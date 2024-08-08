Domonique Foxworth and Damien Woody break down the Eagles' offseason moves and predict which players could have the biggest impact. (1:47)

Open Extended Reactions

The NFL's 2024 training camp is in full swing. ESPN's NFL reporters will be found at each location throughout camp and will provide information on position battles, notable appearances from new faces, compelling quotes from coaches and players, and updates on injuries and holdout situations.

We will have updates every day of camp to keep you informed on all the latest. Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

NFC EAST

There's not a Cowboy who knows Dak Prescott better than Ezekiel Elliott. They were drafted together in 2016 and quickly became the best of friends.

Elliott was asked how he thinks Prescott would handle going into the season without an extension beyond 2024.

"I think a guy like Dak, who's been through so much adversity in his life, every time [he has] stepped up to the plate and answered the call," Elliott said. "I don't think it will affect him at all. He's such a strong person mentally. ... Honestly it might bring the best out of him, which I know Dak is going to give us his best anyway, but you get what I'm saying." -- Todd Archer

(Last update: Aug. 6)

It's hard to be at a Giants practice and not notice Malik Nabers. And that has nothing to do with him throwing haymakers, which also happened Tuesday. The rookie wide receiver is dominating, even during the past two days against the Detroit Lions. In total, Nabers was targeted 18 times in live drills (11-on-11 vs. 7-on-7) over the two practices. He caught 17 of those, including another long pass down the left sideline when he jumped over the defender for a touchdown. It's not a surprise to the Giants. "What he's showed all camp," coach Brian Daboll said of what he learned from Nabers this week. "Competitive. Knows what to do. Been playing at a high level in practice. [We'll] see if that translates to the games. I have a lot of confidence in Malik." -- Jordan Raanan

(Last update: Aug. 6)

One thing that has stood out this summer is the production of tight ends Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra. That trend continued Wednesday, with Jalen Hurts throwing touchdowns to both targets. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore runs what is considered a TE-friendly system, featuring a quick game that can lead to more opportunities for the tight ends on short-to-intermediate throws. Hurts has a number of playmakers he needs to distribute the ball to, but the tight ends appear optimistic that they'll get their fair share. -- Tim McManus

(Last update: Aug. 7)

Jayden Daniels has naturally been the big focus of Washington's rookie class, but two others are listed as starters on the Commanders' initial -- and unofficial -- depth chart. Second-round corner Mike Sainristil and third-round tackle Brandon Coleman are listed as starters. Coleman has been working as the No. 1 left tackle, though he did not work during 11-11 drills on Tuesday for unspecified reasons. "He's a tremendous athlete," offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said. "We like his progress." The Commanders' line is in a bit of flux. Right guard Sam Cosmi hasn't practiced since Friday because of an illness, and right tackle Andrew Wylie remains sidelined with what he simply says is "tightness." Meanwhile, on defense, Sainristil has impressed the coaches. "He doesn't walk around like a rookie," defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said. "He asks good questions, has a good presence and maturity." -- John Keim

(Last update: Aug. 6)

NFC NORTH

Starting right guard Nate Davis returned to practice Sunday after being sidelined with a strain since July 27. After participating in walk through, stretch and a handful of individual drills, Davis then exited the field and went to the training room, which a team source indicated was by design given he is in a ramp-up period after being sidelined for more than a week. The Bears are expecting the right guard to continue to progress where he'll be able to get back with the starting O-line soon.

The starting offensive line was in of flux during Sunday's two-plus hour padded practice. In addition to Davis not being ready for team drills, right tackle Darnell Wright was also sidelined as was left guard Teven Jenkins, who exited practice early with a trainer and did not return. The Bears mixed Ja'Tyre Carter and Jerome Carvin at left guard and had to move Ryan Bates from center to right guard while Coleman Shelton handled snapping duties during a situational period. The offense understandably struggled and did not convert in the two-minute drill, which coach Matt Eberflus made the first-team offensive do over after poor execution on the first try.

The Bears are six days away from their second preseason game at Buffalo on Aug. 10. Eberflus said the health of the team will actor into who plays in those games as it remains to be seen whether rookie quarterback Caleb Williams will make his NFL debut against the Bills if the offensive line continues to be without multiple starters. -- Courtney Cronin

(Last update: Aug. 4)

Friday's practice was run in a scrimmage format, including officials, as coach Dan Campbell wanted to see players compete in a more formal setting. During the action, the offense executed some slick plays, which included WR Amon-Ra St. Brown pitching the ball to RB Jahmyr Gibbs and QB Jared Goff being targeted for a pass. Gibbs would score a couple of touchdowns in front of the fans in attendance. Kicker Jake Bates struggled, though, missing seven field goals and extra points combined.

Following practice, Aidan Hutchinson spent time with 13-year-old Max Robertson, who has Down syndrome, as part of his Hutch's Heroes program, where he connects with children with disabilities. Hutchinson posed for photos and signed autographs as they danced and hit "The Griddy" together. Robertson, who lives in Plymouth, Michigan, was joined by his parents, Scott and Kristi, as well as his 9-year-old sister, Zoe.

"That's what it's all about," Hutchinson told ESPN. "...Very inspiring." -- Eric Woodyard

(Last update: Aug. 2)

Following practice today, #Lions star Aidan Hutchinson spent time with 13 y/o Max Robertson, who suffers from down syndrome as part of his Hutch's Heroes program, where he connects with special needs children. "That's what it's all about," Hutchinson said. "...Very inspiring." pic.twitter.com/eqsBoLAIGX — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 2, 2024

The most noteworthy event of Wednesday would have been the addition of a third kicker to the training camp competition in Alex Hale, the Australian rookie from Oklahoma State who went 5-of-6 on his first day.

That was before the first major injury scare of camp happened, when receiver Christian Watson stayed on the ground after the last play of practice. After more than two minutes with the medical staff surrounding him and several players down on one knee, Watson got up and gave two thumbs up indicating he was OK.

According to Watson, he and rookie safety Evan Williams got tangled up going for a jump ball in the end zone during the two-minute drill. As Williams came down with the interception of Jordan Love's pass, he appeared to fall on Watson's left leg. "I don't know if it was his knee or his cleat, but something just kinda hit me in the knee," Watson said after practice. "I think it hurt a lot worse in the moment than I thought. I'm just thankful and obvious was praying that it wasn't too serious, and it wasn't." Watson said it was "a little sore" but said he could have continued to practice. -- Rob Demovsky

Two 👍👍 from Christian Watson. pic.twitter.com/k41IKAa85g — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 7, 2024

(Last update: Aug. 7)

The Vikings have intentionally avoided any public discussion of their depth chart at quarterback, where veteran Sam Darnold and rookie J.J. McCarthy have gotten the majority of training camp snaps. But a closer look at those snaps reveals all anyone needs to know about the pecking order to this point.

As the third week of camp nears an end, Darnold has received all but two of the first-team reps in 11-on-11 drills. McCarthy got the other two. This should be no surprise to anyone who has listened to coach Kevin O'Connell talk about the position. While McCarthy is clearly the club's future quarterback, team leaders are in agreement that his ascension will not be rushed. Darnold has not been perfect in camp, but he has developed a rapport with receiver Justin Jefferson, among others, and on Wednesday connected on two passes with him that traveled more than 20 yards in the air.

There is plenty of time for something to change as the preseason approaches. But for now, there is little question who the Vikings' starting quarterback is: Sam Darnold. -- Kevin Seifert

(Last update: Aug. 7)

NFC SOUTH

Running back Bijan Robinson left practice early Monday and went into the workout room for circuits on the battle ropes and bike. The Falcons have not commented, though it doesn't appear Robinson is dealing with any kind of injury at this stage and the team might just be managing his workload. When asked if all the RBs will play in the team's preseason game Friday against the Miami Dolphins, running backs coach Michael Pitre said that would be a good question for coach Raheem Morris, who did not speak with the media Monday.

In Robinson's absence, running back Tyler Allgeier got the majority of the first-team rushes in practice, followed by Carlos Washington Jr., who seems to have emerged in a battle for the third running back role with Avery Williams and rookie Jase McClellan. Defensive linemen Ta'Quon Graham and James Smith-Williams joined Robinson in the workout room on the bike, though Smith-Williams later returned to the sidelines. -- Marc Raimondi

(Last update: Aug. 5)

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell made the type of effort play that newly elected Hall of Famer Julius Peppers, watching from the sideline, was known for. Jewell's diving interception of a Bryce Young pass fired up the entire defense, even those who weren't on the field for the play. Peppers liked what he saw, saying the team has some pieces' in place for a turnaround. But when asked if he sees any similarities between this team coming off an NFL-worst 2-15 record and the team from his rookie season (2002) that was coming off an NFL-worst 1-15 record, Peppers was cautiously optimistic. "The NFL is cyclical. It's going to go up and down. Your time is going to come around. ... Everybody has confidence things are getting ready to turn. The right people are in the right places.'' -- David Newton

Julius Peppers was part of a quick Panthers' rebuild that landed the team in the Super Bowl his second season (2003) after going an NFL worst 1-15 in 2001. Can the current team make such a quick rebound from an NFL worst 2-15 record last season? pic.twitter.com/ZqEI726G9N — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 6, 2024

(Last update: Aug. 6)

The buzz around Saints camp on Wednesday involved a player not on the roster. Saints coach Dennis Allen said free agent safety Justin Simmons will visit the Saints, continuing talks that have been ongoing since the spring. "This is a player that there's been some communication with. ... I think we're at a point now where both sides feel comfortable with him coming in and visiting, and we'll see where it goes from there."

The Saints worked with crowd noise for the first time, and quarterback Jake Haener was back at practice after undergoing a procedure Monday to address skin cancer on his face. Rashid Shaheed, Kendre Miller, Bub Means, Pete Werner, Nick Saldiveri, Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore were among a lengthy list of players who remained out, although Demario Davis did some work off to the side with athletic trainers. Alvin Kamara returned from a veteran rest day while rookie Mason Timpton left early with a hamstring injury. -- Katherine Terrell

(Last update: Aug. 7)

Today's camp highlighted some less-talked about players making an impact and getting recognition. Trey Palmer, who figures to be the fourth receiver, caught a huge deep ball touchdown from Baker Mayfield -- he never broke stride and had a ton of YAC on the play. Before that play, Kyle Trask connected with former Seahawks receiver Cody Thompson for a score. Then safety Kaevon Merriweather made a diving interception off Trask, followed by a leaping interception from rookie undrafted free agent cornerback Tyrek Funderburk off John Wolford. -- Jenna Laine

(Last update: Aug. 7)

NFC WEST

On the last open day of training camp, Cardinals rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. showed off his versatility. The 6-foot-3 receiver caught passes out wide on deep routes, in traffic in the deep secondary and on a shallow crossing route. By being able to not just run a variety of routes but also be able to line up inside and outside, Harrison Jr. gives both quarterback Kyler Murray and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing a plethora of options in the passing game.

It'll also cause mismatches throughout a defense, whether it's Harrison Jr. on a cornerback who's trying to tail him, a linebacker who gets switched on to him or a safety who gets handed off to Harrison Jr. -- Josh Weinfuss

(Last update: Aug. 7)

Not only are the Rams without three-fifths of their starting offensive line, but head coach Sean McVay said offensive linemen KT Leveston and Warren McClendon Jr. are dealing with ankle injuries as well.

The hit to the depth on the Rams' offensive line led them to add three more offensive linemen to their roster on Tuesday, as they signed Conor McDermott, Matt Kaskey and Alec Lindstrom.

McVay was asked whether he expects all three starting linemen -- right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle), left guard Jonah Jackson (shoulder) and left tackle Alaric Jackson -- to be back for the season opener against Detroit.

"I'm going to take it a little bit at a time," McVay said. "I certainly am not ruling that out, so that's a good thing." -- Sarah Barshop

(Last update: Aug. 6)

The last thing the 49ers need is more injuries to key players after announcing running back Christian McCaffrey will miss a couple of weeks with a strained calf on Tuesday.

But that didn't prevent some nerves coming up when star linebacker Fred Warner wasn't on the practice field Wednesday.

Warner is the one big-name veteran who hasn't taken a day off during camp and probably wasn't going to take his first on a day when the Niners had their longest and toughest practice of the week. As it turned out, Warner missed the workout with what the team called foot "irritation."

Curtis Robinson replaced Warner with the top defensive unit during practice but Warner offered some reassurances after the session that he's OK. "[It's] just a little minor something to let it relax today," Warner said. "Nothing major at all." -- Nick Wagoner

(Last update: Aug. 7)

Jake Bobo became something of a folk hero among Seahawks fans last year, making the team as an undrafted rookie despite a plodding 40 time and making a handful of big plays as Seattle's No. 4 receiver.

The legend of Bobo grew on Wednesday during a chippy practice that included at least five fights.

During the first one, Bobo locked horns with cornerback Tre Brown at the end of a play in an 11-on-11 period. As the two exchanged blows, Brown landed one right after Bobo's helmet came off.

Bobo was sidelined for several minutes as an athletic trainer tended to him. With blood on his jersey and a cotton roll in his nose, he returned and promptly caught two touchdown passes, including a long one in which Brown appeared to blow a coverage.

Bobo has shown he can overcome his lack of speed with several compensating factors -- like a knack for getting open, arguably the best hands on the roster and the toughness that was on display Wednesday. -- Brady Henderson

(Last update: Aug. 7)

AFC EAST

Josh Allen came out to Wednesday's practice with a different look -- specifically, a mustache -- after two of the team's offensive linemen, Connor McGovern and David Edwards, asked him to join them.

Outside of the hair news of the day, Allen played in a heavy amount of 11-on-11 drills during the team's second-to-last practice in Pittsford, New York. It wasn't the offense's best practice, while a variety of defenders played well. The practice featured balls stripped -- including James Cook losing a couple; hanging on to the ball continues to be an issue for the running back -- miscues, such as a series of four straight incompletions, and cornerback Rasul Douglas stepping in front of wide receiver Curtis Samuel to pick off Allen, among others.

The quarterback discussed after practice that this is the time to be figuring out what works and what doesn't, and that he has learned a good amount about the offense already.

"I feel like we've found a sense of identity in what we are and what we want to do with the football. We've got certain plays that we like more than others," Allen said. "And those are the plays that we're going to run more than others. ... We got a lot of guys that are smart, that can play different positions, that you can move around. And there's a bit of unpredictability for us. And that's kind of fun as a quarterback."

Allen also said that he feels like there's a "different vibe at this point with this team" and that he thinks it's "a really good thing." As far as what's next after Thursday's practice, Allen said he doesn't know yet whether he's playing in the preseason, but that he sees both sides and doesn't feel it makes a significant difference at this point in his career. -- Alaina Getzenberg

(Last update: Aug. 7)

Tuesday marked the first of four total joint practices the Dolphins will host this summer, with the Atlanta Falcons visiting Miami Gardens ahead of Friday's preseason opener. In classic joint practice fashion, there was a brief fight between Atlanta's offense and Miami's defense, stemming from a scuffle between Drake London and Ethan Bonner. Beyond that, both teams traded big plays, although none bigger than the 50-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill.

Hill beat Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes, who had no safety help over the top -- a coverage the Dolphins love to attack with both Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Tagovailoa hit him in stride for an easy score, and Hill said plays like that continue to silence his quarterback's critics.

"People can't no longer say that he can't throw the ball deep," Hill said. "That right there alone shows his improvement from when I first got here to now." -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

(Last update: Aug. 6)

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon had been a full participant in practice since his return to the team late last week, but that changed on Tuesday. Judon didn't practice, instead watching from the sideline, in what seemed to be a reminder that his contract status and how the team is handling it remain an unresolved issue to him.

When Judon met with reporters Monday, he said he would play in games for his $6.5 million base salary, even though he believed it didn't reflect his value. But he also added: "No one said anything about practice. I have to do what I'm contracted and obligated to do so I don't lose no money." -- Mike Reiss

(Last update: Aug. 6)

The Jets, who didn't practice Wednesday due to the rainy weather, still made news. Significant news, actually. They activated wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) from the physically unable to perform list, meaning he passed a physical and can start practicing. The team's plan is to ramp him up slowly, much like they did last summer with running back Breece Hall (knee).

They still have nine training camp practices, plus the bye week practices, before they begin their Week 1 prep. William is more than nine months removed from ACL surgery, which occurred while he was with the Los Angeles Chargers. Williams, who signed a one-year, $10 million contract, is expected to eventually replace Allen Lazard as the Jets' WR2. -- Rich Cimini

(Last update: Aug. 7)

AFC NORTH

Reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson will not play in Friday's preseason opener against the Eagles, coach John Harbaugh said after practice. This isn't a surprise considering Jackson hasn't played in the preseason the previous two years.

Backup quarterback Josh Johnson will start for a Ravens team that isn't expected to play veterans such as running back Derrick Henry and middle linebacker Roquan Smith.

"We're pretty young," Harbaugh said. "It's not like we will have a ton of guys not playing over the course of the preseason."

In injury news, the Ravens could be without slot cornerback Arthur Maulet at the start of the regular season. Maulet will have his knee scoped.

"It'll keep him out for a little while [but] not long term by any stretch," Harbaugh said. -- Jamison Hensley

(Last update: Aug. 7)

The Bengals had their chippiest day of training camp so far this year. There were about four scuffles between the offense and the defense. The biggest one came when linebacker Logan Wilson punched center Ted Karras after Wilson took exception to how he was blocked on the play. There was one common sentiment afterwards -- players and coaches are thrilled to see that type of intensity.

"We need to develop an edge," offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. "We're in the process of doing that and today was a big step in that direction." -- Ben Baby

(Last update: Aug. 7)

The Browns have been bullish on the development of wide receiver Cedric Tillman and the second-year player continued his strong start to training camp.

Tillman, a third-round pick last season, caught a pair of deep touchdown passes in practice after getting behind the defense. While the Browns have a top trio of Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore, Tillman will get plenty of opportunities to contribute to an offense that will use more spread looks under new coordinator Ken Dorsey.

"There were some things that he did really well [as a rookie] and then there was a lack of consistency at times," wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea said before practice. "But that's what he's really working hard on right now, to be a more consistent player in all areas. We asked the receivers to do so much, whether it's in the run game, it's in the pass game, even in some protection that we've asked Ced to do. And I believe that he's done a great job of embracing that role and being more consistent in all those areas." -- Daniel Oyefusi

(Last update: Aug. 6)

While the wide receiver getting the most attention around Pittsburgh isn't one who's in Latrobe or even a member of the Steelers, the ones on the roster had a solid day of practice.

Calvin Austin III had one of his best days of camp, catching a perfectly placed ball from Justin Fields in "Seven Shots" for a touchdown. Then, Fields found George Pickens in space with another-well placed throw.

Fields targeted Pickens on his next throw, too, but he sent the screen pass high over Pickens' head. It didn't matter, though, because Pickens snagged it with one hand to haul it in.

"George, he's a freak, man," wide receiver Van Jefferson said. "He's amazing, man. So stuff like that is routine for him. He just does that on a daily, so it's no surprise to us. Obviously it's great to see and as teammates we're just like, 'Dang, how did he catch that?' But that's just normal and everybody's seen it throughout his career."

Jefferson, too, acknowledged the outside noise about 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the possibility the Steelers could trade for him.

"If he comes, we will be glad to have him," Jefferson said. "If he doesn't, the show goes on. ... He's a great player. We've all seen how explosive he is, and at the end of the day we're just worried about right now and whatever happens, happens." -- Brooke Pryor

(Last update: Aug. 7)

AFC SOUTH

The Texans' offense controlled practice for the first time in training camp. Quarterback C.J. Stroud made excellent throws outside the numbers -- both inside and outside of structure. Stroud connected with wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell on out-breaking routes perfectly. This outing showed a glimpse of why there's so much hype around the offense. The defense didn't just roll over, though. The unit had a couple of plays where it netted a sack, and newcomer Azeez Al-Shaair was able to intercept Stroud. -- DJ Bien-Aime

(Last update: Aug.5)

There's been a noticeable difference in quarterback Anthony Richardson's presence this season, according to veteran teammates. Last season, as a rookie who was drafted at just 20 years old, Richardson arrived with more timidity. But this camp, Richardson has asserted himself like a veteran despite starting just four games before a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023.

Center Ryan Kelly, who has endured a revolving door of quarterbacks in his nine seasons, sees it clearly.

"It's holding your guys accountable, using [different] snap counts, changing protections -- the things that a Year 1 starting quarterback with minimal college experience, you're probably not expecting that to be right now every single time. But I think the work he did sitting in meetings last year when he was injured, the offseason, having ... 10 practices underneath our belt here, I think you can really start to see it.

"I witnessed it today. It just kind of caught me off guard. I was like, 'Man, it's cool to see him really progressing into that role.' That's the role that you need him to be in." -- Stephen Holder

(Last update: Aug. 7)

A quiet standout in camp has been rookie kicker Cam Little. The sixth-round pick has made 27 of his 32 field goal attempts during team work -- including 13-of-16 from 50 yards or longer.

Little was so impressive from the start that the Jaguars cut Riley Patterson, who kicked the game-winning field goal in Jacksonville's wild-card victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 playoffs, on July 29 and handed the job to the former Arkansas standout. The move came a few days after Little easily made a 57-yard field goal attempt.

"Got a lot of football ahead, but he's done a nice job to date," Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week. "I think we want to be careful with him. We don't want to over-kick him, but at the same time, put him in situations where he maybe feels a little more pressure. Hopefully in these games coming up, he'll get a chance to do that." -- Michael DiRocco

(Last update: Aug. 7)

Will Levis and Calvin Ridley had a field day during team period and 7-on-7. The two connected on a couple of deep passes. The first was a back shoulder throw that was perfectly placed along the sideline. Ridley made a spectacular catch as he fell to the ground and kept his feet in bounds. Levis launched a pass that traveled 40-plus yards down the field to Ridley on another deep completion. Ridley also caught multiple passes on in-breaking routes and deep comebacks along the sideline. They have worked extensively to get their timing right after having some struggles early in camp.

Titans coach Brian Callahan acknowledged the struggles and said he has spent extra time watching cutups of deep connections between Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, along with Peyton Manning to Damaryius Thomas, among others. "Healthy dose today, I like that," Ridley said after practice. "It's coming along. Days like this help us. I just want to get better and make things easier for Will. It's coming along." -- Turron Davenport

(Last update: Aug. 7)

AFC WEST

Safety Brandon Jones, who signed a three-year, $20 million contract with the Broncos in the offseason, and cornerback Levi Wallace each continue to be held out of practices with hamstring injuries. The Broncos' rotation at defensive back will be impacted in the preseason opener Sunday in Indianapolis, given neither player is expected to be in the lineup.

Jones is slated to be a starter at safety, so in his absence, JL Skinner has received more snaps with the first-team defense as well as Devon Key -- especially since the Broncos released safety Caden Sterns earlier this week.

Skinner was the Broncos' sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft. At cornerback, Wallace had been in the mix in the competition for the starting job opposite Pat Surtain II -- with Riley Moss and Damarri Mathis -- but Moss and Mathis have split all of the key snaps with the starters of late.

Broncos coach Sean Payton continues to remind all of the players as the preseason opener approaches that they should not just zero in on the competition they see in front of them every day, but that he and the organization will be searching the waiver wire for options when rosters are trimmed to 53 leaguewide. He notes it's key they worry more about doing things right: "It's important they're focused really on their job and what they're doing, and if you start to project [on the Broncos' depth chart] you can drive yourself crazy, and it's not really a clean or clear indicator as to what might happen." -- Jeff Legwold

(Last update: Aug. 7)

Coach Andy Reid said the starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, would play the first quarter of Saturday night's preseason opener against the Jaguars. That follows Reid's usual plan for the season's first exhibition game.

"I like playing in the preseason, getting in there, trying to make sure that we're doing stuff the right way and then getting out,'' Mahomes said.

The Chiefs added speed at wide receiver during the offseason in Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown. The Jacksonville game gives the Chiefs their first chance to work on the downfield passing game against an opponent.

"With the speed we're going to be able to hit guys over the top,'' Mahomes said. "Something that we've worked on all camp is you've got to be able to hit the guys over the top and then when the defenses play deep, you have to be able to hit the medium-type things and then we have to be able to run the football." -- Adam Teicher

(Last update: Aug. 7)

The Raiders' final practice in Costa Mesa ended with a thud, rather than a flourish when it came to the Raiders' quarterback competition between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew on Wednesday. Neither QB separated himself from the other in practice -- both threw a TD pass along with an INT -- as coach Antonio Pierce said the race remained "status quo" after 11 camp practices.

With a closed walkthrough scheduled for Thursday, the Raiders head to Minnesota on Friday for Saturday's preseason opener against the Vikings. And while Pierce said he did not yet know who would start at QB, he allowed that both would play at least one quarter.

Asked if it mattered who started the opener, Pierce said, "not really" because the other quarterback would start the second exhibition at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

"We're in training camp form, we're getting there," Pierce said. "We're getting ready to play our first game and there's going to be more mistakes and that's why we've got to grow [from] those. So hopefully, come Sept 8., we're not making those same mistakes." -- Paul Gutierrez

(Last update: Aug. 7)

The Chargers defense has been dominant throughout training camp, led by cornerback Kristian Fulton and outside linebacker Joey Bosa, who have been consistent since the opening days. Coach Jim Harbaugh said he was undecided on whether starters like Fulton and Bosa would play in the preseason, but more often than not, these games are for the team's undrafted players and players battling for spots on the depth chart.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said he's looking forward to seeing undrafted linebacker Tre'Mon Morris-Brash in Saturday's game against the Seahawks.

"He's rushed really well in practice, he plays with a ton of energy," Minter said. "So he's a guy I'm really excited to see if that translates."

The 6-foot-2 245-pound Morris-Brash was effective in college at the University of Central Florida, finishing tied third all-time in the Big 12 in single-season tackles for loss (21) with former Pro Bowl DT Ndamukong Suh and Charlton Keith.

Morris-Brash has consistently gotten pressure on Charger quarterbacks, while practicing with the team's third unit. Still, he has an uphill climb to make this roster with players including Khalil Mack, Bosa, Bud Dupree, and Tuli Tuipulotu at his position. -- Kris Rhim

(Last update: Aug. 7)