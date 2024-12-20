Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Villa Park
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET
Latest Aston Villa team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Emiliano Martínez
LB Lucas Digne | CB Diego Carlos | CB Pau Torres | RB Ezri Konsa
DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
LW John McGinn | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Matty Cash
ST Ollie Watkins
Injury/suspension updates:
Leon Bailey, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
Tyrone Mings, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Jacob Ramsey, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26
Latest Manchester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Ederson
LB Rico Lewis | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Kyle Walker
DM Ilkay Gündogan
LM Phil Foden | CM Kevin De Bruyne | CM Jack Grealish | RM Bernardo Silva
ST Erling Haaland
Injury/suspension updates:
Manuel Akanji, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Nathan Aké, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26
Oscar Bobb, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14
Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Gtech Community Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Brentford team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mark Flekken
LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Ben Mee | RB Kristoffer Ajer
DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
ST Yoane Wissa
Injury/suspension updates:
Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 14
Rico Henry, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27
Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Mathias Jensen, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1
Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27
Gustavo Nunes, F/M, back, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27
Ethan Pinnock, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
Sepp van den Berg, D, groin, DOUBT
Latest Nottingham Forest team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Matz Sels
LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates
LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Nicolás Domínguez
ST Chris Wood
Injury/suspension updates:
Murillo, D, ankle, DOUBT
Danilo Oliveira, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 6
Ibrahim Sangaré, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Ryan Yates, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Ipswich Town v Newcastle United
Portman Road
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aro Muric
LB Leif Davis | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Ben Johnson
DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
LW Sammie Szmodics | AM Conor Chaplin | RW Omari Hutchinson
ST Ali Ibrahim Al-Hamadi
Injury/suspension updates:
Liam Delap, F, suspension, due back Dec. 27
George Hirst, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sammie Szmodics, F/M, illness, DOUBT
Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Latest Newcastle United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Martin Dúbravka
LB Lewis Hall | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Valentino Livramento
CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali | CM Joe Willock
FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy
Injury/suspension updates:
Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26
Joelinton, F/M, suspension, due back Dec. 26
Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
Nick Pope, G, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion
London Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest West Ham United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Lukasz Fabianski
LB Aaron Wan-Bissaka | CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | RB Vladimír Coufal
DM Edson Álvarez | DM Tomás Soucek
LW Mohammed Kudus | AM Lucas Paquetá | RW Crysencio Summerville
ST Jarrod Bowen
Injury/suspension updates:
Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Carlos Soler, M, suspension, due back Dec. 26
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bart Verbruggen
LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman
DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Georginio Rutter | RW Yankuba Minteh
ST João Pedro
Injury/suspension updates:
Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, DOUBT
Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, DOUBT
Solly March, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27
James Milner, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT
Matt O'Riley, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Joël Veltman, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Adam Webster, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 27
Danny Welbeck, F, ankle, DOUBT
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Selhurst Park
Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Latest Crystal Palace team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dean Henderson
CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix
LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Nathaniel Clyne
AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
ST Jean-Philippe Mateta
Injury/suspension updates:
Matheus França, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Daniel Muñoz, M/D, suspension, due back Dec. 26
Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 21
Joel Ward, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Dec. 21
Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Latest Arsenal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Raya
LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey
FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Bukayo Saka
Injury/suspension updates:
Riccardo Calafiori, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Declan Rice, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, DOUBT
Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
Oleksandr Zinchenko, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Everton v Chelsea
Goodison Park
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Everton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jordan Pickford
LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young
CM Abdoulaye Doucouré | CM Idrissa Gueye | CM Orel Mangala
FWL Dwight McNeil | ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin | FWR Iliman Ndiaye
Injury/suspension updates:
James Garner, M, back, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9
Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 9
Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, DOUBT
Youssef Chermiti, F, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26
Latest Chelsea team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Robert Sánchez
LB Renato Veiga | CB Tosin Adarabioyo | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto
DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
LW Jadon Sancho | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto
ST Nicolas Jackson
Injury/suspension updates:
Benoît Badiashile, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Marc Cucurella, D, suspension, due back Dec. 26
João Félix, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 30
Reece James, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, illness, DOUBT
Fulham v Southampton
Craven Cottage
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Fulham team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bernd Leno
LB Antonee Robinson | CB Calvin Bassey | CB Issa Diop | RB Kenny Tete
DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
LW Harry Wilson | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Alex Iwobi
ST Raúl Jiménez
Injury/suspension updates:
Joachim Andersen, D, calf, DOUBT
Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 20
Andreas Pereira, M, suspension, due back Dec. 26
Harrison Reed, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
Kenny Tete, D, lower leg, DOUBT
Latest Southampton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alex McCarthy
CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Nathan Wood
LM Ryan Manning | CM Flynn Downes | CM Mateus Fernandes | RM Kyle Walker-Peters
AM Adam Armstrong | AM Tyler Dibling
ST Cameron Archer
Injury/suspension updates:
Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
James Bree, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Aaron Ramsdale, G, finger, DOUBT
William Smallbone, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
Jack Stephens, D, suspension, due back Dec. 26
Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
Kyle Walker-Peters, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
King Power Stadium
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Leicester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Danny Ward
LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Conor Coady | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin
DM Oliver Skipp | DM Boubakary Soumaré
LW Bilal El Khannouss | AM Facundo Buonanotte | RW Kasey McAteer
ST Jamie Vardy
Injury/suspension updates:
Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26
Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
Mads Hermansen, G, groin, DOUBT
Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 4
Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Harry Winks, M, groin, DOUBT
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Sam Johnstone
CB Santiago Bueno | CB Craig Dawson | CB Toti Gomes
LM Matt Doherty | CM João Gomes | CM Mario Lemina | RM Nélson Semedo
AM Matheus Cunha
ST Jørgen Strand Larsen | ST Goncalo Guedes
Injury/suspension updates:
Rayan Aït-Nouri, M/D, suspension, due back Dec. 26
Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
José Sá, G, shoulder, DOUBT
Pablo Sarabia, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 15
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth
Old Trafford
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Manchester United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Onana
CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez
LM Diogo Dalot | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui
AM Amad Diallo | AM Bruno Fernandes
ST Rasmus Højlund
Injury/suspension updates:
Matthijs de Ligt, D, illness, DOUBT
Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, DOUBT
Noussair Mazraoui, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Mason Mount, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5
Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 5
Latest AFC Bournemouth team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith
DM Ryan Christie | DM Lewis Cook
LW Dango Ouattara | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Antoine Semenyo
ST Evanilson
Injury/suspension updates:
Julián Araujo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Alex Scott, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 11
Marcos Senesi, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 26
Marcus Tavernier, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET
Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Fraser Forster
LB Djed Spence | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro
DM Yves Bissouma | DM Pape Matar Sarr
LW Son Heung-Min | AM James Maddison | RW Dejan Kulusevski
ST Dominic Solanke
Injury/suspension updates:
Rodrigo Bentancur, M, suspension, due back Dec. 26
Ben Davies, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
Richarlison, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Destiny Udogie, D, quadriceps, DOUBT
Mikey Moore, F/M, illness, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 12
Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Latest Liverpool team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alisson Becker
LB Andrew Robertson | CB Joe Gomez | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
ST Luis Díaz
Injury/suspension updates:
Conor Bradley, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
Ibrahima Konaté, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Dec. 29
Kostas Tsimikas, D, ankle, DOUBT