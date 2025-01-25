Lions general manager Brad Holmes says Jared Goff is in his prime and has confidence in the quarterback moving forward. (0:44)

DETROIT -- The Lions didn't have to look far to find their new defensive coordinator.

Detroit promoted former linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to replace Aaron Glenn in the vacant coaching role, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday, confirming an NFL.com report.

After a record-breaking 15-win season in Detroit, Glenn and former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson accepted head coaching positions with the New York Jets and Chicago Bears, respectively.

Sheppard joined the Lions' staff as an outside linebackers coach at the beginning of coach Dan Campbell's tenure in Detroit in 2021. For the past three seasons, he coached the entire linebackers group and has a knack for developing young talent.

Sheppard, 37, spent eight seasons in the NFL from 2011 to 2018 playing for Buffalo, Indianapolis, Miami, the New York Giants and Detroit. He was a third-round pick (68th overall) in the 2011 NFL draft by the Bills.

After losing in the NFC divisional round to Washington as the No. 1 seed, Campbell said he would evaluate internal and outside candidates to help fill the coaching vacancies before he chose Sheppard as his defensive coordinator.

"I think we've got guys on staff that I think are more than qualified and would be outstanding in those roles, but that does not mean that I'm not looking outside either," Campbell said Jan. 20. "So, I want what I believe is going to be as close to what we have been as possible, and we don't lose what we're about and our identity, and like what you just asked, we're going to stay true to who we are, and if you're somebody that doesn't feel comfortable with that, then no, I don't -- this isn't the job for you."