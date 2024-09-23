Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport suffered a likely season-ending injury in his team's victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Davenport suffered a torn triceps, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Coach Dan Campbell made the announcement Monday that Davenport's injury likely would end his season but added that the veteran was seeking additional opinions. Davenport sustained the injury in the third quarter Sunday but returned to the game with a sleeve on his left arm.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes, meanwhile, will miss "a significant amount of time" with the knee injury he sustained Sunday, Campbell said.

Campbell said the other key players who suffered injuries Sunday, including tight end Sam LaPorta (ankle) and safety Brian Branch (concussion), are considered day-to-day.

Branch is in the protocol, "but as of today he was doing pretty good, so we'll see how that goes," Campbell said.

The Lions signed Davenport, 28, to a one-year, $7.095 million contract in free agency earlier this year. He appeared in two of the Lions' three games this season, missing Week 2 with a groin injury. He registered a half sack in the Lions' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

Injuries have been a common theme in Davenport's career since he entered the NFL as a first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2018. Injuries limited him to 63 appearances in five seasons with the Saints, and last season, with the Minnesota Vikings, he appeared in just four games due to a right ankle injury.