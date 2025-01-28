Tedy Bruschi and Rex Ryan discuss the Detroit Lions' season after their crushing playoff loss to the Washington Commanders. (2:11)

Tedy Bruschi on Lions: 'Nobody is going to feel sorry for them' (2:11)

Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Lions have hired Denver Broncos pass game coordinator John Morton as their new offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Morton, 55, traveled to Detroit on Monday to meet with the team and signed his contract Tuesday morning, the sources told Schefter.

Morton replaces Ben Johnson, who was hired as the Chicago Bears' head coach.

Morton was part of head coach Dan Campbell's Lions staff in 2022 as a senior offensive assistant before joining Sean Payton's staff with the Broncos in 2023.

Morton also was an assistant with the Saints (as wide receivers coach) on Payton's staff when Campbell was the assistant head coach/tight ends coach in 2016.

Morton has previously been an offensive coordinator in the NFL with the New York Jets in 2017. He also was an offensive coordinator with USC for two seasons (2009-10).

The Lions lost both their offensive and defensive coordinators this month as defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was hired as the New York Jets' head coach.

The Lions promoted linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to fill their defensive coordinator role, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday, confirming an NFL Network report.

Morton becomes the second Broncos offensive assistant to leave for an offensive coordinator job since Denver's season ended. Sources told ESPN's Courtney Cronin on Sunday that Broncos tight ends coach Declan Doyle is being hired as Johnson's offensive coordinator on his Bears staff.