Bukayo Saka left Selhurst Park on crutches on Saturday after he was forced off injured in Arsenal's 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he is "pretty worried" about Saka's injury. The England winger to held his hamstring before going down and being substituted in the 25th minute.