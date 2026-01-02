Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- By the time the Rams kick off on Sunday afternoon against the Cardinals, their playoff seeding could be set. Even if that's the case, Rams coach Sean McVay says he will not change his plan to play his healthy starters in Week 18.

The Rams enter Week 18 with the chance to be either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the NFC. If the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night, the Rams would be locked into the No. 6 seed. If Seattle wins, the Rams would clinch the No. 5 seed with a victory over the Cardinals.

The No. 5 seed will face the winner of the NFC South (the Panthers or Buccaneers) in the wild-card round, while the No. 6 seed will be matched up against the Eagles or Bears.