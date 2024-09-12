Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars have placed cornerback Tyson Campbell on injured reserve because of a left hamstring injury.

He'll miss at least four games, so the earliest he could return would be Week 6, which is the first of the Jaguars' back-to-back games in London.

It's the second year in a row in which he has dealt with a hamstring injury. He missed six games last season after injuring his right hamstring.

Campbell, who signed a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension ($53.4 million guaranteed) the day before training camp began, has 6 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and 205 tackles in three-plus seasons with the Jaguars, who drafted him with the first pick of the second round in 2021.

The Jaguars have signed Tre Flowers from the practice squad to replace Campbell on the active roster and signed safety Andre Chachere to the practice squad.