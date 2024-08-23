Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson is suspended for two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. (0:28)

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson has been suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the team announced Friday.

Jackson, who was suspended without pay, will miss the Rams' season-opening games at Detroit and Arizona. He will be eligible to return for the home opener in Week 3 against San Francisco.

No further details on the suspension were given.

Jackson missed time during training camp with an ankle injury and was considered "week-to-week" to return. The Rams have dealt with several injuries to their offensive line this training camp, including right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle).

Joe Noteboom seems most likely to take Jackson's place during his suspension. The former starter got a three-year, $40 million extension to return to the Rams in 2022, but Noteboom was beaten out for the starting job at left tackle by Jackson.

Jackson started 15 games and a playoff game at left tackle last season for the Rams. He has been Los Angeles' starting left tackle for most of the past two seasons since Andrew Whitworth's retirement, although he missed half of the 2022 season with blood clots in his leg.

Jackson returned to the Rams on a one-year contract this season after signing his restricted free agent tender for $4.89 million and is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

