Week 3 of the 2024 NFL preseason continued Friday as teams prepare to turn their focus to the regular season.

The final preseason games will be many players' last chance to prove themselves before the 53-man roster cutdown deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Our NFL Nation reporters will break down their roster projections at the conclusion of every game.

To keep you updated on what to expect of Tuesday's biggest roster questions, our NFL Nation reporters lay out the latest on final roster spots and position battles.

Friday's games

49ers: Before Friday's preseason finale in Las Vegas, the Niners seemed to have a good handle on their defensive line group. But two of their top three defensive ends -- Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos -- suffered knee injuries early in the game. The extent of those ailments isn't yet known, but it might force the Niners to go a bit heavier with defensive line depth, which could take away from other positions with better talent such as cornerback or linebacker. -- Nick Wagoner

Season opener: vs. Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, Monday, Sept. 9)

Raiders: Do the Raiders go with just two quarterbacks -- starter Gardner Minshew and backup Aidan O'Connell -- on their initial 53-man roster to give themselves position group flexibility? Or do they have three QBs, and if so, is UDFA Carter Bradley, who has been with the team the entirety of the offseason, or vet Nathan Peterman, who signed Aug. 13, the guy? Intriguing questions all. Peterman got the start against the 49ers and led a two-minute touchdown drive to end the first half, finishing with 108 passing yards, including a 3-yard touchdown, in completing 12 of 19 attempts. Bradley, meanwhile, started hot with a 35-yard touchdown, and finished 9-of-21 for 169 yards with a touchdown and an end zone interception. -- Paul Gutierrez

Season opener: at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, Sept. 8)

Jaguars: It's an under-the-radar battle, but Elijah Cooks and Tim Jones are fighting for the sixth receiver spot. The outcome depends on what the Jaguars want. Jones didn't have a catch in the preseason (he was targeted only once). But, he is very good on special teams, and that's usually what teams want out of that player because he's unlikely to see much time on offense unless there are multiple injuries. Cooks doesn't play special teams but has three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on five targets in the preseason, including two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown against Atlanta. -- Michael DiRocco

Season opener: at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Sept. 8)

Falcons: Cornerback Natrone Brooks' preseason play is making things difficult for the Falcons. On Friday night, the Falcons moved veteran corner Kevin King to safety, which potentially opens the door for Brooks to make the roster at CB with King at safety. Both have played well. But safety Micah Abernathy would be tough to cut. Maybe Atlanta goes lighter at linebacker or defensive line to accommodate both players. Brooks had 13 tackles and a forced fumble against the Baltimore Ravens last week and added another six tackles against the Jaguars. He has made more plays in preseason games than anyone on Atlanta's defense, and the team also has been trying him out returning kicks and punts. -- Marc Raimondi

Season opener: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Sept. 8)

Dolphins: Yet again, the spotlight was on the battle at second-string quarterback. Mike White got the start and completed 5 of 9 passes for just 37 yards. He narrowly avoided a strip sack that was ruled an incomplete pass after the Buccaneers returned it for a touchdown. Skylar Thompson entered midway through the second quarter and immediately led a touchdown drive. Despite a late interception, it represented Thompson's best outing of the preseason after two underwhelming performances the past two weeks. But was it enough to earn him a roster spot? If Friday's game was the deciding factor, Thompson did enough to earn the No. 2 job.

In non-quarterback news, rookies Jaylen Wright and Malik Washington capped off strong preseasons, and both players should have meaningful regular-season roles -- Wright on offense and Washington in the return game. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Season opener: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Sept. 8)

Buccaneers: After missing the first two preseason games, undrafted free agent wide receiver Kameron Johnson showed some of the explosiveness that turned heads in practice, while veteran Cody Thompson led the team with seven catches on eight targets for 45 yards. Defensive end Earnest Brown IV and defensive tackle C.J. Brewer both made compelling cases for themselves, with Brown registering two quarterback pressures. -- Jenna Laine

Season opener: vs. Washington Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, Sept. 8)

Thursday's games

Colts: The Colts' priority Thursday was finally getting extended playing time for their starting units, including quarterback Anthony Richardson (who had mixed results). In terms of position battles, it seems little has changed at safety, where Nick Cross appears headed for a starting job alongside Julian Blackmon. Elsewhere, defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, who is fighting for a roster spot, produced a highlight play when he pursued and ultimately caught scrambling Bengals quarterback Logan Woodside, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Indianapolis. Sam Ehlinger seems likely to remain the No. 3 quarterback, but rookie Jason Bean made another bid with a 4-for-4 passing performance that included three rushes for 15 yards and a touchdown. -- Stephen Holder

Season opener: vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Sept. 8)

Bengals: Even with no starters playing, there was little to glean in battles to make the 53-man roster. But the big winner might have been Maema Njongmeta, the undrafted linebacker out of Wisconsin. He led the team in tackles entering the preseason finale and continued to be productive against the Colts. He had nine tackles through the first three quarters. For Njongmeta to make the roster, he'll have to beat out players at other positions. But he made a very strong case with an excellent preseason. -- Ben Baby

Season opener: vs. New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Sept. 8)

Bears: Velus Jones Jr.'s playing time in the preseason finale -- his first snap on offense not coming until well into the second quarter and no reps on kickoff return -- seems to indicate that he's headed to the 53-man roster. There have been some questions about whether the 2022 third-round pick has done enough to stick around for a third straight season, but the Bears continually gave Jones every opportunity to prove his value. He has experimented at running back in addition to his duties on special teams, which will likely earn him a spot on the team. -- Courtney Cronin

Season opener: vs. Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Sept. 8)

Chiefs: After major roster changes at wide receiver during the offseason, when the Chiefs added speed in veteran free agent Marquise Brown and rookie Xavier Worthy, a first-round draft pick, the additions echoed throughout the depth chart. On top of that, former Super Bowl stars such as Mecole Hardman and Kadarius Toney are fighting for roster spots. Toney made a strong case Thursday against the Bears with his best preseason game, catching two passes for 26 yards and returning a punt for 16 yards. -- Adam Teicher

Season opener: vs. Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, Sept. 5)

