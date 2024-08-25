Zach Evans finds the end zone for his second touchdown, but is stuffed short of the line on the 2-point conversion. (0:24)

The Los Angeles Rams have granted linebacker Ernest Jones IV and his agents permission to seek a trade, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday.

The permission comes after the Rams and Jones unsuccessfully discussed an extension as the linebacker enters the final year of his contract.

Jones acknowledged he was looking for a new deal last month.

"I know that the work that I've put in these past three years, I know I'm worthy of something regardless what the worth may be," Jones said, according to The Orange County Register. "... I love to be in L.A. I really want to be here. This is truly where I want to keep my family at, grow my family here. But I also know that there's a business side of it too that I can't truly control. We'll see."

A trade would overhaul the Rams' defensive setup, as Jones serves at the defensive playcaller. General manager Les Snead has referred to Jones as the "leader of the defense" and then-Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris called it Jones' defense near the end of the 2023 season.

Jones had 145 tackles and 4.5 sacks last year, both career highs.

The 24-year-old has totaled 320 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three interceptions in his three-year career. A 2021 third-round pick, he was part of the Rams' Super Bowl-winning team in his rookie season.

Information from ESPN's Sarah Barshop was used in this report.