          NFL Week 2 latest buzz, upset predictions and fantasy tips

          • Dan Graziano
            Dan Graziano
            senior NFL national reporter
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN, covering the entire league and breaking news. Dan also contributes to Get Up, NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, Sunday NFL Countdown and Fantasy Football Now. He is a New Jersey native who joined ESPN in 2011, and he is also the author of two published novels. You can follow Dan on Twitter via @DanGrazianoESPN.
          • Jeremy Fowler
            Jeremy Fowler
            senior NFL national reporter
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
          Sep 11, 2024, 10:50 AM

          Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the slate of games. Plus, they pick out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

          Which teams should be on alert after Week 1? Which new coach made the best entrance? Are the Packers content with Malik Willis while Jordan Love's injured knee heals? And which running back situations are more clear after the first week? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 2.

          Which team should be most worried after Week 1?