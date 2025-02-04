Open Extended Reactions

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen underwent knee surgery in New York on Tuesday.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Heiskanen's status is classified as "month to month," possibly leaving a window for him to return late in the regular season or during the playoffs.

He was slated to play for Finland in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament but was ruled out late last week.

Heiskanen was injured in the third period of the Stars' overtime victory over Vegas on Jan. 28 after taking a hit from Mark Stone, who fell toward Heiskanen's left knee and thigh after getting tripped. Stone hasn't been fined or suspended.

DeBoer said Heiskanen had an MRI on Jan. 29.

The Stars, who have reached the Western Conference final each of the past two seasons, have a five-game winning streak and have won seven of their last 10. They are second in the Central Division, with Colorado and Minnesota close behind.

Heiskanen has been a top defenseman for the Stars since making his debut as a 19-year-old in 2018. Dallas drafted him third overall in 2017.