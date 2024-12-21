Open Extended Reactions

Ivan Juric, posing with the Southampton shirt, was head coach of Roma earlier this season. Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Southampton confirmed the hiring of Ivan Juric as their new head coach on Saturday ahead of their clash with Fulham on Sunday.

Juric replaces Russell Martin, who was sacked after the 5-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday.

"I'm very pleased," Juric said after signing an 18-month contract. "I think it's a really big challenge but I'm very optimistic because I saw a team that can do better.

"It's important to immediately be connected with the fans. I want an aggressive team and I think that fans of Southampton will like that."

Juric most recently coached AS Roma earlier this season, where he managed 12 games at the helm earlier this season as Daniele De Rossi's replacement before being axed.

The Croatian coach has also had spells at Genoa and Torino in Serie A.

Southampton are bottom of the Premier League with five points from 16 games, having won just once.

Juric said he wants the team "to be more aggressive" and do "much more pressing."

"We have to be quick to change mentality because this is my idea of football," he added.