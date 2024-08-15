Check out Matthew Judon's key stats during his time with the Patriots as the linebacker heads to the Falcons. (1:18)

ATLANTA -- The Falcons were roundly criticized on the first night of the NFL draft for taking quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick after spending $100 million in guaranteed money to land quarterback Kirk Cousins. A pass rusher, the Falcons' biggest need, could have been taken with that selection.

Now, the Falcons have their quarterback of the present, their quarterback of the future and their best edge rusher in nearly a decade.

The New England Patriots are sending Matthew Judon to the Falcons in exchange for a third-round draft pick, according to a report Wednesday night from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Judon, who is a free agent after this season, and Atlanta will look to get a new deal done before the season begins, per ESPN's Dan Graziano. The move by Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot signifies that the Falcons are serious about contending in 2024 and beyond. They're the betting favorite to win the NFC South at -120, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +300, according to ESPN BET.

To say the Falcons have been desperate to put pressure on the passer recently would be an understatement. Atlanta has not had a double-digit sack leader since Vic Beasley in 2016, which corresponds to the team's last Super Bowl appearance.

Over the past three seasons, the Falcons ranked last in sack percentage and pressure percentage, while ranking 31st in pass rush win rate, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Going back even further, the Falcons have had 23 fewer sacks than any franchise in the NFL over the past five seasons -- a half-decade of ineptitude getting to the quarterback.

Matthew Judon is one of the top pass rushers in the league, and he's headed to a team that may be a good edge rusher away from contending. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Enter Judon. He had a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2022, following a 2021 season with 12.5 sacks. From 2019 to 2022, Judon was tied for the fourth-most sacks in the league (43.5). Judon's four-year stretch of being selected to the Pro Bowl ended last season, which ended after four games due to a torn bicep.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Judon averaged 0.84 sacks per game over the past three seasons, which is the fourth highest in the NFL among players with at least 30 games. In his three seasons with the Patriots, quarterbacks completed 28% of their passes when Judon got the first pressure -- the second-lowest rate in the league.

The Falcons did not acquire an edge rusher in the offseason like many expected. They were going to attempt to pressure the quarterback by committee, led by unheralded players such as Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter and third-round pick Bralen Trice. Last Friday night, Trice suffered a knee injury that ended his 2024 season, further necessitating help at the position.

After Trice's injury, coach Raheem Morris talked about having to find pressure elsewhere on the team.

But Atlanta has that help now, in the form of one of the best pass rushers around.