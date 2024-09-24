Open Extended Reactions

NFL teams didn't shy away from trolling in Week 3.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 20-10 to stay undefeated. The Denver Broncos ended their winless start to the year with a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Green Bay Packers notched their second straight win, defeating the Tennessee Titans on the road.

All these wins were celebrated on social media with posts that sent virtual jabs at their defeated foe.

Here are the top trolls from Week 3.

The Jayden Daniels show took over "Monday Night Football" as the rookie led the Washington Commanders to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Daniels threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-23 completions, becoming the second player in NFL history with two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and at least 90% completion percentage, according to ESPN Research. Joe Burrow held his own in the loss, with 324 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Commanders threw a jab at Bengals' CB Cam Taylor-Britt on X, who last week said the Commanders have a "nice college offense," referring to Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator. They also edited an "L" to a video of Paycor Stadium on X, home of the Bengals.

Not bad for a college offense pic.twitter.com/rkPH53bUzA — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 24, 2024

Light Up the Jungle 😏 pic.twitter.com/eR7y6bNEf2 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 24, 2024

The Buffalo Bills left no room for doubt in their "Monday Night Football" win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Buffalo held a 34-3 first-half lead en route to an easy victory to stay undefeated on the season. Josh Allen finished with 263 yards and four first-half touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence struggled with 178 passing yards and one touchdown and interception each.

The Bills' dominant victory on the field didn't come without a troll off of it -- they made fun of the Jaguars' "Duval" rally cry alongside a photo of a caged jaguar plus a video of Lawrence bringing in the "TR" for when Jacksonville's stadium was briefly renamed TrEvorBank Stadium.

In a battle between undefeated teams, the Steelers came out with their perfect record still intact.

Pittsburgh's defense continued its strong start, holding Los Angeles to 168 total yards. Justin Herbert exited in the third quarter after aggravating a right ankle sprain. On the other side, Justin Fields threw for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Steelers made sure to troll the Chargers after the win, poking fun at the pizza oven in the Chargers' new facility.

Mamma mia, that's a spicy W 🤌 pic.twitter.com/P8oVniTst6 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 22, 2024

Denver's first win of the season came behind a stout defensive performance.

After scoring 57 combined points in the first two games, Tampa Bay had just seven Sunday, and 223 total yards. Baker Mayfield had 163 passing yards with one touchdown and an interception. Bo Nix threw for 216 yards and added a score on the ground.

The Broncos lived up to their namesake with a troll aimed at the Buccaneers' lack of equestrian skills.

The Malik Willis era in Green Bay remains perfect, with Willis leading the team to a road win against his former squad.

Willis accounted for 275 total yards and two touchdowns. Will Levis threw for 260 yards to go with two touchdowns and interceptions in the loss.

The Packers opted for a cheesy troll aimed at the Titans, making a reference to Nashville's hot chicken scene.

Winner, winner, Nashville hot chicken dinner! pic.twitter.com/exxPbKmOeN — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 22, 2024

The Indianapolis Colts ground out their first win of the season, forcing three turnovers -- all from No. 1 pick Caleb Williams -- against the Chicago Bears.

Anthony Richardson threw for 167 yards but no scores and two interceptions. Jonathan Taylor dominated on the ground with 110 yards and two touchdowns. Williams, who threw the first touchdown of his career to fellow rookie Rome Odunze, had 363 passing yards plus two interceptions and a fumble.

Indianapolis used Chicago's rally call plus a nod to the comedy series "The Bear" to troll the team after the win.

The Philadelphia Eagles narrowly edged out a win against the New Orleans Saints, who had been the highest-scoring team through the first two weeks of the season.

Saquon Barkley pushed Philadelphia ahead after a 4-yard score with 1:01 remaining in the game. New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr threw an interception on the ensuing possession to seal the loss.

The Eagles' social media team posted highlights of the two plays, but with a twist -- New Orleans-themed captions.

The Seattle Seahawks' undefeated record is still intact after they defeated the Miami Dolphins at home.

Without Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins started Skylar Thompson under center, but he exited in the second half due to a chest injury, prompting Tim Boyle to step in. Miami finished with just 202 total yards while Seattle had 370, including 104 receiving yards and a touchdown from DK Metcalf.

The Seahawks used a clever graphic with a "Go Fish" caption, a spin on the Dolphins' "Go Fins" catchphrase, to troll the Dolphins.