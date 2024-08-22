Check out the career numbers of Jahan Dotson as he joins the Eagles' wide receiver corps ahead of the 2024-25 season. (0:56)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Washington Commanders traded 2022 first-round pick Jahan Dotson and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for third-round pick and two seventh-round picks in 2025.

By acquiring Dotson, the Eagles secured their No. 3 wide receiver to complement star wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, both of whom received long-term contract extensions this offseason.

Dotson adds yet another playmaker for Jalen Hurts, who is also surrounded by running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Dallas Goedert.

It was a rotating cast at WR3 in Philadelphia this summer, with veterans Parris Campbell and Britain Covey as well as rookie Johnny Wilson among the wideouts receiving first-team reps.

Dotson, 24, had 49 receptions for 518 yards and four touchdowns for the Commanders last season.

Washington drafted Dotson with the 16th pick in 2022, having traded back five spots. But in two years, Dotson did not become the receiver Washington needed. In 29 career games, he caught a combined 84 passes for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Dotson failed to solidify himself as Washington's No. 2 receiver opposite Terry McLaurin this summer. Dotson was used in a variety of spots but was considered best in the slot; in the past, coaches said he needed to improve his play strength to make him more consistent. Dotson had a 7.4 drop percentage last season, 10th highest in the NFL.

Last week, coach Dan Quinn said the team was still trying to determine who the No. 2 receiver would be; the Commanders drafted Luke McCaffrey in the third round to fill a similar role. McCaffrey had a strong all-around game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday with two catches for 30 yards in addition to his blocking and special teams play.

The Commanders also have veterans Olamide Zaccheaus and Jamison Crowder who can play in the slot. They have added veterans Byron Pringle and Martavis Bryant since camp opened; Pringle offers more size and can double as a kick returner if he makes the roster.

ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.