Tank Dell comes down with a touchdown, but Jared Wayne inadvertently runs into his knee, leaving the Texans emotional for their teammate. (0:35)

HOUSTON -- Texans wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a torn ACL and dislocated kneecap in Saturday's 27-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday.

Ryans also said there are "other things" Dell will need to get repaired when he undergoes surgery.

After Dell suffered the injury, he was admitted overnight to University of Kansas Hospital, a Level 1 trauma center about 12 miles from Arrowhead Stadium. He flew back to Houston on Sunday and met with doctors for further evaluation.

Dell's injury occurred on a touchdown catch from quarterback C.J. Stroud on the Texans' first possession of the second half when Texans wideout Jared Wayne collided with his knee. It was his seventh reception for 98 yards and cut Kansas City's lead to 17-16.

Texans receiver Tank Dell suffered a torn ACL and dislocated kneecap Saturday, his second major leg injury in two NFL seasons. Jason Hanna/Getty Images

This is Dell's second major leg injury after his rookie season was cut short due to a broken leg in an early-December game against the Denver Broncos. He also was shot in late April, at an event in Sanford, Florida, where authorities said a teenage gunman injured 10 people after an altercation. Dell's wound was minor, and he was released from the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Stroud, who was visibly emotional shortly after the injury, said Monday the sadness stems from knowing how much Dell had to overcome to even reach this point.

"It's not easy to see your brother go down like that after just dealing with a season injury last year," Stroud said. "It's not a lot to say, this isn't the end for him. This is just another bump in the road."

Dell finishes the season with 667 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Beyond star wideout Nico Collins, the Texans will look to John Metchie III, Robert Woods and Xavier Hutchinson to help a thin receiving core that already lost Stefon Diggs to a torn ACL.

The Texans also claimed veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"You can't replace a Tank Dell," Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said. "You can't replace a Stefon Diggs ... Tank does a bunch of things that make him special. And he showed that on Saturday."

Dell wasn't the only Texans starter to sustain a season-ending injury Saturday. Veteran safety Jimmie Ward suffered a midfoot sprain that will require surgery, Ryans said. Guard Shaq Mason, meanwhile, sustained a knee injury Saturday that will leave him week-to-week.

The Texans sit at 9-6 and will be short-handed as they host the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) on Christmas Day.