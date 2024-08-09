Open Extended Reactions

As teams gear up for the 2024 NFL season, front offices are making the calls and kicking the tires on potential preseason deals with other teams. We're tracking every trade since training camp opened, and we got our first one Aug. 9 when the Vikings and Cowboys exchanged depth cornerbacks. All eyes now turn to the 49ers, who could trade star receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Keep checking back here for all the trades that happen between now and the regular season, along with recent buzz on what's next. (The latest moves are at the top.)

Aug. 9

Minnesota Vikings get: CB Nahshon Wright

Dallas Cowboys get: CB Andrew Booth Jr.

The Cowboys and Vikings agreed Friday to exchange cornerbacks whose time had run out with their respective teams. The Cowboys will receive Booth, the No. 42 pick of the 2022 draft, who played only 11% of the Vikings' defensive snaps over the past two seasons. The Vikings will take on Wright, a third-round pick in 2021 who played in just 22 games with three starts and one interception.

Aug. 6

After inquiring about Brandon Aiyuk's availability, the New England Patriots have decided not to explore any further trade possibilities with the San Francisco 49ers regarding their standout wide receiver, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Patriots were one of three teams that had been in contact with the Niners about a potential trade for Aiyuk, along with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, sources told ESPN.