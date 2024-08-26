Geno Smith completes 4 of 5 passes and connects with DK Metcalf on a 21-yard touchdown pass on the Seahawks' first drive of the game. (1:07)

Seattle Seahawks top edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu has a sprained MCL and is expected to miss between two to six weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Earlier Monday, the Seahawks bolstered their depth at the position by acquiring outside linebacker Trevis Gipson in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In exchange, the Jaguars will receive a 2025 sixth-round pick, a source told ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

Nwosu was hurt on the opening drive of Saturday's preseason finale, getting hit on a low block by Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller. Nwosu jogged off the field, spent several minutes in the injury tent and then got an ice wrap around the knee before undergoing testing.

Seattle, who could be without Nwosu for at least the first four games if he goes on injured reserve, also parted with another outside linebacker when they traded Darrell Taylor to the Chicago Bears on Friday for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Gipson, 27, has 11 sacks in 48 career games over four seasons, including seven in 2021 with Chicago. Jacksonville signed him in March to a one-year, $1.3 million deal that included only $42,500 guaranteed.

The Jaguars had hoped Gipson would be a reserve pass rusher behind Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and Arik Armstead, but the development of rookie seventh-round pick Myles Cole and second-year veteran D.J. Coleman gave the Jaguars some flexibility.

"When you have good players and other teams have needs, you're obviously going to listen," Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson said Monday. "Trevis has done an outstanding job for us, and I think it's a good situation for him. It's a good situation for the team he's going to and the compensation for us. It's a win-win. It gives him an opportunity to play, and we wish him nothing but the best."

Gipson was a fifth-round pick by the Bears in 2020 and spent last season with the Tennessee Titans.