CHICAGO -- Bears left tackle Braxton Jones was carted off the field with 9:18 to play in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions after sustaining a left ankle injury.

Jones went to the ground awkwardly after Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike landed on the offensive tackle's right leg while he was in pass protection. The third-year offensive tackle laid on the ground with his hands on his helmet while the entire Bears sideline came onto the field to observe trainers stabilizing Jones' ankle.

Bears left tackle Braxton Jones was carted off the field Sunday with his left leg in an air cast after he sustained an ankle injury.

After trainers placed an air cast around Jones' left leg, the tackle gave a thumbs-up to the Soldier Field crowd as he was being carted back to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out of the game.

The left side of Chicago's offensive line took a significant hit in the second quarter. Left guard Teven Jenkins was ruled out with a calf injury shortly before Jones was injured.

Both Jenkins and Jones were listed as questionable entering the game. Jones missed Chicago's 30-12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Monday with a concussion.