INDIANAPOLIS -- Speaking to reporters Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the team is operating as if left tackle Terron Armstead will not return in 2025.

The five-time Pro Bowler Armstead, 33, played a career-high 15 games in 2024. He signed a four-year, $75 million contract with Miami in 2022, but is mulling retirement after 12 NFL seasons.

McDaniel said while the Dolphins respect Armstead's process, they can't afford to wait for him to make his decision.

"One thing that Terron understands is from the organizational perspective, we have to operate in some way, shape or form," McDaniel said. "And I think with Terron reflecting his ability and all that, he's not totally ready to make that decision as a result. I think we have to operate as though he won't play just because you have to prepare for things that you can't control. But I think he's going to take his time with his family and loved ones and make that decision because it is not an easy one, but we will be operating.

"So we are moving on in that way, simply for the execution of free agency and the draft."

The Dolphins selected offensive tackle Patrick Paul in the second round of last year's draft, with the expectation that he'd take over for Armstead at some point. Speaking to reporters last week, Paul said he is prepared to be the team's starting left tackle if need be; he made three starts in 2024, two of which were at left tackle. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in January that they will focus on its offensive line, as they will have to replace three starters from a season ago if Armstead indeed retires.

Miami will also be without wide receiver Tyreek Hill for most of the offseason after Hill had wrist surgery. The five-time All-Pro Hill played through the injury for the entire season after hurting his wrist during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders in August. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in January that doctors advised Hill to have season-ending surgery before the season began, but Hill opted to delay the operation until the offseason. He played all 17 games but his production drastically declined, recording 959 receiving yards and eight touchdowns after clearing 1,700 receiving yards in each of his past two seasons.

McDaniel said the surgery fixed a ligament issue, not a broken wrist as Rosenhaus claimed in January, and that he won't be able to catch a football until "summertime going into training camp."

Hill's offseason has been eventful after the receiver walked back comments he made after Miami's season-ending loss to the New York Jets, suggesting he wanted a trade. Hill also removed himself from that game and publicly apologized for it earlier this month.

After losing three marquee homegrown players to free agency last year in Robert Hunt, Christian Wilkins and Andrew van Ginkel, the Dolphins may also lose 2021 second-round pick Jevon Holland this year. The team's starting safety for the past four seasons will be an unrestricted free agent in March and Miami will allow him to test the market -- although that doesn't mean he wouldn't be welcomed back.

"I think Jevon has earned the right to go out and test his market," McDaniel said. "And that's something that I don't look as a negative because what I don't want is players being here and wishing they were somewhere else ... This has been a guy that has been a contributor from his rookie year on. A lot of teams have had the ability to watch him and we feel good about his ability to test his market and, if business works out appropriately, his ability to be back here."

If Holland does sign elsewhere, the Dolphins will have to replace both starting safeties from a season ago, and one of their starting cornerbacks after releasing Kendall Fuller earlier this month.