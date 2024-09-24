The New York Jets kicked off Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season with a big win over the New England Patriots on Thursday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns to move to 2-1 on the season.
Early on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers downed the Los Angeles Chargers, the Philadelphia Eagles' defense handled the New Orleans Saints' high-powered offense, and the Bo Nix-led Denver Broncos handed Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their first loss of the season.
Later, Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers put on a show, and the Los Angeles Rams pulled off an impressive comeback to beat the San Francisco 49ers.
On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs held off Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons. And on Monday night, the Buffalo Bills trounced the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Jayden Daniels dazzled as the Washington Commanders secured a statement victory over the winless Cincinnati Bengals.
Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.
Washington 38, Cincinnati 33
Commanders
How good is this offense? With Jayden Daniels, the Commanders can finally feel good about the quarterback position. But Washington also has shown it has weapons at running back (Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler) and at wide receiver (Terry McLaurin, four catches for 100 yards). It's a new group led by a new coordinator in Kliff Kingsbury, but Washington now has finished 14 consecutive full drives with points. Punter Tress Way has not seen action since the penultimate drive of the season opener.
Describe the game in two words: Holy cow. Washington wanted to establish an identity under new coach Dan Quinn, and it has started to do so three games in by showing toughness and an explosive offense. But winning on the road with a rookie quarterback -- who played like a veteran -- was impressive. The Commanders' offense looks like it will be difficult to contain this season.
Most surprising performance: Washington's red zone offense struggled in Week 2 against the New York Giants, settling for six field goals of 33 yards or shorter in a win. On Monday, the Commanders converted all three red zone drives into touchdowns. Washington's offense used a combination of running and some trickery, with one scoring pass going to tackle eligible Trent Scott. -- John Keim
Next game: at Cardinals (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)
Bengals
Are the Bengals in serious trouble? Yes. Since the NFL went to a 17-game format, no team has made the playoffs after an 0-3 start. The last time it happened was in 2018 (Houston Texans). Cincinnati has one of the easier schedules in the league, which is the only solace for a Bengals team that suffered another stunning upset loss after falling at home to New England in Week 1. But things must be turned around immediately.
Early prediction for next week: Ja'Marr Chase will get more double-teams. When Chase was in single coverage versus Washington, Joe Burrow made sure to throw the ball in his direction. Chase not only created separation but also reeled in two touchdowns on deep passes (41 yards, 31 yards). Chase had his first 100-yard game since Week 13 of last season -- which also took place on a Monday night.
Eye-popping stat: The Commanders had 62 yards and a touchdown on their first 10 carries on zone-read plays. The Bengals entered Monday without their top two defensive tackles, Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) and B.J. Hill (hamstring). With those absences on the line of scrimmage, Cincinnati struggled to contain a Commanders rushing attack led by Robinson and Daniels. -- Ben Baby
Next game: at Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Buffalo 47, Jacksonville 10
Bills
Is this Bills offense in the conversation for the best in the league? There's a real argument to be made with the way quarterback Josh Allen is playing. Allen is performing at an early MVP level, and this offense has shown the ability under coordinator Joe Brady to adapt to the team the Bills are facing, while also getting a variety of players involved (10 with a reception versus the Jaguars). The Bills have outscored opponents 102-31 in their past five halves of football (since the second half in Week 1). Monday's contest was over at halftime, and it's just Week 3. What should be scary for the league is that this unit has more room to grow.
Describe the game in two words: Complete steamrollering. The Bills and Allen did almost anything they wanted early on, scoring touchdowns on each of the team's first five drives and finishing with 19 first-half first downs -- the most of any team this season. And the defense kept Trevor Lawrence in check, holding the Jaguars to 2-12 on third down and sacking him four times.
Eye-popping stat: The Bills have put up 112 points this season, tied for the second most through the first three games of a season in franchise history (113 in 2011). -- Alaina Getzenberg
Next game: at Ravens (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)
Jaguars
What do the Jaguars do about Trevor Lawrence? This is Lawrence's eighth consecutive loss as a starter, and while he was dealing with injuries in the five of those to close out the 2023 campaign, that hasn't been an issue this season. After a strong first half in the opener, he has led the offense to just 23 points in 10 quarters. The offense has struggled on third down and in the red zone. Benching him really isn't an option -- he just signed a five-year, $275 million extension -- so the Jaguars must figure out a way to get him back on track. He found some success in the first half against the Bills with the quick game, and that might have to be the foundation of the pass game for the foreseeable future.
Biggest hole in the game plan: Josh Allen is arguably playing the best of any QB in the NFL, but what he did to the Jaguars' defense is a major concern. D-coordinator Ryan Nielsen wants to play a lot of man coverage, but with the injuries to DBs Tyson Campbell (IR/hamstring), Darnell Savage (quad) and Jarrian Jones (shoulder), the secondary is depleted. Allen shredded the Jaguars' man coverage on Monday, going 10-of-14 with four scoring passes. The Jaguars might not have the personnel available to continue to play a lot of man coverage going forward -- at least certainly not for their next game, at Houston, against C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell, Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs.
Eye-popping stat: How bad was the Jaguars' offense in the first half against the Bills? It had 70 yards and five first downs, and it converted only 2 of 8 third-down attempts. Lawrence threw for only 59 yards and had one interception. -- Mike DiRocco
Next game: at Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Kansas City 22, Atlanta 17
Chiefs
What happened to the big play? The Chiefs emphasized it heavily during the offseason and training camp but had just one play of more than 17 yards against the Falcons. They made it work to an extent, piecing together a number of smaller gains to build some long drives. But that will be difficult to sustain over the long haul.
Most surprising performance: The Chiefs were headed into the unknown without injured running back Isiah Pacheco but got significant contributions from undrafted rookie Carson Steele and recently signed veteran Samaje Perine. Steele rushed for 72 yards, while Perine gained 25 yards on the ground and caught three passes for 15 more.
Describe the game in two words: Three points. The Chiefs had to settle for three field goals. That's become something of a theme for their season so far. They kicked a pair of field goals in the opener against the Ravens and two more last week against the Bengals. The Chiefs are playing so many close games because they're having trouble finishing drives. -- Adam Teicher
Next game: at Chargers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Falcons
How will the potential loss of two offensive linemen affect an enigmatic offense? When the Falcons' offense is on, it can accumulate yardage in chunks and big plays from wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. But when it's not feasting, there's been famine, especially on third down (3-of-17 over the past two weeks). The loss of center Drew Dalman and right tackle Kaleb McGary in the second quarter did not help matters. Atlanta will need both back to keep quarterback Kirk Cousins upright and to open holes for Bijan Robinson.
Eye-popping stat: Cousins is tied for the fourth-fastest quarterback to reach 40,000 passing yards (153 games). Only Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees have gotten there faster. Dan Marino also did it in 153 games. Meanwhile, Cousins surpassed Joe Montana in career passing touchdowns (274).
Most surprising performance: The Falcons' run game -- not in a good way. Atlanta averaged 3.3 yards per carry and Robinson, after a pair of good games, rushed for just 31 yards on 16 carries (1.9 yards per carry). The Falcons need to be able to run the ball to open up big plays for Cousins. -- Marc Raimondi
Next game: vs. Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Baltimore 28, Dallas 25
Ravens
Did the Ravens revive their season? The Ravens avoided the second 0-3 start in team history, but they didn't inspire confidence in how they finished. For the first three quarters, Baltimore looked like a Super Bowl contender with Lamar Jackson running in for a touchdown untouched and Derrick Henry stiff-arming tacklers. In the fourth quarter, it was the same problems for the Ravens, from porous pass defense to undisciplined penalties. Baltimore can truly prove it has revived its season next Sunday night, when it hosts the Bills.
Describe the game in two words: Another sweat. The Ravens have a problem with finishing off teams. A week after failing to hold a 10-point fourth-quarter lead in a loss to the Raiders, Baltimore nearly let a 22-point lead in the fourth slip away. It would have marked the first time in 14 years that a team had overcome a 20-point deficit with less than 10 minutes remaining. Even though they held on, the Ravens have been outscored 39-17 in the fourth quarter this season.
Eye-popping stat: Jackson improved to 21-1 against NFC teams, but he received plenty of help from his teammates. In the first half, Baltimore receivers totaled an impressive 146 yards after the catch even though Jackson averaged 2.1 air yards on 11 attempts. That's the Ravens' second most in a half since ESPN began tracking that metric in 2006. The only time Baltimore had more was in 2015, when the Ravens recorded 157 yards after the catch in the second half against the Jaguars. -- Jamison Hensley
Next game: vs. Bills (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)
Cowboys
Is it a good thing the Cowboys are playing the Giants next? At least the Cowboys put up a fourth-quarter fight against the Ravens, but seeing the Giants on a short week might be the exact thing this team needs. Yes, both teams are 1-2 with their wins against Cleveland, but QB Dak Prescott has won 12 straight against the Giants. The only thing the Cowboys can count on at the moment is their kicker, Brandon Aubrey, who set a team record with a 65-yard field goal. The defense has allowed 190 and 274 rushing yards in the past two weeks, and more than 220 of those yards have come before contact. On offense, the Cowboys can't score touchdowns, run the ball effectively or make big plays.
Eye-popping stat: In the past two games, opposing quarterbacks have had eight incomplete passes against the Cowboys. Lamar Jackson missed on only one pass in the first half because he was under pressure. Because the Cowboys can't stop the run, they can't generate a pass rush because other teams not facing a lot of third-and-long situations. Quarterbacks are having a field day.
Most surprising performance: Where was the Cowboys' offense for the first three quarters? As much as the defense has struggled the past two games, the offense was moribund until the fourth quarter. Prescott had almost as many yards in the fourth quarter (187) as he had in the first three (192). He also had two touchdown passes. With the RB committee failing to produce, the Cowboys need to rely on Prescott to play like he did at the end. -- Todd Archer
Next game: at Giants (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Detroit 20, Arizona 13
Lions
How can QB Jared Goff cut down on his turnovers? Entering the game, Goff said he needed to be more disciplined. He was on target for the most part, completing 18 of 23 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns but was intercepted by Dennis Gardeck in the third quarter. He narrowly avoided another pick-six just before the two-minute warning in the second quarter because of a reversed call. Goff's four interceptions are the most in the first three games of a season in his career. For context, he didn't throw his fourth interception until his seventh game last year. He led the team to victory Sunday but will have to tighten things up.
Most surprising performance: The Lions' defense. The Cardinals were nearly shut out in the second half after getting 10 points in the first two quarters. Their lone touchdown came off a 10-yard catch by WR Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first quarter, but the Lions' defense was solid. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson applied pressure all day and logged a sack for the fifth-consecutive game, which established a Lions franchise record. He has a league-leading 6.5 sacks this season.
Eye-popping stat: Lions rookie CB Terrion Arnold (drafted 24th) was flagged for his fourth defensive pass interference call of the season while defending WR Michael Wilson in the second quarter. No other player in the league has more than two such penalties, per ESPN Research. -- Eric Woodyard
Next game: vs. Seahawks (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Cardinals
How does the Cardinals' offense become more consistent? After putting up 34.5 points and 379.5 yards per game in the first two weeks, the Cardinals' offense fell back to earth after slowing down in the middle two quarters against the Lions. Arizona had just one play of at least 10 yards in the second and third quarters while scoring just three points in the process. Being more productive in the middle two quarters would put the Cardinals in position to not have to play catchup in the fourth. But to do that means chipping away and then making chunk plays, which they didn't do Sunday.
Most surprising performance: RT Jackson Barton made his first career start and was welcomed by lining up across from Hutchinson. And up until Barton left the game in the fourth quarter with a toe injury, he held his own against one of the league's elite players. Hutchinson won three of seven pass rushes against Barton but didn't record a sack and had just one quarterback hurry.
Early prediction for next week: The Cardinals will make more of an effort to get Harrison the ball -- not just involved but get him catches -- in the middle two quarters. Murray targeted Harrison four times in the second and third quarters and completed just one of them for 7 yards. In the first and fourth quarters, Harrison had seven targets for four catches and 57 yards. -- Josh Weinfuss
Next game: vs. Commanders (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)
L.A. Rams 27, San Francisco 24
Rams
Did the Rams' comeback save their season? After the Rams fell to 0-2 for the first time under Sean McVay, the coach emphasized that there was plenty of football left to be played this season. This week, Los Angeles orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback against the 49ers that may have turned their season around. While under very different circumstances, the Rams overcame a 3-6 start last season to go on a 7-1 run and make the playoffs as the NFC's No. 6 seed.
Biggest hole in the game plan: Defending WR Jauan Jennings. The Rams' defense was facing a depleted offense, but it didn't seem to matter. Los Angeles gave up three touchdowns to Jennings, who became the first 49ers receiver with three receiving scores in a game since Terrell Owens in 2001.
Most surprising performance: A week after RB Kyren Williams had his lowest yards per carry since becoming the starting running back last season, he scored all three of the Rams' touchdowns against San Francisco. It was Williams' second career game with three scrimmage touchdowns, according to ESPN Research. -- Sarah Barshop
Next game: at Bears (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
49ers
At 1-2, how much trouble are the 49ers in? A lot. Yes, it's early in the season, and yes, it was a trying week for the 49ers, who entered Sunday without injured star RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles tendonitis), WR Deebo Samuel (calf) and TE George Kittle (hamstring). But they still lost to an equally (if not more) depleted Rams team because of continued defensive and special teams issues. Samuel and Kittle should be back soon, but nothing is going to come easy for these Niners in the meantime, and the schedule gets tougher in October and November. Losses like Sunday's will be tough to overcome down the stretch.
Most surprising performance: Jauan Jennings. With so many stars missing, Jennings was an obvious candidate to help fill the void. But nobody could have expected the outburst he provided. He was the focal point of the passing game all day, setting career highs in catches (11), yards (175) and touchdowns (three).
Biggest hole in the game plan: The Rams entered this game at 0-2 and had an element of desperation that the Niners seemed to underestimate. That showed up in multiple places, including special teams, as the 49ers had a 14-0 lead and the Rams set to punt from their 43. If ever there was an obvious time for a fake punt, that was it, and the Niners weren't ready. The Rams converted and scored a touchdown, helping turn a potential 49ers blowout into a Rams victory. -- Nick Wagoner
Next game: vs. Patriots (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)
Seattle 24, Miami 3
Seahawks
Will injuries slow the Seahawks' hot start? The Mike Macdonald era is off to a 3-0 start, but the Seahawks are about to enter a tough stretch with key injuries. They're down to their third option at right tackle with George Fant on IR, and Abe Lucas not expected to come off the PUP list anytime soon. They could get running back Kenneth Walker III and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu back, but they lost defensive linemen Leonard Williams (ribs) and Byron Murphy II (hamstring) on Sunday. They've faced a favorable stretch of quarterbacks so far, but the QBs they'll face over the next six weeks include Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen.
Describe the game in two words: Sloppy win. Beating any NFL team by three scores qualifies as a solid win. But it wasn't always pretty. The Seahawks committed 11 penalties and went two quarters without scoring a point. (They also didn't allow any in that span.) Right guard Anthony Bradford was flagged for a false start and a hold and has now been penalized six times in three games.
Early prediction for next week: The Seahawks will build their offensive game plan around quick throws, screens and rollouts. They're not good enough in pass protection to play a straight dropback game against anyone, let alone a Lions pass rush with Aidan Hutchinson (6.5 sacks in three games). There's also the backing of the home crowd at Ford Field, which figures to be rocking for "Monday Night Football." -- Brady Henderson
Next game: at Lions (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Dolphins
Where do the Dolphins go from here at quarterback? It was one game -- one awful game -- but the Dolphins' offense simply did not work under Skylar Thompson. The third-year quarterback was slow to make decisions, which was something that plagued him as a rookie in 2021. That slow processing speed resulted in five sacks, and he was eventually knocked out of the game with a chest injury. Miami signed Tyler Huntley last week, and while he was inactive Sunday, he might have to step into a starting role with Tua Tagovailoa set to miss the team's next three games.
Describe the game in two words: No offense. Absolutely none. The Dolphins didn't register 100 yards of offense until their second drive of the third quarter and finished 1-of-12 on third-down attempts. Thompson was ineffective and Miami couldn't move the ball on the ground, either (65 rushing yards on 18 attempts). The Dolphins' defense actually played well enough to win the game with even an ounce of support from the other side of the ball -- but that never came.
Early prediction for next week: Huntley plays in some capacity. The Dolphins are fond of Thompson after he gutted them through some tough times as a rookie. But they've invested too much money in this roster to roll over and wait for Tagovailoa to return. Thompson might start again next week versus the Titans (if he's healthy), but Miami cannot turn in three more offensive performances like the one it showed in Week 3. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques
Next game: vs. Titans (Monday, 7:30 p.m. ET)
Carolina 36, Las Vegas 22
Panthers
What does QB Andy Dalton's performance mean for Bryce Young? It doesn't spell Young's end at Carolina, but it amplifies how badly the 2023 No. 1 pick played and helps justify his benching. Coach Dave Canales felt the offense was close to succeeding but needed steady quarterback play. Dalton proved he could provide that with Carolina's first touchdown on an opening drive since 2022. He had three touchdown passes in the first half, the most for a Carolina quarterback since 2015. The pieces were there. Young just wasn't ready enough to take advantage of them.
Most surprising performance: The defense without two starters on the line. Coming into Week 3, the unit ranked 29th against the run and had given up 73 points, but the Panthers limited Las Vegas to 22 points and 55 yards on the ground. Yes, the Raiders were the worst rushing team in the league entering Week 3, but this was a complete shutdown and had Raiders fans booing their offense.
Eye-popping stat: Dalton's 31-yard TD pass to WR Adam Thielen was his fifth completion for 20-plus yards in the first half. During the Panthers' first two games of the season, Young had two completions for 20-plus yards, both of which came in Week 1 against New Orleans. -- David Newton
Next game: vs. Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Raiders
Is the Raiders' defense beyond subpar if Maxx Crosby isn't 100%? Apparently. As Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said this week, Crosby is an "ultimate warrior" when it comes to playing through pain and injury. But Crosby's injured left ankle, which he hurt on the penultimate play of last week's win at Baltimore, severely limited his impact Sunday. He missed a few defensive snaps, a rarity. And with Crosby not raising Hades as usual, the rest of the Raiders' defense was a step slow and behind. That's not a good formula for a team that insists upon the next-man-up mentality.
Describe the game in two words: Trap game. Well, as someone high in the Raiders organization said this week, "We're not good enough to have a trap game." Alas ... the Raiders were prohibitive favorites against what had been the worst team in the NFL, a team so bad it benched its 2023 No. 1 draft pick. And in Las Vegas' home opener, no less. If this wasn't an early-season wake-up call, you'd hate to see what that might actually look like.
Biggest hole in the game plan: Game-planning for vintage Dalton. Dalton's longtime coach in Cincinnati, Marvin Lewis, is on the Raiders' staff. And Dalton, who turns 37 next month, started once in 2023. Yet you would have thought there was no tape on Dalton. Ever. That's how effectively he sliced and diced Las Vegas early and often. True, the Raiders expected to face Young, but he was benched Monday, giving the Raiders a whole week to prepare. No excuse. -- Paul Gutierrez
Next game: vs. Browns (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
N.Y. Giants 21, Cleveland 15
Giants
Is this the win that gets the Giants going? The Giants needed this win in the worst way possible, even if it didn't come easy. They entered Sunday 0-2 and with their next six games against teams with winning records last season. A win on the road against Cleveland goes a long way in helping this young group build confidence. Coach Brian Daboll has preached focusing on the process. The results, he believed, would come. This is proof that perhaps they are headed in the right direction, just in time for a big Thursday night matchup with the Cowboys.
Describe the game in two words: Great resiliency. The Giants fumbled the opening kickoff and allowed a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. They didn't flinch. They still managed to go into halftime with a 21-7 lead by dominating on offense and defense. It was a first-half masterpiece by quarterback Daniel Jones, playcaller Daboll, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen (who surprisingly blitzed a lot) and rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers.
Eye-popping stat: Nabers is the first player in NFL history with 20 receptions and three receiving TDs in his first three games in NFL history, per ESPN Research. It speaks for itself. Nabers finished with eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The No. 6 draft pick's career is off to a strong start. -- Jordan Raanan
Next game: vs. Cowboys (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Browns
Will the Browns' offensive line injuries sink the offense? A Browns offensive line that had no continuity during training camp reached crisis mode against the Giants. On Sunday, Cleveland lost three linemen -- Wyatt Teller, James Hudson III and Jedrick Wills Jr. -- to injuries, forcing a mass shuffling along the line midgame. The Browns have often said the offensive line is the lifeblood of their offense, but that unit's depth is on its last legs right now.
Describe the game in two words: Total disappointment. The Browns entered the matchup as near-touchdown favorites but were down 14 at halftime despite recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff and scoring on the next play. It was the type of letdown a team can't have at home against a struggling opponent.
Biggest hole in the game plan: Not adjusting to the Giants' blitzes quickly enough. It was apparent early on that New York was going to test the Browns' protection with blitzes, and it worked for much of the game. It wasn't until midway through the third quarter that Cleveland finally adjusted to combat the pressure, utilizing screens and moving Watson out of the pocket. -- Daniel Oyefusi
Next game: at Raiders (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Indianapolis 21, Chicago 16
Colts
Was this the Colts' best offensive formula? With Anthony Richardson making his seventh career start and being the NFL's youngest starting quarterback, the Colts seem to have found an offensive formula that acknowledges he's developing. One week after dialing up 36 dropbacks in a loss at Green Bay, the Colts used a more ground-based attack against Chicago. RB Jonathan Taylor (23 carries, 110 yards) was the focal point of the offense, taking some pressure off Richardson, who leads the NFL with six interceptions. The Colts also employed more runs for Richardson, leaning into one of his best skills.
Most surprising performance: The Colts defense had their first run-stuffing performance so far, reversing (for now) a trend that had threatened to derail their season through the first two weeks. The Colts had allowed a historic 474 rushing yards in Weeks 1 and 2, one of the worst starts for a defense in the past two decades. On Sunday, the Colts limited the Bears to 2.3 yards per carry.
Describe the game in two words: Growing pains. This game featured the two youngest quarterbacks in the NFL, Richardson and Williams. Both are 22 years old, with Richardson a few months younger than his counterpart. And it's a reminder that both franchises will have to endure twists and turns as their young passers mature. The Colts, in particular, haven't experienced this in quite some time (Andrew Luck was the team's last first-round QB selection in 2012). -- Stephen Holder
Next game: vs. Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Bears
What's wrong with OC Shane Waldron's playcalling? The Colts gave up nearly 500 rushing yards to their first two opponents, yet the Bears attempted 52 passes. Chicago had 247 yards in the first half and was shut out in the half after four straight runs out of the shotgun at the 4-yard line didn't yield a touchdown. QB Caleb Williams responded late with TD throws to Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet -- his first two NFL passing touchdowns. But questions about the Bears' decision-making -- like why they burned a timeout when they knew they had to go for two after Odunze's TD (an attempt that failed) -- remain.
Most surprising performance: RB D'Andre Swift. The Bears didn't sign Swift to a three-year, $24 million contract for the running back to average 1.5 yards per carry. After totaling 38 rushing yards against the Titans and Texans, Swift once again received a team high in carries (13) and churned out just 20 yards.
Eye-popping stat: There have been six completed Hail Mary throws that did not result in a touchdown since ESPN began tracking them in 2009. Williams' heave to DJ Moore on the final play of the first half landed on the 1-yard line. It's the second time since 2009 that a Hail Mary has been caught with the play ending at the 1-yard line. The other? Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky's Hail Mary to Kevin White in Week 7 of 2018. -- Courtney Cronin
Next game: vs. Rams (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Minnesota 34, Houston 7
Vikings
How good are the Vikings? Through three weeks, the Vikings have been one of the league's best teams. They've won on the road (at the Giants in Week 1), defeated one of the NFC's best teams (49ers in Week 2) and have now battered one of the AFC's top squads in Week 3. Sunday, they jumped on the Texans and did not let up. It has been five years -- Week 15 of the 2019 season -- since the Vikings won a game by 24 or more points.
Describe the game in two words: Blitz-heavy defense. The Vikings blitzed Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud on 16 of his 37 dropbacks Sunday, the highest rate (43%) he has faced so far in his career. On those plays, he completed 8 of 15 passes for 94 yards, including a touchdown, an interception and a sack. He was sacked three times by former Texans linebacker Jonathan Greenard.
Early prediction for next week: At least from the Vikings' perspective, this will be the most highly anticipated matchup at Lambeau Field since they brought quarterback Brett Favre from there in 2009. The Vikings are leading the NFC North and would love to put some breathing room between them and the Packers, who may or may not have quarterback Jordan Love back from a knee injury. -- Kevin Seifert
Next game: at Packers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Texans
When will the Texans' offense put it together? Their air attack looked choppy again on Sunday. Quarterback C.J. Stroud rarely looked comfortable against the Vikings' defense. He threw for 215 yards, with two interceptions and one touchdown. The main reason is the unit isn't executing consistently. Flags, ineffective playcalls and miscommunication on the offensive line are derailing the offense. If the Texans don't fix it, their Super Bowl expectations will become just an unfulfilled wish.
Biggest hole in the game plan: The Texans could have benefitted from running the ball, but instead they struggled against Brian Flores' defense without leading rusher Joe Mixon (ankle). Houston scored a season-low seven points as its running backs had 11 carries for only 26 yards. In place of Mixon, Cam Akers' longest rush was nine yards.
Eye-popping stat: Stroud was pressured on 44% of his dropbacks. He went 6-for-11 for 66 yards under pressure with a touchdown, an interception and a passer rating of 65. -- DJ Bien-Aime
Next game: vs. Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Philadelphia 15, New Orleans 12
Eagles
What is going on with coach Nick Sirianni's decision-making? He went for it on fourth-and-short late in the second quarter and early in the third. The offense didn't convert either attempt, and the Eagles walked away without points in a close game. When he finally did opt for a field goal attempt, it was from 60 yards out midway through the fourth quarter. Jake Elliott could not convert, and the Saints proceeded to drive for a go-ahead touchdown. His game management has been suspect the past two weeks, hindering the Eagles' chances of winning games.
Eye-popping stat: RB Saquon Barkley hit a max speed of 21.66 mph on his 65-yard rushing touchdown, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That's the third-fastest max speed on a TD in Barkley's career and his fastest since Week 17 in 2019 against the Eagles. Barkley was a force for the Eagles, ending the day with 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Describe the game in two words: Defensive dominance. Credit Vic Fangio's unit for stepping up against the top-ranked offense through two weeks. The run defense entered the game allowing a league-high 6.4 yards per carry but largely kept RB Alvin Kamara in check (he finished with a season-low 3.3 yards per carry). DT Jalen Carter broke out after a couple of quiet weeks, registering a pair of pass deflections and two tackles for loss. -- Tim McManus
Next game: at Buccaneers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Saints
How do the Saints respond after being tested for the first time this season? The Saints responded when things didn't go their way against the Eagles for almost four quarters, but New Orleans lost in the final minute after Philadelphia's 61-yard passing play set up the go-ahead touchdown. The Saints talked about managing success just as well as managing failure this season. With a divisional game against the rival Atlanta Falcons coming up, how will they learn from this moving forward?
Biggest hole in the game plan: There's no easy way to account for a team losing its best offensive lineman, and the Saints clearly floundered a bit when Erik McCoy went out after three snaps with a groin injury. Lucas Patrick moved from LG to C and Olisaemeka Udoh slotted in at LG from the bench. The Saints averaged 3.1 rushing yards per carry against the Eagles' run defense, which is seventh worst in the NFL.
Describe the game in two words: Late mistakes. This was a matchup of two scoring offenses, but both teams ran into roadblocks and failed to score until the fourth quarter. The Saints' defense carried the offense early with two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a key fourth-down stop in the first half. They weren't able to maintain that all game, allowing two plays of 60-plus yards that ultimately doomed them. -- Katherine Terrell
Next game: at Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Denver 26, Tampa Bay 7
Broncos
Did rookie QB Bo Nix turn a corner with this performance? After Nix's struggles in the first two weeks, Broncos coach Sean Payton said he was going to take a long look at his playcalling. Payton's answer was to keep Nix winging it. Including penalty snaps, Nix had 26 dropbacks in the first half, mostly executing the type of snap-to-throw plays that he was successful with at Oregon. Nix feasted on Tampa Bay's defense, throwing for 70 passing yards on the Broncos' opening drive. Still, he showed the same hobbles he had the first two games, including two near-interceptions and a lost fumble that was negated by a Bucs penalty. So, we'll need to see a bit more.
Eye-popping stat: One. As in one reception (for 8 yards) for Buccaneers WR Mike Evans with Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II in man coverage. Surtain was in Evans' kitchen plenty and deprived QB Baker Mayfield of his go-to playmaker. In training camp, DC Vance Joseph promised to consider matching Surtain on an opponents' best receiver more often so quarterbacks couldn't avoid the two-time Pro Bowl selection. Surtain executed that game plan extremely well after holding Seattle's DK Metcalf to three receptions for 29 yards in Week 1.
Describe the game in two words: Much needed. The Broncos had just one touchdown in seven red zone trips entering Sunday, but they scored a touchdown on their first possession and just kept rolling. The Broncos scored on four of their first six possessions and had their best rushing day on the season (136 yards). On defense, they had seven sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. The victory was an ideal way to start their 10-day road trip, a journey Payton believes can be good for his team. -- Jeff Legwold
Next game: at Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Buccaneers
What happened to the Bucs' hot start? Everything negative you can think of. Without defensive linemen Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey, the Bucs' defense struggled to get any pass rush or containment on Nix. Cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum both got beat deep early and Mayfield threw a first-quarter interception, which Broncos' safety Brandon Jones returned to the Tampa Bay 9-yard line. These plays helped put the Bucs in an early 17-0 hole from which they couldn't escape. The one bright spot was Mayfield's 6-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin in the second quarter, which was set up by a Logan Hall fumble recovery.
Most surprising performance: The Bucs' defense. One week after the unit held the Lions to just one touchdown on seven red zone drives, they surrendered 216 passing yards and 45 rushing yards to Nix, who had just a 36.4 QBR in the first two games. Dean had a particularly rough day, surrendering eight catches on 10 targets for 84 yards as the nearest defender, per NFL Next Gen Stats.
Describe the game in two words: Gut check. All week long, the Bucs said they weren't overlooking the Broncos as they sought a 3-0 start for just the fifth time in franchise history. And as linebacker K.J. Britt said, "Anything less than a Super Bowl would be a disappointment." They did not play up to that standard at all and need to come up with a better performance against the Eagles next week. -- Jenna Laine
Next game: vs. Eagles (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Pittsburgh 20, L.A. Chargers 10
Steelers
Is the dam breaking for the Steelers offense? All week, members of the Steelers offense reiterated that the dam was about to break despite scoring just one touchdown in two weeks. While the Steelers didn't flood their home opener with touchdowns, they did score a season-high 20 points with two field goals by Chris Boswell and a rushing touchdown by QB Justin Fields to go with his fourth-quarter TD strike to Calvin Austin III. Still, the Steelers struggled to convert in the red zone with drives stalling at the 10-yard line and 12-yard line. Fields also had the first interception of his Steelers career but threw for 245 yards, the most in his three-game stint as the starter.
Most surprising performance: Broderick Jones. After first-rounder Troy Fautanu injured his knee Friday and went on IR Saturday, Jones was thrust back into the starting lineup a week after being benched for three penalties in a six-play series. But against the Chargers, Jones wasn't called for a single penalty. Fields was also sacked only two times, and those appeared to be more on the quarterback than his offensive line.
Eye-popping stat: The run defense held Chargers' RB J.K. Dobbins to an average of 1.53 yards per attempt before contact on 15 carries. He entered the game averaging 5.8 yards per carry before contact. Dobbins, who began Week 3 as the league's leading rusher, had just 44 yards. The Steelers defense has now allowed 26 points, their fewest through three games since 2007, per ESPN Research. -- Brooke Pryor
Next game: at Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Chargers
How will the Chargers adjust if QB Justin Herbert misses time? The Chargers experienced life without Herbert when he missed two weeks of training camp with a plantar fascia injury to his right foot. The offense then was so abysmal that the team traded for quarterback Taylor Heinicke. After Herbert exited the game in the third quarter Sunday, the results were similarly poor. Heinicke was sacked three times, and the Chargers offense didn't get a first down. The Chargers will likely lean even more on running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards if Herbert is out next week.
Describe the game in two words: Injury-laden afternoon. Sunday's game brought the Chargers' momentum to a screeching stop and prompted concerns about this team moving forward. OLB Joey Bosa, OT Joe Alt, OT Rashawn Slater and Herbert were all injured during the game. The Chargers will face the Chiefs next week with a lengthy injury list.
Most surprising performance: Quentin Johnston. He scored the Chargers' only touchdown of the day, hauling in a 27-yard reception. Johnston has continued to blossom after an underwhelming rookie season and has become one of Herbert's favorite targets. He finished with two catches for 44 yards. He has three touchdowns this season, more than he had all of last year. -- Kris Rhim
Next game: vs. Chiefs (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Green Bay 30, Tennessee 14
Packers
Who says the Packers can't trust QB Malik Willis to throw it? A week after coach Matt LaFleur limited Willis to five first-half pass attempts (and 14 overall for 122 yards), he trusted Willis to throw it early Sunday. The opening drive forced the Titans to respect the passing game after Willis threw 30-yard completions to both Jayden Reed and Christian Watson. Willis topped last week's passing yards in the first half with 158 (going 9-of-11), which was more than he has had in any game in his career. While it appears Jordan Love is on track to return against the Vikings, Willis has shown he can handle one more game.
Describe the game in two words: Defense delivers. The Packers couldn't have asked for much more from their defense over the past two weeks. On Sunday, Jaire Alexander set the tone with his first-quarter pick-six that allowed Willis to play from ahead all game. With seven interceptions this season (including three by Xavier McKinney), the Packers matched their season interception total from all of last season. Throw in eight sacks, the Packers' second most in a game since 2005, and the defense did its part.
Most surprising performance: RB Emanuel Wilson. He might not have made the Packers' opening day roster if not for injuries to AJ Dillon and MarShawn Lloyd. Now, as Josh Jacobs' backup, Wilson keeps making plays, taking a screen pass 30 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. He totaled 85 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches for the game. -- Rob Demovsky
Next game: vs. Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Titans
How much will turnovers continue to hurt the Titans? The Titans can't overcome turnovers on offense or the lack of takeaways by the defense. The loss on Sunday to the Packers was more of the same. Will Levis' three turnovers pushed his season total to eight, the most by any quarterback through the first three games over the past three seasons. Tennessee's minus-8 turnover ratio is the worst in the NFL. The Titans will need to correct this issue to avoid being embarrassed next week in prime time against the Dolphins.
Biggest hole in the game plan: The Titans struggled to protect the quarterback, especially on third downs. The Packers got two big sacks to force a couple of punts late in the game by overloading the left side, then the right side. Tennessee had no answer for it. Green Bay's pressure package was too much, resulting in seven sacks for the Packers, the most they've had in a game since 2020.
Describe the game in two words: Revenge game. Entering this week, Malik Willis firmly said he has no bad feelings toward the Titans after being cast away for a seventh-round pick. But Willis showed the Titans what he's capable Sunday by posting career highs with 202 passing yards and 73 rushing yards in a lopsided win over his former team. -- Turron Davenport
Next game: at Dolphins (Monday, 7:30 p.m. ET)
N.Y. Jets 24, New England 3
Jets
Is QB Aaron Rodgers all the way back? Rodgers certainly didn't look like a 40-year-old quarterback coming off Achilles surgery, playing his third game in 11 days. Not only was his accuracy sharp (27-for-35), but his mobility was outstanding. He escaped pressure and made off-platform throws. He was like a point guard, distributing quickly and effectively. He connected with eight different receivers. When Rodgers plays like this, all things seem possible in the Jets' universe.
Most surprising performance: The pass rush. It was supposed to fade away without Jermaine Johnson (season-ending Achilles injury) and Haason Reddick (holdout), but the Jets registered seven sacks Thursday. They now have 14 sacks on the season; the last time they had 14 through three games was 1966. Will McDonald IV (4.5) has emerged in his second season, reducing the pressure on the Jets to reach a resolution with Reddick, who demanded a trade in August. They will face better offensive lines in the coming weeks, so it would help to bring in a reinforcement.
Eye-popping stat: According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Rodgers traveled (moved around on the field) 714.8 yards on Thursday. He combined to travel 730 yards in his first two games. The offense faced little to no resistance from the Patriots' defense. -- Rich Cimini
Next game: vs. Broncos (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Patriots
Is coach Jerod Mayo considering a QB change? No. Mayo thought it was simply a good opportunity for rookie Drake Maye to get some repetitions with the starting offense and experience regular-season action for the first time. Maye was 4-of-8 for 22 yards and sacked twice, while adding 12 yards on two rushes. Maye ultimately had just one drive, which started at the Patriots' 42-yard line and ended on the Jets' 7. Another factor Mayo has to consider when it comes to potentially turning to Maye is what type of protection he will receive. Veteran Jacoby Brissett was sacked five times and hit 15 times in the game. It's hard to imagine the Patriots want to subject Maye to that right now.
Biggest hole in the game plan: Blocking and tackling. It sounds simple, but Mayo said that Thursday games usually come down to which team plays with better fundamentals. That had been an area of strength through the first two games, but there were too many free rushers allowed on offense, and too many missed tackles and bad angles on defense.
Eye-popping stat: The Jets pressured the Patriots on 17 of their 35 dropbacks (49%), the highest pressure percentage in a game this season. The offensive line has been solid in the running game, but their struggles in pass-blocking continue. Third-round pick Caedan Wallace started at left tackle, fourth-round pick Layden Robinson started at right guard and practice squad call-up Michael Jordan got the nod at left guard for the third straight week. Quarterbacks were in harm's way often. -- Mike Reiss
Next game: at 49ers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)