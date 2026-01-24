Source: Dolphins to promote Bobby Slowik to offensive coordinator

Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins are promoting Bobby Slowik to offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

Slowik spent the 2025 season as the Dolphins' passing game coordinator; he also interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator job.

He's the second coordinator hired under new head coach Jeff Hafley this week, after the team hired former Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Chris Tabor to the same position Friday. A source told ESPN that Miami also interviewed Eagles defensive line coach Clint Hurtt for its open defensive coordinator job.

Hafley said at his introductory news conference Thursday that he will call defensive plays, and that the Dolphins' offense would depend on the strengths of its personnel.

"I'm never one to just say, 'Here's the playbook, this is what we're running regardless of who we have,'" he said. "I'm not like that. I want to take a close look at what we have and I want to make sure we fit that and give our players the best chance to succeed. ... There are certain core beliefs that I really do believe in, like running the ball and being really physical up front -- so when they know we're going to run the ball, we're still going to run it well. That's going to be huge for me.

"And then we do need to build it around the quarterback, and you have to surround that quarterback with weapons -- the O-line, the wideouts, the backs so it's not all him."

The Dolphins' passing offense struggled in 2025; its 180.5 passing yards per game ranked 25th in the NFL. The team will likely break in a new quarterback in 2026, with Tua Tagovailoa open to a change of scenery this offseason.

Miami's rushing offense was its focal point, on the strength of running back De'Von Achane -- who ranked fifth in the NFL with a career-high 1,350 rushing yards. Hafley vowed to continue building around the Dolphins' run game this season.

"I like being under center and do I like running the football," he said, "because the play-action pass off that, you create separation between the second and third level and from a defensive standpoint, that's really hard. The screen game, the keepers, everything looking the same, hunting explosives, right? Those are things that have always given me trouble as a defensive coach and I'd like to implement some of those."

Before arriving in South Florida, Slowik spent two seasons as the Houston Texans offensive coordinator. Houston finished 12th in both yards per game and scoring in his first season, but those figures dropped to 22nd and 19th in 2024, respectively.

Slowik was also an assistant coach for both the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders dating back to 2011. He and Hafley were on the same 49ers staff from 2017 to 2018.