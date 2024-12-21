Janusz Michallik reacts to Gabriel Jesus scoring five goals in a week from two matches vs. Crystal Palace. (1:50)

Arsenal secured a comfortable victory in the Premier League on Saturday evening as they defeated Crystal Palace 5-1 at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners took just six minutes to take the lead when Gabriel Jesus finished at the near post, and after Ismaïla Sarr equalised for the Eagles five minutes later, the Brazil international responded with an emphatic effort into the top corner to register his fifth goal in two games.

Arsenal found themselves under pressure when a hamstring injury forced Bukayo Saka off in the 26th minute, but they eventually extended their lead when bright work by Gabriel Martinelli on the right wing saw him find Jesus with a cross. His header came off the post and fell into the path of Kai Havertz who added the finishing touch.

The introduction of Declan Rice was key for manager Mikel Arteta as the England international registered an assist for Martinelli just two minutes after coming on, before sealing the result with a curling effort in the 84th minute.

Positives

A convincing win for the Gunners is important for momentum ahead of the busy festive period, and they looked impressive in multiple phases of their attacking play, with counter-attacks that Crystal Palace struggled to deal with, as well as some standout moments on the wings.

Negatives

Arsenal now face an anxious wait to discover the extent of Saka's hamstring injury, which could see him miss several matches.

Manager rating (1-10; 10 = best)

Mikel Arteta, 7 -- Adapted well to losing his star man in Saka, while also timing the introduction of Rice perfectly to dominate the second half.

Player ratings

GK David Raya, 6 -- Almost caught out when playing out from the back, with his pass going into the path of Palace midfielder Will Hughes who hit the ball wide. There was little he could do about the host's equaliser which was directed perfectly past him. Produced an important stop from Jean-Philippe Mateta, though it is unclear whether the offside flag might have gone up.

DF Myles Lewis-Skelly, 6 -- Composed in possession and got forward at the right times to support attacks. Rarely threatened down his flank and excelled in duels. Replaced in the second half by Riccardo Calafiori.

DF Gabriel Magalhães, 7 -- A constant danger from set-pieces and played an excellent ball to Leandro Trossard prior to Arsenal's fourth goal. Booked for a careless challenge and pull on Sarr's shirt in the first half.

DF William Saliba, 5 -- The France international wasn't close enough to Sarr for Crystal Palace's equaliser, allowing him too much space to turn inside and finish into the far corner. Another mistake almost allowed Mateta to score. Improved in the second half.

DF Jurriën Timber, 7 -- Rarely let anything develop down his side and also impressed when progressing the ball forward. Elegant in possession when Arsenal had control of the game, but picked up a yellow card in the 36th minute for time-wasting from a throw-in.

MF Thomas Partey, 7 -- Picked out Jesus when the ball broke to him in the box to assist Arsenal's second goal. Broke up play with multiple interceptions and was always in the right areas to disrupt play.

MF Martin Ødegaard, 7 -- Completed 29 of 30 passes in the first half and progressed play impressively through the channels, during a performance in which he displayed his passing range. Helped his side quickly turn defensive phases into attacking ones.

MF Kai Havertz, 7 -- Intelligent positioning saw Havertz score Arsenal's third goal with one of his easiest finishes of the season. Worked hard defensively to break-up Palace's counter-attacks.

FW Gabriel Martinelli, 7 -- Impressed when switched to the right flank, and regularly beat his marker with agile movement. Involved in Arsenal's third goal with a dangerous cross into the box. Capped his display with a goal to make it 4-1 and put the Gunners out of sight.

Gabriel Jesus has now scored five goals in two straight games for Arsenal. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

FW Gabriel Jesus, 9 -- It took just six minutes for Jesus to get back on the scoresheet after scoring a hat trick against Palace in the Carabao Cup during midweek. He scored his first Premier League goal in 23 matches with a placed finish inside the near post. He then produced a fine strike to reinstate Arsenal's lead with an effort into the top corner. Denied a hat trick by the post before Havertz tapped in, and missed another chance in the second half moments before Martinelli scored.

FW Bukayo Saka, 7 -- Involved in Arsenal's opener with some positive work on the right flank before getting a dangerous ball into the box, but picked up a hamstring injury after 25 minutes and was replaced by Trossard.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

Leandro Trossard (Saka, 26"), 7 -- Stretched the play with intelligent movement and linked well with Martinelli.

Declan Rice (Havertz, 58"), 8 -- Helped garner control in the midfield and played a part in Arsenal's fourth goal, with an assist from his effort at goal that was redirected past the goalkeeper by Martinelli. Added the gift ribbon to the result with a sublime curling effort.

Riccardo Calafiori (Lewis-Skelly, 58"), 6 -- Comfortable in duels and assured at left-back in his first match back from injury, but could have sustained another one after sustaining a poorly timed challenge by Nathaniel Clyne despite playing on for the remainder of the match.

Mikel Merino (Timber, 86"), N/R -- Kept things simple as Arsenal enjoyed plenty of possession to see out the remainder of the game.

Ethan Nwaneri (Jesus, 86"), N/R -- On for the final minutes of the match and dropped into space to help the Gunners remain compact, while also being a regular passing option for his side.