The NFL's 2024 training camp is in full swing. ESPN's NFL reporters will be found at each location throughout camp and will provide information on position battles, notable appearances from new faces, compelling quotes from coaches and players and updates on injuries and holdout situations.

We will have updates every day of camp to keep you informed on all the latest. Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

NFC EAST

With CeeDee Lamb missing training camp in a contract holdout, all eyes will be on Jalen Tolbert, and the third-year receiver had the play of the day during two-minute work in 7-on-7 drills. Tolbert was able to make a twisting grab on a back-shoulder throw from Dak Prescott, securing the ball as he bounced off the ground, which preceded a Prescott touchdown pass. Prescott's throw was an early sign of the trust he has developed with Tolbert, who is battling to be the No. 3 receiver once Lamb's contract situation gets resolved. A good start from Tolbert allows the organization to feel better about the receiver group, too. -- Todd Archer

(last update: July 25)

Malik Nabers is going to be busy this season. The Giants' rookie wide receiver looks to be the focal point of their offense already, which is apparent after just two days of training camp. Nabers, the No. 6 pick out of LSU, had just one target Thursday during the first 10 reps of live drills. Coach and playcaller Brian Daboll called Nabers and quarterback Daniel Jones over while the backups were getting their chance.

When the first-team offense returned to the field, the very next play was a touchdown pass to Nabers. Daboll followed that up with a running play for his new favorite offensive weapon. Overall, Nabers had four targets and a rush in 20 first-team offensive plays. Prorate that out over, say, 60 plays, and that is 12 targets and three rushes. It's not crazy to think Nabers could get 150 targets this season as the Giants' No. 1 receiver. -- Jordan Raanan

(last update: July 25)

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis -- a critical part of the operation in 2024 -- is off to a strong start. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis looked spry chasing down a scrambling Jalen Hurts to help force an incompletion along the left sideline. Later, he quickly plugged a gap that cut off a Saquon Barkley inside run.

"I thought Jordan showed some good movement ability, was able to bend his body like I don't think I've seen him do before," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said before Thursday's session. "So it's encouraging right now."

Davis said that's a result of improved conditioning. With Fletcher Cox retiring, the Eagles need Davis and Jalen Carter -- both first-round picks out of Georgia -- to lead the defensive charge up front. -- Tim McManus

(last update: July 25)

Washington wants to see what role Jamin Davis can fill best -- after he had been the Commanders' starting inside linebacker the previous three years. With a new staff -- and two new starters in Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu -- Washington is testing out Davis, a first-round pick in 2020, as a pass rusher as well. In the spring, they wanted to see how he covered tight ends and backs.

Since minicamp started, he has worked almost exclusively as an edge rusher. On Thursday, he attempted a couple of spin moves vs. rookie tackle Brandon Coleman that were blocked. He also won around the edge vs. the third unit.

"He has speed and length, [but] he does need to work at it," coach Dan Quinn said. "It's not something we'll know in one or two days, so we'll work all the way through [camp]." -- John Keim

(last update: July 25)

NFC NORTH

Chicago's defense came away with a successful goal line stand during the two-minute drill after the offense got down to the 6-yard line in the final period. On three straight plays, the defense showed its edge in a "gut check" moment, according to D-coordinator Eric Washington. Rookie defensive end Austin Booker recorded a pressure as Caleb Williams threw a pass to running back Khalil Herbert on second-and-goal that fell incomplete. Back-to-back pass breakups from cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds followed on tosses to Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet, respectively. Wide receiver DJ Moore was not on the field for the two-minute drill, while Keenan Allen was given a vet day on Tuesday. But after another solid showing from Williams and the offense four practices in, the Bears' defense came through in an important moment that showcased its collective conditioning level at the end of practice. -- Courtney Cronin

(last update: July 23)

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan attended Thursday's practice as he feels the Lions are on the "cusp of being the Super Bowl champions." Hogan met with Dan Campbell after practice, and he said the head coach's wrestling name would've been "Dirty Dan."

"He's got the 'it' factor. I just wish he would've been my tag team partner," Hogan said. "I would let him do all the work in the ring and beat the guys up and give me the tag, and I'd do the leg drop and steal all the glory. But, yeah, he could've been a wrestler, there's no doubt. He might've missed his calling."

Hogan said it would be "Campbell-mania running wild." He also called Detroit a "great wrestling town."

"I would love to see Detroit get back in the loop. This is such a great market for wrestling," Hogan said. "I would love to see a couple WrestleManias come back to Detroit."

The Pontiac Silverdome was famously the site of WrestleMania III, in which a sellout crowd saw Hogan pin Andre the Giant in the main event. -- Eric Woodyard

(last update: July 25)

Dan Campbell meets Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/C25lcyW6q6 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 25, 2024

Three practices into his temporary stint as QB1, Sean Clifford has plenty to learn from. He experienced a practice in a complete downpour on Tuesday and has struggled with interceptions including a pair of them on Wednesday. It gave Clifford sufficient film to break down during Thursday's day off.

Clifford's run as the starting quarterback might not last long; he'll relinquish those duties as soon as Jordan Love signs a contract extension. With whatever time he has left in that role, he may need to show improvement in order to hold off rookie Michael Pratt for the QB2 job this season.

"The interceptions are frustrating for me personally, obviously, because ultimately it falls on me," Clifford said. "I know that. But I'm just going to keep going out and giving my best effort, positive attitude and let it fly when I see it."

Clifford deserves some leeway despite his early camp struggles, especially when you consider what he said about one of his interceptions: "I quite literally had never thrown one of the routes before. It was on the back side to Romeo Doubs. And so I went to the front side, and that was the one where it was a little behind to Dontayvion Wicks -- interception.

"And then Rome came up to me, we communicated, he said, 'Hey, trust me on this, I'm going to X-Y-Z ... He explained the route, and we went in-depth about it. We flipped the field, and on third down and 4, I hit Rome -- first down." -- Rob Demovsky

(last update: July 25)

The Vikings held their breath when starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin took an awkward step and slipped after making an interception midway through practice Thursday afternoon. Griffin eventually walked off the field on his own but was attended to by medical officials on the sideline and did not return. He was also accompanied by members of the team's medical staff as he walked into the locker room after practice.

There was no immediate update about Griffin's condition, but the Vikings were already thin at the position. Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon suffered a torn ACL during the team's opening practice Wednesday. During the first-team reps that followed, the Vikings used veteran Duke Shelley as their third cornerback behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Akayleb Evans. Shelley signed with the team this week. Rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson, a fourth-round pick from Oregon, was killed in a car accident earlier this month.

Speaking before Griffin dropped out of practice, coach Kevin O'Connell said the team was discussing options for adding additional cornerbacks but wanted to balance that consideration with a desire to give young players extra reps during this early portion of camp. -- Kevin Seifert

(last update: July 25)

NFC SOUTH

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is healthy and cleared to practice during training camp. That's excellent news for the Falcons. But there was another positive development Thursday with similar importance for the team's defense. Veteran tackle Grady Jarrett, who tore his right ACL in Week 8 last year, is also cleared and will be a full participant, with some small modifications, according to coach Raheem Morris.

How important is Jarrett, the heart of the Falcons' D-line? Morris said Jarrett "is Atlanta -- he embodies everything we're about. He defines our ethos."

Jarrett, an Atlanta native, is going into his 10th year in the NFL. The Falcons' defense has plenty of question marks, and one of them was answered in the affirmative Thursday. -- Marc Raimondi

(last update: July 25)

First-round pick Xavier Legette wasn't happy with himself Wednesday after the first practice of camp because he didn't catch a pass in 11-on-11 drills. He was shut out again in the second. He wasn't even targeted in team drills until late in Thursday's rain-soaked session, when quarterback Bryce Young, celebrating his 23rd birthday, went deep to him. Legette also didn't spend a lot of time working with Young in team drills. Jonathan Mingo, last year's second-round pick, got more first-team work beside veterans Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen. Coach Dave Canales isn't concerned, noting, "I would love for the young guys on our team to earn those valuable reps. There's a measure for all of the young guys. Show us. Show us you're working hard. It's not a knock on him for not doing those things. ... There's some good motivation there.'' -- David Newton

(last update: July 25)

Panthers coach Dave Canales wants first-round pick Xavier Legette to ''earn'' the right to work with the first team. Says Legette is not behind because of a hamstring that limited him during offseason work. pic.twitter.com/LkyvYS0fU1 — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) July 25, 2024

Saints quarterback Derek Carr threw his second interception of training camp on Thursday. He was picked off by Paulson Adebo, who got a hold of the pass after it went off the hands of intended receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. Linebacker Demario Davis picked Carr off the prior day. Carr also threw a touchdown pass to Taysom Hill in another set of team drills. Hill ran down the sideline untouched because of a missed tackle, causing veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan to give chase all the way to the end zone until an assistant coach jokingly told him to settle down.

Davis, speaking to the media on Thursday, gave Carr props for his play at the end of the 2023 season. "He tore it up," Davis said. "If we can start how we finish, we're going to be all right. If anyone judged us by the last six or seven games of the season, just look at it. If we can start like that, we're going to be OK." Katherine Terrell

(Last update: July 25)

Bucs rookies reported Sunday, July 21, and veterans reported Monday, July 22. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Coming off his first 1,000-yard season, a feat he accomplished in just 13 games, Cardinals running back James Conner said he feels the best he has after Arizona's first training camp practice on Wednesday. That, he believes, will help him take a strong run at another 1,000-yard season.

"The goal is to win, but I know that if I stay healthy and do what I do, that's definitely the floor," Conner said. "I've always believed in my talent. So, I'm confident I think we're gonna hit that again for sure."

Conner, 29, knows his age will be a factor in how he and his goals are viewed. But Conner pointed out that he's gone from 32 carries as a rookie to 208 last year. However, Conner has been injured in six of his seven seasons, and missed time in 2020 with COVID-19.

"I know we'll do good things this year," Conner said." -- Josh Weinfuss

(Last update: July 24)

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has spent time on injured reserve the past two seasons but said Thursday he feels like he's in "a really good place" this training camp. A big part of that, he said, is because he has had a full offseason for the first time since the Rams' Super Bowl run in 2021. That season, of course, is when Kupp won the receiving triple crown and was named the Super Bowl LVI MVP. Since then, he has missed time with ankle (2022) and hamstring (2023) injuries.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford's familiarity with Kupp has been on display during the first two training camp practices.

"You love that as a receiver, being on the same page and being able to come out of breaks and kind of know where the ball is going to be," Kupp said. "And Matthew does such a great job of anticipating. It's fun when ... you're seeing something and you can trust the quarterback's seeing the same thing. That's a good feeling." -- Sarah Barshop

(Last update: July 25)

Niners receiver Brandon Aiyuk and general manager John Lynch may be on opposing sides of the negotiating table during Aiyuk's hold-in, but they certainly aren't letting the business side of things affect their relationship. Aiyuk, who is still seeking a lucrative contract extension, did not practice again on Thursday but spent time standing in the deep middle of field watching the proceedings with Lynch.

The pair watched and chatted for the first chunk of team drills before Lynch departed, and Aiyuk watched the rest of practice next to injured safety Talanoa Hufanga from the sideline. A new deal for Aiyuk might still take some time, but it can't hurt that his relationship with the general manager hasn't been compromised and he's still willing to be around the team even after his trade request. -- Nick Wagoner

(last update: July 25)

It's hard to imagine more ideal bookends to an NFL practice than what Julian Love had Thursday. Before the Seahawks hit the field for Day 2 of training camp, the veteran safety signed a three-year extension that, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, can be worth up to $36 million. Then, on the final play of the day for the first-team defense, Love jumped in front of an out route on third-and-4 to intercept Geno Smith.

"I got a good read on it," Love said. "Obviously, playing at the sticks. Good break. Ball was right there for me. I was able to grab it and [we] got off the field."

Julian Love said negotiations between his agent and the Seahawks began in the spring, culminating in the three-year extension the two sides agreed to yesterday. Here he was reflecting on his new deal with Seattle. pic.twitter.com/P4ikxoxWZb — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 25, 2024

Love might not play all over Seattle's secondary like he previously did with the Giants, but his versatility will be key in Mike Macdonald's defense, which is known for moving players around. That, plus his leadership, instincts and playmaking -- on display during his interception Thursday -- made him a player the Seahawks wanted to extend a year before he was set to hit free agency again.

"Definitely the type of guy we want here," Macdonald said. "Just excited for him. He's worked his tail off and hopefully he's found a home here in Seattle for a long time." -- Brady Henderson

(last update: July 25)

AFC EAST

With the number of new players the Bills have this season, different types of communication are needed to get everyone on the same page. One adjustment has come from quarterback Josh Allen. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady noted Thursday how Allen has taken more ownership of the offense, including making sure everyone understands what he is thinking on a certain play,

"Not just, 'Hey, I know where that guy is going to be and I'm going to throw it to him.' It's like, 'Hey guys, this is what I'm thinking. Let's stop the tape. This is where my feet are. You gotta get this spot because of that,'" Brady said. "Just seeing that growth where I can kind of take a step back and allow him to communicate a lot more, it's been a lot of fun."

On Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott said he noticed "a ratcheted up form of Josh" when it comes to leadership this offseason, including being proactive in getting things right with receivers, something McDermott looks forward to seeing more of in camp.

The offense had a solid day on Thursday with some drops, but also flashes, including one of the best plays of the day late in practice on a strong throw from Allen to wide receiver Curtis Samuel downfield with defensive back Cam Lewis in coverage. Samuel's role in the offense will be worth watching, as he has lined up in a variety of spots, including running back, early in camp. -- Alaina Getzenberg

(last update: July 25)

One day after he was limited at practice, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not practice at all -- although he was present for the team's second day of training camp. McDaniel called the quarterback's situation "fluid" before Wednesday's practice, but it's unclear whether Tagovailoa will continue to hold in until an agreement is reached on a contract extension. Without him at the helm, the Dolphins' offense has largely struggled in team drills with Mike White and Skylar Thompson taking a majority of the snaps. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

(last update: July 25)

After the Patriots finished last in ESPN's pass block win rate in 2023, the offensive line is one of the top storylines of 2024 training camp. If the team can't protect consistently, it could impact the decision-making process of when to play rookie quarterback Drake Maye, the No. 3 pick in the draft.

So it was notable on the second day of practice that the Patriots kept four of their top five linemen intact from the first practice, with the lone change at right tackle as Vederian Lowe stepped in for Calvin Anderson.

With coaches relaying to players to expect different line configurations early in camp, it could foreshadow that 2024 third-round pick Caedan Wallace (Penn State) will also get a chance at right tackle in the coming days. -- Mike Reiss

"Our coaches have said every day will be a different line. We don't really know who is going to be the guy yet. Obviously with Dave [Andrews] and Mike [Onwenu] we know about them but I think apart from that, everything is open." - Chukwuma Okorafor, top LT first 2 days of camp pic.twitter.com/jPMySyKaXD — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 25, 2024

(last update: July 25)

It was the first play of the first public practice. Aaron Rodgers ran a play-action fake and dropped back. On the outside, wide receiver Garrett Wilson executed a double move on cornerback D.J. Reed, who bit hard. Wilson blew past Reed and hauled in a pass for a 75-yard touchdown, triggering a huge roar from the 3,000 spectators.

"A little overaggressive on defense, but Aaron threw it," coach Robert Saleh said. "He did what he does."

The lightning strike provided a glimpse of what the Jets hope to be -- a fun, high-scoring offense. It seems as if they haven't been that since Joe Namath was launching spirals to Don Maynard a half-century ago.

Rodgers, 10 months removed from Achilles surgery, was excellent in practice No. 2. He completed 9 of 12 in 11-on-11 drills, picking apart the defense in a third-down period. For one glorious morning in July, the Jets' fan base was filled with hope. -- Rich Cimini

(last update: July 25)

AFC NORTH

Quarterback Lamar Jackson's return didn't slow down a red-hot Ravens defense. With the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player back after missing the first three days of camp with an illness, the Baltimore defense recorded six interceptions.

Ravens safety Marcus Williams had a pick-six on Josh Johnson's first pass of team drills. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey recorded two interceptions, including a pick of Jackson. The day ended with Jalyn Armour-Davis picking off Johnson in the end zone on a red zone drill.

"It was a good day," said Chris Hewitt, the Ravens' assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator. "We have a lot of talented guys back there. We got an attitude. We got speed. We got guys who are pit bulls. We got it all."

Through four days of camp, five of the Ravens' top six defensive backs have made interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. -- Jamison Hensley

(last update: July 24)

Bengals rookies reported Saturday, July 20, and veterans reported Tuesday, July 23. -- Ben Baby

The Browns held a light session during their first training camp practice at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia on Thursday, sticking only to walk-throughs and installations. However, as the team ramps up in the coming days, quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to have an increase in his throwing activity while he continues his shoulder surgery rehab.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson's throwing regimen will include team drills and be "a little more" than the every-other-day schedule he stuck to during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. Watson threw only in team drills during minicamp.

"He looks great, feels great," Stefanski said. "So, we'll just be smart about it."

General manager Andrew Berry said previously that Watson is ahead of schedule in his rehab from the November surgery. The Browns expect Watson to be ready for the regular-season opener. -- Daniel Oyefusi

(last update: July 25)

Though he's in the midst of contract negotiations, Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward reported to training camp in Latrobe and participated in the team's first practice Thursday. Heyward missed part of OTAs for the first time in his career earlier this offseason, before reporting for a couple practices in the third week of OTAs. Though GM Omar Khan said he expects Heyward, on the books for $22.4 million in the final year of his contract this season, to be a Steeler for years to come, the 35-year-old former first-round pick said Thursday he wasn't getting overly optimistic.

"I don't like to go either way with that, because you get your hopes up and then something doesn't happen," Heyward said when asked about his confidence in getting a deal done. "I'm just going to focus on being the best player I can be and controlling what I can control and being locked in for this team." -- Brooke Pryor

(last update: July 25)

AFC SOUTH

Texans rookies and veterans reported Wednesday, July 23. -- DJ Bien-Aime

The Colts spent barely an hour on the field Thursday for their first camp practice and plan to conduct a conservative camp. Indianapolis will not have more than two consecutive practices at any point, electing to instead conduct walk-throughs on some days. It's the product of months of deliberation among the coaching staff and the team's medical and sports science personnel, all aimed at getting the most out of players.

"There's a couple of different philosophies," coach Shane Steichen said. "In training camp, some teams stay out there for the maximum time. That's their philosophy. My philosophy is we don't have the long, elongated practices. We will in time as training camp goes on. But we want to practice with tempo and we want to practice fast.

"But, also, we want to maximize our reps and be at our peak point." -- Stephen Holder

(last update: July 25)

The Jaguars were one of the NFL's worst teams in the red zone in 2023 -- they ranked 21st in red zone TD percentage (50) and had five turnovers, the second-highest total in the league -- so improving there is one of their priorities in 2024.