Trades are more and more of a reality in the modern NFL.

In the past two weeks, we've seen edge rusher Matthew Judon, wideout Jahan Dotson, cornerback Michael Jackson and center Nick Harris get traded. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was traded about 800 times on social media between the start of training camp and the end of August. Pass rusher Haason Reddick, who was traded to the Jets earlier in the offseason, requested a trade out of New York after it failed to give him a fresh contract.

With the league cutting rosters down to 53 players Tuesday, more trades are coming. Players will be squeezed off rosters. New regimes will decide whether or not they want to keep their predecessors' players around. Guys who might otherwise have been cut and subject to leaguewide negotiations and/or the waiver wire will be dealt to other franchises. It would be a shock if we didn't see at least a couple of more deals between now and the start of the season.

Let's look at potential trade candidates by expanding that window just a little further. I've identified 23 players who could be involved in potential deals between now and the trade deadline (Nov. 5). Some of these players are more likely to be dealt over the next week -- especially if they have guarantees that lock in as of Week 1 -- but others might be more likely to head out closer to the deadline.

I've separated these players into groups around cost control. I'll start with the veterans who have been in the league for a number of years and don't have any guarantees remaining on their deals after this season. I'll then move on to 2021 draftees, who also have one year of cost control left, before moving on to 2022 and 2023 draft picks, who could be controlled for years to come.

With the younger players, trades are more likely to revolve around finding a change of scenery for someone who has struggled during his brief pro career. The veterans are more likely to be dealt under specific circumstances, so for them, I'll identify a landing spot that makes the most sense.

Vets who could get dealt, and fits that make sense

Fourth-year players | Third-year players

Second-year players who have underperformed

Veterans who could be traded

Financial obligation: $2.4 million in 2024

Why: The Patriots are going to become Drake Maye's team.