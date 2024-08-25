Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Seahawks open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 8 at Lumen Field.

The new era under first-year coach Mike Macdonald will kick off with an old question -- do the Seahawks have a good enough offensive line?

Left tackle and left guard seem to be the only sure things of the starting five, with Charles Cross appearing set for a breakout in Year 3 and Laken Tomlinson giving Seattle's young line a reliable veteran next to him. There's question marks at the other three spots: How quickly can Connor Williams get ready to play and back to form following ACL surgery? Will Anthony Bradford or Christian Haynes emerge as the winner at right guard? How long will Seattle have to rely on George Fant at right tackle? And whenever Abraham Lucas comes back from his knee surgery, can he stay back?

General manager John Schneider, no stranger to late-summer wheeling and dealing, has made three trades this month. He sent backup center Nick Harris to the Cleveland Browns for a late-round pick swap in 2026. More recently, he dealt cornerback Michael Jackson to the Carolina Panthers for inside linebacker Michael Barrett and then traded outside linebacker Darrell Taylor to the Chicago Bears for a 2025 sixth-round pick. With that extra sixth-rounder plus projected compensatory picks in the fourth and fifth rounds next year, could Schneider have another trade up his sleeve?

The Seahawks' roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Here is a projection of what it will look like heading into Week 1:

QUARTERBACK (2): Geno Smith, Sam Howell