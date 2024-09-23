Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Tests confirmed that Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has a low ankle sprain, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The initial belief after the Lions' 20-13 win over the Cardinals on Sunday was that he did not suffer a high ankle sprain.

"He had an ankle sprain," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.

Campbell said Monday that LaPaorta is day to day.

LaPorta caught two passes for 36 yards and injured his ankle while blocking downfield on the Lions' hook-and-ladder touchdown play by running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the second quarter. He was carted off the field into the locker room right before halftime and would return for parts of the start of the second half, but was clearly banged up by the injured ankle.

After a Pro Bowl rookie season, where he ended with the most catches (86) by a rookie tight end in league history, LaPorta has gotten off to a slow start in Year 2 with eight receptions for 94 yards in three games. He was also hampered by a hamstring injury during training camp the forced him to miss nearly two weeks.