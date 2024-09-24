The New York Jets kicked off Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season with a big win over the New England Patriots on Thursday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns to move to 2-1 on the season.

Early on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers downed the Los Angeles Chargers, the Philadelphia Eagles' defense handled the New Orleans Saints' high-powered offense, and the Bo Nix-led Denver Broncos handed Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their first loss of the season.

Later, Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers put on a show, and the Los Angeles Rams pulled off an impressive comeback to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs held off Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons. And on Monday night, the Buffalo Bills trounced the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Jayden Daniels dazzled as the Washington Commanders secured a statement victory over the winless Cincinnati Bengals.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Commanders

How good is this offense? With Jayden Daniels, the Commanders can finally feel good about the quarterback position. But Washington also has shown it has weapons at running back (Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler) and at wide receiver (Terry McLaurin, four catches for 100 yards). It's a new group led by a new coordinator in Kliff Kingsbury, but Washington now has finished 14 consecutive full drives with points. Punter Tress Way has not seen action since the penultimate drive of the season opener.

Describe the game in two words: Holy cow. Washington wanted to establish an identity under new coach Dan Quinn, and it has started to do so three games in by showing toughness and an explosive offense. But winning on the road with a rookie quarterback -- who played like a veteran -- was impressive. The Commanders' offense looks like it will be difficult to contain this season.

Most surprising performance: Washington's red zone offense struggled in Week 2 against the New York Giants, settling for six field goals of 33 yards or shorter in a win. On Monday, the Commanders converted all three red zone drives into touchdowns. Washington's offense used a combination of running and some trickery, with one scoring pass going to tackle eligible Trent Scott. -- John Keim

Next game: at Cardinals (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Bengals

Are the Bengals in serious trouble? Yes. Since the NFL went to a 17-game format, no team has made the playoffs after an 0-3 start. The last time it happened was in 2018 (Houston Texans). Cincinnati has one of the easier schedules in the league, which is the only solace for a Bengals team that suffered another stunning upset loss after falling at home to New England in Week 1. But things must be turned around immediately.

Early prediction for next week: Ja'Marr Chase will get more double-teams. When Chase was in single coverage versus Washington, Joe Burrow made sure to throw the ball in his direction. Chase not only created separation but also reeled in two touchdowns on deep passes (41 yards, 31 yards). Chase had his first 100-yard game since Week 13 of last season -- which also took place on a Monday night.

Eye-popping stat: The Commanders had 62 yards and a touchdown on their first 10 carries on zone-read plays. The Bengals entered Monday without their top two defensive tackles, Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) and B.J. Hill (hamstring). With those absences on the line of scrimmage, Cincinnati struggled to contain a Commanders rushing attack led by Robinson and Daniels. -- Ben Baby

Next game: at Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Bills

Is this Bills offense in the conversation for the best in the league? There's a real argument to be made with the way quarterback Josh Allen is playing. Allen is performing at an early MVP level, and this offense has shown the ability under coordinator Joe Brady to adapt to the team the Bills are facing, while also getting a variety of players involved (10 with a reception versus the Jaguars). The Bills have outscored opponents 102-31 in their past five halves of football (since the second half in Week 1). Monday's contest was over at halftime, and it's just Week 3. What should be scary for the league is that this unit has more room to grow.

Describe the game in two words: Complete steamrollering. The Bills and Allen did almost anything they wanted early on, scoring touchdowns on each of the team's first five drives and finishing with 19 first-half first downs -- the most of any team this season. And the defense kept Trevor Lawrence in check, holding the Jaguars to 2-12 on third down and sacking him four times.

Eye-popping stat: The Bills have put up 112 points this season, tied for the second most through the first three games of a season in franchise history (113 in 2011). -- Alaina Getzenberg

Next game: at Ravens (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Jaguars

What do the Jaguars do about Trevor Lawrence? This is Lawrence's eighth consecutive loss as a starter, and while he was dealing with injuries in the five of those to close out the 2023 campaign, that hasn't been an issue this season. After a strong first half in the opener, he has led the offense to just 23 points in 10 quarters. The offense has struggled on third down and in the red zone. Benching him really isn't an option -- he just signed a five-year, $275 million extension -- so the Jaguars must figure out a way to get him back on track. He found some success in the first half against the Bills with the quick game, and that might have to be the foundation of the pass game for the foreseeable future.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Josh Allen is arguably playing the best of any QB in the NFL, but what he did to the Jaguars' defense is a major concern. D-coordinator Ryan Nielsen wants to play a lot of man coverage, but with the injuries to DBs Tyson Campbell (IR/hamstring), Darnell Savage (quad) and Jarrian Jones (shoulder), the secondary is depleted. Allen shredded the Jaguars' man coverage on Monday, going 10-of-14 with four scoring passes. The Jaguars might not have the personnel available to continue to play a lot of man coverage going forward -- at least certainly not for their next game, at Houston, against C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell, Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs.

Eye-popping stat: How bad was the Jaguars' offense in the first half against the Bills? It had 70 yards and five first downs, and it converted only 2 of 8 third-down attempts. Lawrence threw for only 59 yards and had one interception. -- Mike DiRocco

Next game: at Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Chiefs

What happened to the big play? The Chiefs emphasized it heavily during the offseason and training camp but had just one play of more than 17 yards against the Falcons. They made it work to an extent, piecing together a number of smaller gains to build some long drives. But that will be difficult to sustain over the long haul.

Most surprising performance: The Chiefs were headed into the unknown without injured running back Isiah Pacheco but got significant contributions from undrafted rookie Carson Steele and recently signed veteran Samaje Perine. Steele rushed for 72 yards, while Perine gained 25 yards on the ground and caught three passes for 15 more.

Describe the game in two words: Three points. The Chiefs had to settle for three field goals. That's become something of a theme for their season so far. They kicked a pair of field goals in the opener against the Ravens and two more last week against the Bengals. The Chiefs are playing so many close games because they're having trouble finishing drives. -- Adam Teicher

Next game: at Chargers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Falcons

How will the potential loss of two offensive linemen affect an enigmatic offense? When the Falcons' offense is on, it can accumulate yardage in chunks and big plays from wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. But when it's not feasting, there's been famine, especially on third down (3-of-17 over the past two weeks). The loss of center Drew Dalman and right tackle Kaleb McGary in the second quarter did not help matters. Atlanta will need both back to keep quarterback Kirk Cousins upright and to open holes for Bijan Robinson.

Eye-popping stat: Cousins is tied for the fourth-fastest quarterback to reach 40,000 passing yards (153 games). Only Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees have gotten there faster. Dan Marino also did it in 153 games. Meanwhile, Cousins surpassed Joe Montana in career passing touchdowns (274).

Most surprising performance: The Falcons' run game -- not in a good way. Atlanta averaged 3.3 yards per carry and Robinson, after a pair of good games, rushed for just 31 yards on 16 carries (1.9 yards per carry). The Falcons need to be able to run the ball to open up big plays for Cousins. -- Marc Raimondi

Next game: vs. Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Ravens

Did the Ravens revive their season? The Ravens avoided the second 0-3 start in team history, but they didn't inspire confidence in how they finished. For the first three quarters, Baltimore looked like a Super Bowl contender with Lamar Jackson running in for a touchdown untouched and Derrick Henry stiff-arming tacklers. In the fourth quarter, it was the same problems for the Ravens, from porous pass defense to undisciplined penalties. Baltimore can truly prove it has revived its season next Sunday night, when it hosts the Bills.

Describe the game in two words: Another sweat. The Ravens have a problem with finishing off teams. A week after failing to hold a 10-point fourth-quarter lead in a loss to the Raiders, Baltimore nearly let a 22-point lead in the fourth slip away. It would have marked the first time in 14 years that a team had overcome a 20-point deficit with less than 10 minutes remaining. Even though they held on, the Ravens have been outscored 39-17 in the fourth quarter this season.

Eye-popping stat: Jackson improved to 21-1 against NFC teams, but he received plenty of help from his teammates. In the first half, Baltimore receivers totaled an impressive 146 yards after the catch even though Jackson averaged 2.1 air yards on 11 attempts. That's the Ravens' second most in a half since ESPN began tracking that metric in 2006. The only time Baltimore had more was in 2015, when the Ravens recorded 157 yards after the catch in the second half against the Jaguars. -- Jamison Hensley

Next game: vs. Bills (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Cowboys

Is it a good thing the Cowboys are playing the Giants next? At least the Cowboys put up a fourth-quarter fight against the Ravens, but seeing the Giants on a short week might be the exact thing this team needs. Yes, both teams are 1-2 with their wins against Cleveland, but QB Dak Prescott has won 12 straight against the Giants. The only thing the Cowboys can count on at the moment is their kicker, Brandon Aubrey, who set a team record with a 65-yard field goal. The defense has allowed 190 and 274 rushing yards in the past two weeks, and more than 220 of those yards have come before contact. On offense, the Cowboys can't score touchdowns, run the ball effectively or make big plays.

Eye-popping stat: In the past two games, opposing quarterbacks have had eight incomplete passes against the Cowboys. Lamar Jackson missed on only one pass in the first half because he was under pressure. Because the Cowboys can't stop the run, they can't generate a pass rush because other teams not facing a lot of third-and-long situations. Quarterbacks are having a field day.

Most surprising performance: Where was the Cowboys' offense for the first three quarters? As much as the defense has struggled the past two games, the offense was moribund until the fourth quarter. Prescott had almost as many yards in the fourth quarter (187) as he had in the first three (192). He also had two touchdown passes. With the RB committee failing to produce, the Cowboys need to rely on Prescott to play like he did at the end. -- Todd Archer

Next game: at Giants (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)