        <
        >

          H2H points league rankings for 2024-25

          Dynamic and efficient Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton cracks the top 10 for the second year in a row. Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire
          • Andre Snellings, ESPNOct 1, 2024, 09:01 PM

          Some new names enter the top 10 in fantasy drafts this season, as Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are all coming off incredible seasons.

          But who else makes the top 10? How do things fall after that?

          Here is our first set of H2H points league rankings for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season.

          Note: To check out our updated Roto and Category rankings, click here.

          2024-25 fantasy basketball rankings: H2H points

          Updated: Oct. 1

          Player, Team, Primary Position Rank & Other Position(s)

          1. Nikola Jokic, DEN, C1
          2. Luka Doncic, DAL, PG1
          3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG2
          4. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C2
          5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL, PF1 & C
          6. Domantas Sabonis, SAC, C3 & PF
          7. Tyrese Haliburton, IND, PG3 & SG
          8. Joel Embiid, PHI, C4
          9. Jayson Tatum, BOS, PF2 & SF
          10. Anthony Edwards, MIN, SG1 & SF
          11. Anthony Davis, LAL, C5 & PF
          12. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG4
          13. Ja Morant, MEM, PG5
          14. Donovan Mitchell, CLE, SG2 & PG
          15. LeBron James, LAL, SF1 & PF
          16. Trae Young, ATL, PG6
          17. De'Aaron Fox, SAC, PG7
          18. Devin Booker, PHX, PG8 & SG
          19. Scottie Barnes, TOR, SF2 & SG
          20. Pascal Siakam, IND, PF3
          21. Kevin Durant, PHX, PF4
          22. Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN*, C6 & PF
          23. Tyrese Maxey, PHI, PG9 & SG
          24. Damian Lillard, MIL, PG10
          25. Alperen Sengun, HOU, C7
          26. James Harden, LAC, PG11 & SG
          27. LaMelo Ball, CHA, PG12
          28. Cade Cunningham, DET, PG13 & SG
          29. DeMar DeRozan, SAC, SF3 & PF
          30. Paolo Banchero, ORL, PF5 & SF
          31. Nikola Vucevic, CHI, C8
          32. Chet Holmgren, OKC, C9
          33. Dejounte Murray, NO, SG3 & PG
          34. Bam Adebayo, MIA, C10
          35. Jalen Green, HOU, SG4
          36. Kyrie Irving, DAL, PG14 & SG
          37. Stephen Curry, GS, PG15
          38. Zion Williamson, NO, PF6
          39. Jaylen Brown, BOS, SF4 & SG
          40. Desmond Bane, MEM, SG5 & SF
          41. Lauri Markkanen, UTAH, PF7 & SF
          42. Jalen Williams, OKC, PF8
          43. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF5 & PF
          44. Jamal Murray, DEN, PG16
          45. Coby White, CHI, PG17 & SG
          46. Rudy Gobert, MIN, C11
          47. Mikal Bridges, NY, SF6 & SG
          48. Miles Bridges, CHA, SF7 & PF
          49. Julius Randle, NY*, PF9
          50. D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG18 & SG
          51. Jalen Johnson, ATL, PF10
          52. Paul George, PHI, SF8 & PF
          53. Jonas Valanciunas, WSH, C12
          54. Immanuel Quickley, TOR, PG19 & SG
          55. Myles Turner, IND, C13
          56. Franz Wagner, ORL, SF9 & PF
          57. Kyle Kuzma, WSH, PF11 & SF
          58. Nic Claxton, BKN, C14
          59. Fred VanVleet, HOU, PG20
          60. Jarrett Allen, CLE, C15
          61. Anfernee Simons, POR, SG6 & PG
          62. Jimmy Butler, MIA, SF10 & SG
          63. Cam Thomas, BKN, SG7
          64. Evan Mobley, CLE, PF12 & C
          65. Darius Garland, CLE, PG21
          66. Daniel Gafford, DAL, C16
          67. Jrue Holiday, BOS, PG22 & SG
          68. Derrick White, BOS, SG8 & PG
          69. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG9 & SF
          70. CJ McCollum, NO, SG10 & PG
          71. Jaren Jackson Jr., MEM, C17 & PF
          72. Zach LaVine, CHI, SG11 & SF
          73. Devin Vassell, SA, SG12 & SF
          74. Brandon Miller, CHA, SF11 & SG
          75. Brandon Ingram, NO, SF12
          76. Josh Giddey, CHI, SG13 & SF
          77. Buddy Hield, GS, SG14 & SF
          78. Michael Porter Jr., DEN, SF13
          79. Jalen Duren, DET, C18
          80. Kristaps Porzingis, BOS, C19 & PF
          81. Bradley Beal, PHX, SF14 & SG
          82. Collin Sexton, UTAH, SG15 & PG
          83. Tyler Herro, MIA, SG16 & PG
          84. Tobias Harris, DET, PF13 & SF
          85. Terry Rozier, MIA, PG23 & SG
          86. Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL, SG17 & SF
          87. Klay Thompson, DAL, SG18 & SF
          88. Russell Westbrook, DEN, PG24
          89. Grayson Allen, PHX, SG19 & PG
          90. Amen Thompson, HOU, SF15 & PF
          91. Jusuf Nurkic, PHX, C20
          92. Trayce Jackson-Davis, GS, PF14 & C
          93. Keegan Murray, SAC, PF15 & SF
          94. Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C21
          95. Josh Hart, NY, SF16 & SG
          96. Brook Lopez, MIL, C22
          97. Mark Williams, CHA, C23
          98. RJ Barrett, TOR, SF17 & SG
          99. Bobby Portis, MIL, PF16
          100. Clint Capela, ATL, C24
          101. Jakob Poeltl, TOR, C25
          102. Jaime Jaquez Jr., MIA, SF18 & SG
          103. Jonathan Kuminga, GS, PF17
          104. Malcolm Brogdon, WSH, PG25 & SG
          105. Aaron Gordon, DEN, PF18
          106. Deni Avdija, POR, SF19 & PF
          107. Naz Reid, MIN, C26 & PF
          108. Dennis Schroder, BKN, PG26
          109. Jabari Smith Jr., HOU, PF19 & C
          110. P.J. Washington, DAL, PF20
          111. Tyus Jones, PHX, PG27
          112. Donte DiVincenzo, NY*, SG20
          113. Reed Sheppard, HOU, SG21
          114. Walker Kessler, UTAH, C27
          115. Caris LeVert, CLE, SG22 & SF
          116. Mike Conley, MIN, PG28
          117. Jaden Ivey, DET, SG23
          118. John Collins, UTAH, PF21
          119. Jordan Poole, WSH, SG24 & PG
          120. Khris Middleton, MIL, SF20
          121. Jerami Grant, POR, PF22
          122. Brandin Podziemski, GS, SG25
          123. Deandre Ayton, POR, C28
          124. Ausar Thompson, DET, SF21 & PF
          125. Zach Edey, MEM, C29
          126. Draymond Green, GS, PF23 & C
          127. Stephon Castle, SA, PG29
          128. Ayo Dosunmu, CHI, SG26
          129. OG Anunoby, NY, SF22 & PF
          130. Malik Monk, SAC, SG27 & SF
          131. Ivica Zubac, LAC, C30
          132. Keldon Johnson, SA, SF23
          133. Donovan Clingan, POR, C31
          134. Kelly Oubre Jr., PHI, SF24 & SG
          135. Herbert Jones, NO, SF25 & PF
          136. Dereck Lively II, DAL, C32
          137. Kelly Olynyk, TOR, C33 & PF
          138. Cameron Johnson, BKN, SF26 & PF
          139. Scoot Henderson, POR, PG30
          140. Jeremy Sochan, SA, PF24
          141. Trey Murphy III, NO, SF27 & SG
          142. Andre Drummond, PHI, C34
          143. Max Strus, CLE, SF28 & SG
          144. Onyeka Okongwu, ATL, C35
          145. Chris Paul, SA, PG31
          146. Tre Jones, SA, PG32
          147. Shaedon Sharpe, POR, SG28 & SF
          148. Jalen Suggs, ORL, PG33 & SG
          149. Jordan Clarkson, UTAH, SG29
          150. Harrison Barnes, SA, PF25

          *The trade sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo is not yet official so the players are listed with their original teams, however are ranked assuming they will be on their new rosters to begin the season.