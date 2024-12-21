Transfer rumors, news: Saudi trio ready to make Rashford deal

Rob Dawson believes that Marcus Rashford might have to stay at Manchester United after revealing that none of the major European clubs are interested in signing him. (2:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Three Saudi clubs have expressed their interest in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, while Juventus are keen to try and steal a march on several rivals to land midfielder Dani Ceballos. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Man City's Haaland on slump: Players back Guardiola

- Arsenal 'worried' after Saka injury vs. Palace

- Southampton name Ivan Juric as head coach

Will Marcus Rashford be playing in the Saudi Pro League come the end of January? (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Saudi Pro League trio Al Ahli, Al Ittihad and Al Qadsiah are all interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United in January, according to Talksport. The 27-year-old England international has declared that he's ready for a new challenge away from Old Trafford, and a number of European clubs, including Bayern Munich and Barcelona, have also been monitoring the situation. Bild suggested Bayern have ended their pursuit, leaving Al Ahli in pole position to sign Rashford, though they would need to de-register a foreign player in an effort to comply with Saudi Pro League registration rules. The most likely player to leave to facilitate Rashford would be fellow striker Roberto Firmino, who has been linked with a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

- Juventus are considering a move for Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos as a potential replacement for Arthur, according to Ekrem Konur. The 28-year-old midfielder has recently returned to Carlo Ancelotti's starting line-up after being in and out of the side -- a period that has seen him linked with a move away from Los Blancos in January. His recent return could alleviate his desire for regular football before his contract ends in 2027, but Juventus are willing to test his resolve. The Bianconeri, set to lose Arthur in January, face competition from Real Betis, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad.

- Manchester United are set for a busy January transfer window and one player likely to leave is defender Victor Lindelöf, with Ekrem Konur suggesting that Fenerbahce, Juventus, AC Milan, Internazionale, Leicester City and West Ham United are all interested. The 30-year-old Sweden international has been told his contract won't be renewed at Old Trafford. Everton are also interested.

- Chelsea are keen to sign Sporting CP teenager Dário Essugo, according to The Sun. The 19-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Las Palmas where he has played 11 times, scoring once. His performances have impressed the Blues, but Leeds United -- who tried to sign the youngster in the summer -- are looking to secure a loan-to-buy arrangement.

- Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is keen to provide cover for Guglielmo Vicario's long-term injury by signing goalkeeper James Trafford from Burnley, according to the Mirror. Fraser Forster is deputizing for Vicario but was guilty of two errors in the London club's recent 4-3 win against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup. Trafford, 22, is available for around £20 million, and is seen as a long-term prospect capable of pushing Vicario for his spot.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:34 Burley: Arsenal will find replacing Saka 'almost impossible' Craig Burley and Ale Moreno worry for Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal winger was spotted leaving Selhurst Park on crutches.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United are considering a move for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier to provide backup for No. 1 André Onana following Altay Bayındır's error-strewn perofrmance against Toteenham on Thursday. (The Sun)

- Harry Maguire has several foreign clubs interested in signing a pre-contract agreement with him in January if he does not sign a new Manchester United deal with Napoli, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray all eyeing the England defender, while Leicester City would like to re-sign him in the summer. (The Athletic)

- Juventus are considering January moves for Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee and Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani to strengthen their attacking options. (Sport Mediaset)

- Bayer Leverkusen remain optimistic that attacking star Florian Wirtz will extend his contract beyond 2027, when his current deal is set to expire. (Sport1)

- Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to sign a one-year contract extension early in the new year, committing him to the club until 2026. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is wanted by former club Celtic if his contract is allowed to run down he becomes a fee agent this summer. (TEAMtalk)