Mark Ogden believes that Liverpool and Chelsea have a free hit at the Premier League title because of the falloff of Manchester City and Arsenal. (1:05)

Are Liverpool and Chelsea the only real title contenders? (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Villa Park

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

Latest Aston Villa team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Emiliano Martínez

LB Lucas Digne | CB Diego Carlos | CB Pau Torres | RB Ezri Konsa

DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara

LW John McGinn | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Matty Cash

ST Ollie Watkins

Injury/suspension updates:

Leon Bailey, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

Tyrone Mings, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Jacob Ramsey, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26

Latest Manchester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Ederson

LB Rico Lewis | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Kyle Walker

DM Ilkay Gündogan

LM Phil Foden | CM Kevin De Bruyne | CM Jack Grealish | RM Bernardo Silva

ST Erling Haaland

Injury/suspension updates:

Manuel Akanji, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Nathan Aké, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26

Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Gtech Community Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Brentford team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mark Flekken

LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ben Mee | RB Kristoffer Ajer

DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard

LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo

ST Yoane Wissa

Injury/suspension updates:

Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14

Rico Henry, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27

Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Mathias Jensen, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1

Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27

Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27

Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11

Sepp van den Berg, D, groin, DOUBT

Latest Nottingham Forest team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Matz Sels

LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina

DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates

LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Nicolás Domínguez

ST Chris Wood

Injury/suspension updates:

Murillo, D, ankle, DOUBT

Danilo Oliveira, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 6

Ibrahim Sangaré, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Ryan Yates, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Ipswich Town v Newcastle United

Portman Road

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aro Muric

LB Leif Davis | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Ben Johnson

DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy

LW Sammie Szmodics | AM Conor Chaplin | RW Omari Hutchinson

ST Ali Ibrahim Al-Hamadi

Injury/suspension updates:

Liam Delap, F, suspension, due back Dec. 27

George Hirst, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sammie Szmodics, F/M, illness, DOUBT

Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Latest Newcastle United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Martin Dúbravka

LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento

CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali | CM Joe Willock

FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

Injury/suspension updates:

Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26

Joelinton, F/M, suspension, due back Dec. 26

Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

Nick Pope, G, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

London Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest West Ham United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Lukasz Fabianski

LB Aaron Wan-Bissaka | CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | RB Vladimír Coufal

DM Edson Álvarez | DM Tomás Soucek

LW Mohammed Kudus | AM Lucas Paquetá | RW Crysencio Summerville

ST Jarrod Bowen

Injury/suspension updates:

Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Carlos Soler, M, suspension, due back Dec. 26

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bart Verbruggen

LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman

DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba

LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Georginio Rutter | RW Yankuba Minteh

ST João Pedro

Injury/suspension updates:

Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, DOUBT

Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, DOUBT

Solly March, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27

James Milner, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT

Matt O'Riley, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Joël Veltman, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Adam Webster, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27

Danny Welbeck, F, ankle, DOUBT

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Selhurst Park

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest Crystal Palace team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dean Henderson

CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix

LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Nathaniel Clyne

AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr

ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

Injury/suspension updates:

Matheus França, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Daniel Muñoz, M/D, suspension, due back Dec. 26

Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 21

Joel Ward, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Dec. 21

Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Latest Arsenal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Raya

LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber

CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey

FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Bukayo Saka

Injury/suspension updates:

Riccardo Calafiori, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Declan Rice, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, DOUBT

Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

Oleksandr Zinchenko, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Everton v Chelsea

Goodison Park

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Everton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young

CM Abdoulaye Doucouré | CM Idrissa Gueye | CM Orel Mangala

FWL Dwight McNeil | ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin | FWR Iliman Ndiaye

Injury/suspension updates:

James Garner, M, back, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9

Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9

Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, DOUBT

Youssef Chermiti, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26

Latest Chelsea team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Robert Sánchez

LB Renato Veiga | CB Tosin Adarabioyo | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto

DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández

LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto

ST Nicolas Jackson

Injury/suspension updates:

Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Marc Cucurella, D, suspension, due back Dec. 26

João Félix, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 30

Reece James, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, illness, DOUBT

Fulham v Southampton

Craven Cottage

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Fulham team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bernd Leno

LB Antonee Robinson | CB Calvin Bassey | CB Issa Diop | RB Kenny Tete

DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic

LW Harry Wilson | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Alex Iwobi

ST Raúl Jiménez

Injury/suspension updates:

Joachim Andersen, D, calf, DOUBT

Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 20

Andreas Pereira, M, suspension, due back Dec. 26

Harrison Reed, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Kenny Tete, D, lower leg, DOUBT

Latest Southampton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alex McCarthy

CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Nathan Wood

LM Ryan Manning | CM Flynn Downes | CM Mateus Fernandes | RM Kyle Walker-Peters

AM Adam Armstrong | AM Tyler Dibling

ST Cameron Archer

Injury/suspension updates:

Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11

James Bree, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Aaron Ramsdale, G, finger, DOUBT

William Smallbone, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Jack Stephens, D, suspension, due back Dec. 26

Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Kyle Walker-Peters, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

King Power Stadium

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Leicester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Danny Ward

LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Conor Coady | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin

DM Oliver Skipp | DM Boubakary Soumaré

LW Bilal El Khannouss | AM Facundo Buonanotte | RW Kasey McAteer

ST Jamie Vardy

Injury/suspension updates:

Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26

Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

Mads Hermansen, G, groin, DOUBT

Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4

Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Harry Winks, M, groin, DOUBT

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Sam Johnstone

CB Santiago Bueno | CB Craig Dawson | CB Toti Gomes

LM Matt Doherty | CM João Gomes | CM Mario Lemina | RM Nélson Semedo

AM Matheus Cunha

ST Jørgen Strand Larsen | ST Goncalo Guedes

Injury/suspension updates:

Rayan Aït-Nouri, M/D, suspension, due back Dec. 26

Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15

José Sá, G, shoulder, DOUBT

Pablo Sarabia, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth

Old Trafford

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Manchester United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez

LM Diogo Dalot | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui

AM Amad Diallo | AM Bruno Fernandes

ST Rasmus Højlund

Injury/suspension updates:

Matthijs de Ligt, D, illness, DOUBT

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, DOUBT

Noussair Mazraoui, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5

Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5

Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga

LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith

DM Ryan Christie | DM Lewis Cook

LW Dango Ouattara | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Antoine Semenyo

ST Evanilson

Injury/suspension updates:

Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11

Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26

Marcus Tavernier, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Fraser Forster

LB Djed Spence | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro

DM Yves Bissouma | DM Pape Matar Sarr

LW Son Heung-Min | AM James Maddison | RW Dejan Kulusevski

ST Dominic Solanke

Injury/suspension updates:

Rodrigo Bentancur, M, suspension, due back Dec. 26

Ben Davies, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Richarlison, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Destiny Udogie, D, quadriceps, DOUBT

Mikey Moore, F/M, illness, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12

Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Latest Liverpool team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alisson Becker

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Joe Gomez | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister

LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Luis Díaz

Injury/suspension updates:

Conor Bradley, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Ibrahima Konaté, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29

Kostas Tsimikas, D, ankle, DOUBT