Open Extended Reactions

Dele Alli failed to create an impact for Everton during his time on Merseyside. Getty

Dele Alli has confirmed his future lies away from Everton despite having continued training at the club since his contract expired in the summer.

Alli joined Everton from Tottenham in January 2022 but went on to make just one Premier League start for the Merseyside club, plus 12 substitute appearances.

He hasn't played football competitively since February 2023, when he was on loan at Turkish side Besiktas, and last year spent a six-week spell at a rehab facility in the United States for addiction, mental health and trauma treatment.

He has remained at Finch Farm this season as he has tried to recover from a series of fitness issues. However, the midfielder now looks set to embark on a fresh chapter away from Merseyside and has expressed his gratitude for the support Everton have shown him during his time at the club.

In a message on Instagram, Alli said: "2025 may set me on a new path with some exciting opportunities. Before any of that happens, it's very important for me to make clear how grateful I am to all the fans, staff and players at Everton FC for the support they have given me."

"It's been an incredibly tough journey trying to put the final pieces together to regain match fitness and I cannot thank the Everton staff enough for the hard work they have put into this process," Alli added.

"Unfortunately, things haven't worked out as we all would have hoped, and I think it's the right time for me to turn a new page. I want to wish everyone at this amazing club the very best of luck."

Dele was pictured watching Italian side Como beat Roma at the weekend, where manager Cesc Fàbregas has offered him the chance to train with his squad after Christmas.