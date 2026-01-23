Bills interviewing Philip Rivers for coaching job, sources say

Stephen A. Smith, Ryan Clark and Cam Newton weigh in on how Philip Rivers would fit the Bills as head coach. (2:23)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Bills' search for a new head coach has kicked into high gear over the past couple of days, and Friday, the list of candidates interviewed will grow to include former quarterback Philip Rivers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rivers, who has never coached at the collegiate or professional level, will interview with the Bills on Friday, sources said. He is the coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.

The quarterback, who retired after one season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020, rejoined the team in December when Daniel Jones tore his right Achilles. Rivers started three games as the Colts went 0-3 and were eliminated from playoff contention.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among those involved in the interviews.

"[Rivers' return is] really cool. I didn't know what to expect, obviously, when he came back, but it's really awesome," Allen said in December. "Just the way that he's gone back out there. He was deciphering that defense extremely well and making some plays for his team, and it was inspiring to watch."

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, only one person since 1950 has played in the NFL one season then served as a head coach the next. Hall of Famer Norm Van Brocklin finished his 12-season career in 1960 with the Philadelphia Eagles then became head coach of the Minnesota Vikings for their debut season in 1961, when they went 3-11.

Rivers, 44, played in 18 NFL seasons, 16 of those with the Chargers. His final playoff game came in the 2020 season against the Bills, a 27-24 Colts loss.

The Bills are conducting what general manager Brandon Beane said would be a wide-open search by interviewing former Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Friday. Buffalo has already interviewed offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Bills offensive coordinator and New York Giants coach Brian Daboll, and Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Interviews are scheduled with former Bills assistant coach Anthony Lynn, former Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.