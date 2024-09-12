Trevor Lawrence has a beautiful over-the-shoulder pass in the back corner of the end zone to Brian Thomas Jr. for a Jaguars touchdown. (0:31)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars' home opener against the Cleveland Browns won't be played at EverBank Stadium.

But it's not moving.

The teams will instead meet at TrEverBank Stadium, renamed after Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence as part of his collaboration with the stadium's naming rights sponsor, EverBank. By the time the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, work crews will have added temporary signage throughout the stadium and on the outside with the new name.

"I don't like having too much of the spotlight with stuff like that, but I think it was clever," Lawrence said. "They have the naming rights for the stadium, so it's a good play on words, and I was fine with it."

Lawrence's collaboration with the Jacksonville-based financial services company began last month, and he has appeared in ads across multiple platforms, including social media and television. The ads were filmed in June and include one in which he is helping supervise the installation of the TrEverBank logo.

"It's a pretty cool spot," Lawrence said. "The commercials are going to be pretty funny, and they did a good job with it."

Lawrence teased the announcement earlier this week with a post on X that featured four photos of him from different angles in a slide show with the words "It's time for a change." That led to speculation on social media that he was considering cutting his long, blonde hair, even though he tagged EverBank Stadium's official account in the post.

Not a chance, he said.

Lawrence and the Jaguars are coming off a 20-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins in their season opener at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost their season opener to the Dallas Cowboys 33-17 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. The Jaguars are 15-14 in home openers but haven't beaten the Browns since 2017.