NEW ORLEANS -- Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo sustained a broken right femur during Thursday night's 33-10 loss to the Denver Broncos, coach Dennis Allen said.

He was likely to have surgery on the leg after the game, according to Allen.

Adebo, who has started every game this season, was carted off after he was fitted with a vacuum splint. He was injured after he attempted to help tackle Broncos running back Javonte Williams near the Saints sideline during the second quarter.

Adebo hit the turf and immediately grabbed his right leg. Saints medical staff examined Adebo's leg as he was on the turf and quickly motioned for a cart to come onto the field.

Adebo gave the thumbs-up to the crowd after he was placed on the cart and driven off. He was replaced by rookie second-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Nick Saldiveri (shoulder) were also ruled out.