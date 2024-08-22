Dan Orlovsky shares why he isn't surprised rookie Jayden Daniels has been named the starting quarterback for the Commanders. (1:05)

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have traded for kicker Cade York, hoping he can fill a hole created by an unexpected turn of events in the spring.

The Commanders sent a conditional seventh-round pick to the Cleveland Browns to acquire York, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN. He becomes the third kicker they've acquired since having to release veteran Brandon McManus in May.

Cleveland selected York out of LSU in the fourth round of the 2022 draft and he rewarded them immediately with a 58-yard game winning field goal to beat Carolina in his debut. But York struggled thereafter, making 24 of 32 kicks his rookie season. He was 9-for-12 on kicks between 30 and 49 yards.

Then, last preseason, York missed multiple potential game-winning kicks -- one was blocked -- in addition to an extra point. The Browns then traded with the Los Angeles Chargers for veteran Dustin Hopkins, who kicked for Washington from 2015-21, and released York.

York spent part of 2023 on the practice squads of the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants. While with the Giants he suffered a quad injury, ending his season. He did not attempt a kick in a game last year. Cleveland signed him in the offseason.

The Commanders signed McManus in the offseason after allowing Joey Slye, who handled the duties the previous two-plus years, to leave via free agency. But they cut McManus after a lawsuit was filed against him alleging sexual assault on a team plane while he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Washington coach Dan Quinn said they did not know about McManus' situation prior to signing him.

Washington signed Ramiz Ahmed in the spring and then added veteran Riley Patterson in training camp. The Commanders cut Ahmed on Aug. 13. Patterson was cut Thursday morning after being inconsistent in practice and missing 2 of 4 field goals in Saturday's preseason game at Miami.

Sports Illustrated first reported the trade.

Information from ESPN reporter Jake Trotter was used in this story.