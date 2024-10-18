New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo is carted off against the Denver Broncos due to an injury. (0:18)

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo faces a four- to five-month recovery period after undergoing surgery to repair his broken femur early Friday morning, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Adebo is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 12.

He broke his femur while trying to help a teammate make a tackle midway through the second quarter of the Saints' 33-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. Adebo grabbed his leg when he hit the ground, prompting the medical staff to fit him with a vacuum cast after an examination. He was placed on a cart and driven off.

"The surgery went well," said Saints coach Dennis Allen. "It's gonna be a lengthy recovery. It's gonna cost him the season but the surgery went well."

Rookie cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a second-round pick this year, took Adebo's place. McKinstry likely will start the rest of the season.

Adebo is the second Saints player to have season-ending surgery this week. Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who is also an All-Pro kick returner, had surgery to repair his meniscus Thursday and will not return this season.

The Saints are currently playing without a number of significant players, including quarterback Derek Carr (oblique), tight end Taysom Hill (rib), wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion), linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) and three starting offensive linemen.

Allen said the injuries and the potential for them to be demoralizing is something the team has to overcome.

"It certainly can be, and that's something we have to be able to fight through." Allen said. "That's the tough part of our business is seeing things like that. It can be difficult."