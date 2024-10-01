Some new names enter the top 10 in fantasy drafts this season, as Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are all coming off incredible seasons.
But who else makes the top 10? How do things fall after that?
Here is our first set of H2H points league rankings for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season.
Note: To check out our updated Roto and Category rankings, click here.
2024-25 fantasy basketball rankings: H2H points
Updated: Oct. 1
Player, Team, Primary Position Rank & Other Position(s)
1. Nikola Jokic, DEN, C1
2. Luka Doncic, DAL, PG1
3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG2
4. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C2
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL, PF1 & C
6. Domantas Sabonis, SAC, C3 & PF
7. Tyrese Haliburton, IND, PG3 & SG
8. Joel Embiid, PHI, C4
9. Jayson Tatum, BOS, PF2 & SF
10. Anthony Edwards, MIN, SG1 & SF
11. Anthony Davis, LAL, C5 & PF
12. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG4
13. Ja Morant, MEM, PG5
14. Donovan Mitchell, CLE, SG2 & PG
15. LeBron James, LAL, SF1 & PF
16. Trae Young, ATL, PG6
17. De'Aaron Fox, SAC, PG7
18. Devin Booker, PHX, PG8 & SG
19. Scottie Barnes, TOR, SF2 & SG
20. Pascal Siakam, IND, PF3
21. Kevin Durant, PHX, PF4
22. Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN*, C6 & PF
23. Tyrese Maxey, PHI, PG9 & SG
24. Damian Lillard, MIL, PG10
25. Alperen Sengun, HOU, C7
26. James Harden, LAC, PG11 & SG
27. LaMelo Ball, CHA, PG12
28. Cade Cunningham, DET, PG13 & SG
29. DeMar DeRozan, SAC, SF3 & PF
30. Paolo Banchero, ORL, PF5 & SF
31. Nikola Vucevic, CHI, C8
32. Chet Holmgren, OKC, C9
33. Dejounte Murray, NO, SG3 & PG
34. Bam Adebayo, MIA, C10
35. Jalen Green, HOU, SG4
36. Kyrie Irving, DAL, PG14 & SG
37. Stephen Curry, GS, PG15
38. Zion Williamson, NO, PF6
39. Jaylen Brown, BOS, SF4 & SG
40. Desmond Bane, MEM, SG5 & SF
41. Lauri Markkanen, UTAH, PF7 & SF
42. Jalen Williams, OKC, PF8
43. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF5 & PF
44. Jamal Murray, DEN, PG16
45. Coby White, CHI, PG17 & SG
46. Rudy Gobert, MIN, C11
47. Mikal Bridges, NY, SF6 & SG
48. Miles Bridges, CHA, SF7 & PF
49. Julius Randle, NY*, PF9
50. D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG18 & SG
51. Jalen Johnson, ATL, PF10
52. Paul George, PHI, SF8 & PF
53. Jonas Valanciunas, WSH, C12
54. Immanuel Quickley, TOR, PG19 & SG
55. Myles Turner, IND, C13
56. Franz Wagner, ORL, SF9 & PF
57. Kyle Kuzma, WSH, PF11 & SF
58. Nic Claxton, BKN, C14
59. Fred VanVleet, HOU, PG20
60. Jarrett Allen, CLE, C15
61. Anfernee Simons, POR, SG6 & PG
62. Jimmy Butler, MIA, SF10 & SG
63. Cam Thomas, BKN, SG7
64. Evan Mobley, CLE, PF12 & C
65. Darius Garland, CLE, PG21
66. Daniel Gafford, DAL, C16
67. Jrue Holiday, BOS, PG22 & SG
68. Derrick White, BOS, SG8 & PG
69. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG9 & SF
70. CJ McCollum, NO, SG10 & PG
71. Jaren Jackson Jr., MEM, C17 & PF
72. Zach LaVine, CHI, SG11 & SF
73. Devin Vassell, SA, SG12 & SF
74. Brandon Miller, CHA, SF11 & SG
75. Brandon Ingram, NO, SF12
76. Josh Giddey, CHI, SG13 & SF
77. Buddy Hield, GS, SG14 & SF
78. Michael Porter Jr., DEN, SF13
79. Jalen Duren, DET, C18
80. Kristaps Porzingis, BOS, C19 & PF
81. Bradley Beal, PHX, SF14 & SG
82. Collin Sexton, UTAH, SG15 & PG
83. Tyler Herro, MIA, SG16 & PG
84. Tobias Harris, DET, PF13 & SF
85. Terry Rozier, MIA, PG23 & SG
86. Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL, SG17 & SF
87. Klay Thompson, DAL, SG18 & SF
88. Russell Westbrook, DEN, PG24
89. Grayson Allen, PHX, SG19 & PG
90. Amen Thompson, HOU, SF15 & PF
91. Jusuf Nurkic, PHX, C20
92. Trayce Jackson-Davis, GS, PF14 & C
93. Keegan Murray, SAC, PF15 & SF
94. Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C21
95. Josh Hart, NY, SF16 & SG
96. Brook Lopez, MIL, C22
97. Mark Williams, CHA, C23
98. RJ Barrett, TOR, SF17 & SG
99. Bobby Portis, MIL, PF16
100. Clint Capela, ATL, C24
101. Jakob Poeltl, TOR, C25
102. Jaime Jaquez Jr., MIA, SF18 & SG
103. Jonathan Kuminga, GS, PF17
104. Malcolm Brogdon, WSH, PG25 & SG
105. Aaron Gordon, DEN, PF18
106. Deni Avdija, POR, SF19 & PF
107. Naz Reid, MIN, C26 & PF
108. Dennis Schroder, BKN, PG26
109. Jabari Smith Jr., HOU, PF19 & C
110. P.J. Washington, DAL, PF20
111. Tyus Jones, PHX, PG27
112. Donte DiVincenzo, NY*, SG20
113. Reed Sheppard, HOU, SG21
114. Walker Kessler, UTAH, C27
115. Caris LeVert, CLE, SG22 & SF
116. Mike Conley, MIN, PG28
117. Jaden Ivey, DET, SG23
118. John Collins, UTAH, PF21
119. Jordan Poole, WSH, SG24 & PG
120. Khris Middleton, MIL, SF20
121. Jerami Grant, POR, PF22
122. Brandin Podziemski, GS, SG25
123. Deandre Ayton, POR, C28
124. Ausar Thompson, DET, SF21 & PF
125. Zach Edey, MEM, C29
126. Draymond Green, GS, PF23 & C
127. Stephon Castle, SA, PG29
128. Ayo Dosunmu, CHI, SG26
129. OG Anunoby, NY, SF22 & PF
130. Malik Monk, SAC, SG27 & SF
131. Ivica Zubac, LAC, C30
132. Keldon Johnson, SA, SF23
133. Donovan Clingan, POR, C31
134. Kelly Oubre Jr., PHI, SF24 & SG
135. Herbert Jones, NO, SF25 & PF
136. Dereck Lively II, DAL, C32
137. Kelly Olynyk, TOR, C33 & PF
138. Cameron Johnson, BKN, SF26 & PF
139. Scoot Henderson, POR, PG30
140. Jeremy Sochan, SA, PF24
141. Trey Murphy III, NO, SF27 & SG
142. Andre Drummond, PHI, C34
143. Max Strus, CLE, SF28 & SG
144. Onyeka Okongwu, ATL, C35
145. Chris Paul, SA, PG31
146. Tre Jones, SA, PG32
147. Shaedon Sharpe, POR, SG28 & SF
148. Jalen Suggs, ORL, PG33 & SG
149. Jordan Clarkson, UTAH, SG29
150. Harrison Barnes, SA, PF25
*The trade sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo is not yet official so the players are listed with their original teams, however are ranked assuming they will be on their new rosters to begin the season.