Ranking club rugby kits, from great white Sharks to the pink of Stade Francais

Compared to many other team sports, rugby has never been afraid to showcase bold and creative team kits, and this season is no exception, with clubs around the world sporting fresh looks that are as daring as ever.

Over the years, fans have witnessed everything from striking patterns to outright eccentric designs, with jerseys around the world serving as conversation starters. From fluorescent pinks to camouflage prints, teams have pushed the boundaries of tradition.

Our top 10 favourites in club rugby include teams from France, Japan, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Ireland, though French club sides by and large have the edge over everyone else.

1. Toulon third (France)

From their stylish red home kit to their crisp white away kit to their sleek black third kit, Toulon have the best set of kits in world rugby this season.

Their jerseys demonstrate everything that French rugby intends to be - the boldness of modern rugby mixed with the traditions of old.

Toulon's black third kit is beyond sexy, non? CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images

2. Toulouse home (France)

The defending Champions Cup holders have not only one of the best teams in world rugby, featuring a generational talent in Antoine Dupont, but also one of the most stylish home kits.

The dark black of Stade Toulousain's home trim makes it similar to the All Blacks' home kit. However, Toulouse have a partnership with Nike, while the All Blacks are with Adidas.

3. Tokyo Black Rams home (Japan)

Black Rams had a tough 2023-24 season, narrowly escaping relegation from Japan Rugby League One - Division 1. However, while they have battled for consistency on the pitch in recent years, they certainly have had no trouble maintaining their excellence in the kit design department.

This season, they have diverged from pitch black to a lighter shade, with camouflage print at the back. Still, their kit is as stylish as ever.

England international Maro Itoje sports Saracans' tradition black strip, with a popping red collar this season. David Rogers/Getty Images

4. Saracens home (England)

The Saracens have experimented with some more bold designs over the years, notably in the 2022-23 season, when they sported a home kit where the red was every bit as prominent as the black.

However, their current home kit has reverted more to their traditional roots - black with a red collar. Still, it looks as sleek as ever.

5. Stade Français home (France)

No top 10 rugby kits list would be complete without the daring pink of Stade Français, whose kit partner is Kappa. Other teams have experimented with pink kits before, including South Africa's Blue Bulls, but Stade Français is the first team one would associate with the colour.

The three lightning bolts on the shirt give it unique personality. These also appear on Stade Français' blue and red away kit - also one of the most dashing in the rugby world.

French team Stade Francais are the club most associated with pink kits, and this year is no exception as their home kit follows that trend. Franco Arland/Getty Images

6. Lyon Olympique home (France)

Lyon Olympique Universitaire (LOU) have long sported some of the most dashing kit designs. Their chequered black home kit for the current campaign is as classy as ever, while their red away kit also warrants praise.

7. Crusaders home (New Zealand)

The famous black and red of the Crusaders is one of the most conspicuous designs in global club rugby.

The most successful team in Super Rugby history with 12 titles, the Crusaders had a poor 2024 season and failed to make the playoffs. However, they show no signs of letting up in the kit design department.

8. Sharks away (South Africa)

South Africa's Jordan Hendrikse sports the Sharks' away kit in the Investec Champions Cup. David Rogers/Getty Images

The Sharks boast one of their most exciting teams in history with star players such as Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, and Aphelele Fassi.

In the home kit department, they have never been lacking. Sharks home kits arguably peaked in 2019 with the Black Panther-inspired trim, but their current away outfit - though slightly more traditional - is still extremely dashing (yet easily muddied) in white and gold with subtle local designs.

9. Leicester Tigers home (England)

A bold green design with red and white hoops and tiger stripes, the Tigers' 2024-25 home kit likely had designers working around the clock. It might not be a favourite of traditionalists, but there is no doubt that it is one of the most daring and recognisable designs in the game.

Malelili Satala sports Leicester Tigers' somewhat festive home kit for this season. Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

10. Stormers away (South Africa)

The blue and white hoops of the Stormers home kit do not offer anything out of the ordinary this season. However, their colourful away kit is one of the more eye-catching in the rugby world.

Intended to portray a Cape Town sunset with a silhouette of the city and the iconic Table Mountain, it is certainly one that will catch the eye whenever the Stormers sport it in the United Rugby Championship and the Investec Champions Cup.