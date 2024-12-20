        <
          Premier League injury news, predicted lineups, fantasy updates

          Dec 20, 2024, 12:00 PM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

          Aston Villa v Manchester City
          Villa Park
          Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Aston Villa team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Emiliano Martínez
          LB Lucas Digne | CB Diego Carlos | CB Pau Torres | RB Ezri Konsa
          DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
          LW John McGinn | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Matty Cash
          ST Ollie Watkins

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Leon Bailey, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Tyrone Mings, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Jacob Ramsey, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26

          Latest Manchester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Ederson
          LB Rico Lewis | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Kyle Walker
          DM Ilkay Gündogan
          LM Phil Foden | CM Kevin De Bruyne | CM Jack Grealish | RM Bernardo Silva
          ST Erling Haaland

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Manuel Akanji, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Nathan Aké, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26
          Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14
          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

          Brentford v Nottingham Forest
          Gtech Community Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Brentford team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mark Flekken
          LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ben Mee | RB Kristoffer Ajer
          DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
          LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
          ST Yoane Wissa

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14
          Rico Henry, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27
          Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Mathias Jensen, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1
          Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27
          Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27
          Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
          Sepp van den Berg, D, groin, DOUBT

          Latest Nottingham Forest team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Matz Sels
          LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
          DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates
          LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Nicolás Domínguez
          ST Chris Wood

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Murillo, D, ankle, DOUBT
          Danilo Oliveira, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 6
          Ibrahim Sangaré, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Ryan Yates, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Ipswich Town v Newcastle United
          Portman Road
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aro Muric
          LB Leif Davis | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Ben Johnson
          DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
          LW Sammie Szmodics | AM Conor Chaplin | RW Omari Hutchinson
          ST Ali Ibrahim Al-Hamadi

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Liam Delap, F, suspension, due back Dec. 27
          George Hirst, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sammie Szmodics, F/M, illness, DOUBT
          Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Latest Newcastle United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Martin Dúbravka
          LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento
          CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali | CM Joe Willock
          FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26
          Joelinton, F/M, suspension, due back Dec. 26
          Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
          Nick Pope, G, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
          Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion
          London Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest West Ham United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Lukasz Fabianski
          LB Aaron Wan-Bissaka | CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | RB Vladimír Coufal
          DM Edson Álvarez | DM Tomás Soucek
          LW Mohammed Kudus | AM Lucas Paquetá | RW Crysencio Summerville
          ST Jarrod Bowen

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
          Carlos Soler, M, suspension, due back Dec. 26

          Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bart Verbruggen
          LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman
          DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
          LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Georginio Rutter | RW Yankuba Minteh
          ST João Pedro

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, DOUBT
          Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, DOUBT
          Solly March, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27
          James Milner, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Matt O'Riley, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Joël Veltman, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Adam Webster, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27
          Danny Welbeck, F, ankle, DOUBT

          Crystal Palace v Arsenal
          Selhurst Park
          Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

          Latest Crystal Palace team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dean Henderson
          CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix
          LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Nathaniel Clyne
          AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
          ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Matheus França, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
          Daniel Muñoz, M/D, suspension, due back Dec. 26
          Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 21
          Joel Ward, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Dec. 21
          Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

          Latest Arsenal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Raya
          LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
          CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey
          FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Bukayo Saka

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Riccardo Calafiori, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Declan Rice, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, DOUBT
          Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
          Oleksandr Zinchenko, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Everton v Chelsea
          Goodison Park
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Everton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jordan Pickford
          LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young
          CM Abdoulaye Doucouré | CM Idrissa Gueye | CM Orel Mangala
          FWL Dwight McNeil | ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin | FWR Iliman Ndiaye

          Injury/suspension updates:

          James Garner, M, back, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9
          Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9
          Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, DOUBT
          Youssef Chermiti, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26

          Latest Chelsea team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Robert Sánchez
          LB Renato Veiga | CB Tosin Adarabioyo | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto
          DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
          LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto
          ST Nicolas Jackson

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Marc Cucurella, D, suspension, due back Dec. 26
          João Félix, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 30
          Reece James, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, illness, DOUBT

          Fulham v Southampton
          Craven Cottage
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Fulham team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bernd Leno
          LB Antonee Robinson | CB Calvin Bassey | CB Issa Diop | RB Kenny Tete
          DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
          LW Harry Wilson | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Alex Iwobi
          ST Raúl Jiménez

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Joachim Andersen, D, calf, DOUBT
          Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 20
          Andreas Pereira, M, suspension, due back Dec. 26
          Harrison Reed, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
          Kenny Tete, D, lower leg, DOUBT

          Latest Southampton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alex McCarthy
          CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Nathan Wood
          LM Ryan Manning | CM Flynn Downes | CM Mateus Fernandes | RM Kyle Walker-Peters
          AM Adam Armstrong | AM Tyler Dibling
          ST Cameron Archer

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
          James Bree, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Aaron Ramsdale, G, finger, DOUBT
          William Smallbone, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
          Jack Stephens, D, suspension, due back Dec. 26
          Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
          Kyle Walker-Peters, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
          King Power Stadium
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Leicester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Danny Ward
          LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Conor Coady | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin
          DM Oliver Skipp | DM Boubakary Soumaré
          LW Bilal El Khannouss | AM Facundo Buonanotte | RW Kasey McAteer
          ST Jamie Vardy

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26
          Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
          Mads Hermansen, G, groin, DOUBT
          Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
          Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Harry Winks, M, groin, DOUBT

          Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Sam Johnstone
          CB Santiago Bueno | CB Craig Dawson | CB Toti Gomes
          LM Matt Doherty | CM João Gomes | CM Mario Lemina | RM Nélson Semedo
          AM Matheus Cunha
          ST Jørgen Strand Larsen | ST Goncalo Guedes

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Rayan Aït-Nouri, M/D, suspension, due back Dec. 26
          Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
          Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
          José Sá, G, shoulder, DOUBT
          Pablo Sarabia, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

          Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth
          Old Trafford
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Manchester United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Onana
          CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez
          LM Diogo Dalot | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui
          AM Amad Diallo | AM Bruno Fernandes
          ST Rasmus Højlund

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Matthijs de Ligt, D, illness, DOUBT
          Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, DOUBT
          Noussair Mazraoui, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5
          Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5

          Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
          LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith
          DM Ryan Christie | DM Lewis Cook
          LW Dango Ouattara | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Antoine Semenyo
          ST Evanilson

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
          Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26
          Marcus Tavernier, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

          Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
          Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
          Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Fraser Forster
          LB Djed Spence | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro
          DM Yves Bissouma | DM Pape Matar Sarr
          LW Son Heung-Min | AM James Maddison | RW Dejan Kulusevski
          ST Dominic Solanke

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Rodrigo Bentancur, M, suspension, due back Dec. 26
          Ben Davies, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
          Richarlison, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Destiny Udogie, D, quadriceps, DOUBT
          Mikey Moore, F/M, illness, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
          Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
          Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
          Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

          Latest Liverpool team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alisson Becker
          LB Andrew Robertson | CB Joe Gomez | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
          DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
          LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
          ST Luis Díaz

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Conor Bradley, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
          Ibrahima Konaté, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
          Kostas Tsimikas, D, ankle, DOUBT