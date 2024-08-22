Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- When the Eagles signed star running back Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million deal at the start of free agency in March, receiver Jahan Dotson responded on social media: "Whose MUT team is this?" -- the "MUT" standing for Madden Ultimate Team.

Now he's part of the upgrade for an organization clearly operating in Franchise Mode.

The Eagles sent a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks to the Washington Commanders Thursday for Dotson and a 2025 fifth-round pick. In doing so, they answered one of the last remaining questions about their personnel on offense.

In short, the Eagles were struggling to identify a third wide receiver to play alongside standouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Veterans Parris Campbell, John Ross and Britain Covey all got work with the first team as did rookie Johnny Wilson. While each had good moments, no one separated from the pack and they continued to split reps throughout training camp.

Dotson, 24, comes in as the clear favorite to assume that WR3 role. In two seasons with Washington, Dotson caught 84 passes for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns while playing with a rotating cast at quarterback that included Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell.

He provided some highlight moments since being selected 16th overall in the 2022 draft out of Penn State but his play lacked consistency. His 13.4% targets per route run (78th out of 80) and 0.86 yards per route run (78th out of 80) both ranked among the lowest at the wide receiver position last season, per ESPN Stats & Information, while his 7.4 drop percentage last season was 10th-highest in the NFL.

He will have to make the most of what will likely be limited opportunities, at least relatively speaking. The passing offense runs through Brown, Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert. Philadelphia also has plans to get Barkley into the passing game mix. There are only so many targets to go around.

But there is reason to believe this will be a fit. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has shown this summer that he plans on moving receivers around more than the Eagles have in recent seasons to give defenses different looks and help create favorable matchups. Dotson is considered at his best in the slot but does have enough versatility (he lined up outside for 217 snaps last season compared to 669 inside) to allow Smith and Brown to kick inside when needed. And his speed (4.43-second 40-yard dash at the combine) will help draw plenty of attention downfield, allowing even more room for this star-studded cast to operate.

It's a good bet Brown vouched for Dotson. The two have trained together in the offseason at Florida Atlantic University under Joey Guarascio. Brown has credited Dotson for pushing him in speed training in particular.

"You could tell by the first workout I had with him, his desire to be great," Dotson said last November. "We'd do sprints and stuff like that. I'd ask Coach Joey, 'What did A.J. run this morning?' and would make sure I tried to beat it. And I'm pretty sure he was doing the same thing."

He also has the Nittany Lions ties with Barkley, though the two missed each other by one year at Penn State.

While the Eagles gave up a decent amount of trade capital for Dotson, they had two third-round picks in the 2025 draft before the trade, so they have one left. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman currently has seven picks to work with in '25, including three fifth-rounders.

The fact that Washington was willing to part with Dotson with two years remaining on his rookie deal illustrates that he did not live up to expectations. He was unable to lock up the second receiver spot opposite Terry McLaurin this summer.

But the ask in Philly will be different: to keep defenders honest, and answer the bell when his number is called.