Open Extended Reactions

Play Fantasy Basketball For Free Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Some new names enter the top 10 in fantasy drafts this season, as Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are all coming off incredible seasons.

But who else makes the top 10? How do things fall after that?

Here is our first set of H2H points league rankings for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season.

Note: To check out our updated Roto and Category rankings, click here.

2024-25 fantasy basketball rankings: H2H points

Updated: Oct. 1

Player, Team, Primary Position Rank & Other Position(s)

1. Nikola Jokic, DEN, C1

2. Luka Doncic, DAL, PG1

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG2

4. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C2

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL, PF1 & C

6. Domantas Sabonis, SAC, C3 & PF

7. Tyrese Haliburton, IND, PG3 & SG

8. Joel Embiid, PHI, C4

9. Jayson Tatum, BOS, PF2 & SF

10. Anthony Edwards, MIN, SG1 & SF

11. Anthony Davis, LAL, C5 & PF

12. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG4

13. Ja Morant, MEM, PG5

14. Donovan Mitchell, CLE, SG2 & PG

15. LeBron James, LAL, SF1 & PF

16. Trae Young, ATL, PG6

17. De'Aaron Fox, SAC, PG7

18. Devin Booker, PHX, PG8 & SG

19. Scottie Barnes, TOR, SF2 & SG

20. Pascal Siakam, IND, PF3

21. Kevin Durant, PHX, PF4

22. Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN*, C6 & PF

23. Tyrese Maxey, PHI, PG9 & SG

24. Damian Lillard, MIL, PG10

25. Alperen Sengun, HOU, C7

26. James Harden, LAC, PG11 & SG

27. LaMelo Ball, CHA, PG12

28. Cade Cunningham, DET, PG13 & SG

29. DeMar DeRozan, SAC, SF3 & PF

30. Paolo Banchero, ORL, PF5 & SF

31. Nikola Vucevic, CHI, C8

32. Chet Holmgren, OKC, C9

33. Dejounte Murray, NO, SG3 & PG

34. Bam Adebayo, MIA, C10

35. Jalen Green, HOU, SG4

36. Kyrie Irving, DAL, PG14 & SG

37. Stephen Curry, GS, PG15

38. Zion Williamson, NO, PF6

39. Jaylen Brown, BOS, SF4 & SG

40. Desmond Bane, MEM, SG5 & SF

41. Lauri Markkanen, UTAH, PF7 & SF

42. Jalen Williams, OKC, PF8

43. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF5 & PF

44. Jamal Murray, DEN, PG16

45. Coby White, CHI, PG17 & SG

46. Rudy Gobert, MIN, C11

47. Mikal Bridges, NY, SF6 & SG

48. Miles Bridges, CHA, SF7 & PF

49. Julius Randle, NY*, PF9

50. D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG18 & SG

51. Jalen Johnson, ATL, PF10

52. Paul George, PHI, SF8 & PF

53. Jonas Valanciunas, WSH, C12

54. Immanuel Quickley, TOR, PG19 & SG

55. Myles Turner, IND, C13

56. Franz Wagner, ORL, SF9 & PF

57. Kyle Kuzma, WSH, PF11 & SF

58. Nic Claxton, BKN, C14

59. Fred VanVleet, HOU, PG20

60. Jarrett Allen, CLE, C15

61. Anfernee Simons, POR, SG6 & PG

62. Jimmy Butler, MIA, SF10 & SG

63. Cam Thomas, BKN, SG7

64. Evan Mobley, CLE, PF12 & C

65. Darius Garland, CLE, PG21

66. Daniel Gafford, DAL, C16

67. Jrue Holiday, BOS, PG22 & SG

68. Derrick White, BOS, SG8 & PG

69. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG9 & SF

70. CJ McCollum, NO, SG10 & PG

71. Jaren Jackson Jr., MEM, C17 & PF

72. Zach LaVine, CHI, SG11 & SF

73. Devin Vassell, SA, SG12 & SF

74. Brandon Miller, CHA, SF11 & SG

75. Brandon Ingram, NO, SF12

76. Josh Giddey, CHI, SG13 & SF

77. Buddy Hield, GS, SG14 & SF

78. Michael Porter Jr., DEN, SF13

79. Jalen Duren, DET, C18

80. Kristaps Porzingis, BOS, C19 & PF

81. Bradley Beal, PHX, SF14 & SG

82. Collin Sexton, UTAH, SG15 & PG

83. Tyler Herro, MIA, SG16 & PG

84. Tobias Harris, DET, PF13 & SF

85. Terry Rozier, MIA, PG23 & SG

86. Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL, SG17 & SF

87. Klay Thompson, DAL, SG18 & SF

88. Russell Westbrook, DEN, PG24

89. Grayson Allen, PHX, SG19 & PG

90. Amen Thompson, HOU, SF15 & PF

91. Jusuf Nurkic, PHX, C20

92. Trayce Jackson-Davis, GS, PF14 & C

93. Keegan Murray, SAC, PF15 & SF

94. Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C21

95. Josh Hart, NY, SF16 & SG

96. Brook Lopez, MIL, C22

97. Mark Williams, CHA, C23

98. RJ Barrett, TOR, SF17 & SG

99. Bobby Portis, MIL, PF16

100. Clint Capela, ATL, C24

101. Jakob Poeltl, TOR, C25

102. Jaime Jaquez Jr., MIA, SF18 & SG

103. Jonathan Kuminga, GS, PF17

104. Malcolm Brogdon, WSH, PG25 & SG

105. Aaron Gordon, DEN, PF18

106. Deni Avdija, POR, SF19 & PF

107. Naz Reid, MIN, C26 & PF

108. Dennis Schroder, BKN, PG26

109. Jabari Smith Jr., HOU, PF19 & C

110. P.J. Washington, DAL, PF20

111. Tyus Jones, PHX, PG27

112. Donte DiVincenzo, NY*, SG20

113. Reed Sheppard, HOU, SG21

114. Walker Kessler, UTAH, C27

115. Caris LeVert, CLE, SG22 & SF

116. Mike Conley, MIN, PG28

117. Jaden Ivey, DET, SG23

118. John Collins, UTAH, PF21

119. Jordan Poole, WSH, SG24 & PG

120. Khris Middleton, MIL, SF20

121. Jerami Grant, POR, PF22

122. Brandin Podziemski, GS, SG25

123. Deandre Ayton, POR, C28

124. Ausar Thompson, DET, SF21 & PF

125. Zach Edey, MEM, C29

126. Draymond Green, GS, PF23 & C

127. Stephon Castle, SA, PG29

128. Ayo Dosunmu, CHI, SG26

129. OG Anunoby, NY, SF22 & PF

130. Malik Monk, SAC, SG27 & SF

131. Ivica Zubac, LAC, C30

132. Keldon Johnson, SA, SF23

133. Donovan Clingan, POR, C31

134. Kelly Oubre Jr., PHI, SF24 & SG

135. Herbert Jones, NO, SF25 & PF

136. Dereck Lively II, DAL, C32

137. Kelly Olynyk, TOR, C33 & PF

138. Cameron Johnson, BKN, SF26 & PF

139. Scoot Henderson, POR, PG30

140. Jeremy Sochan, SA, PF24

141. Trey Murphy III, NO, SF27 & SG

142. Andre Drummond, PHI, C34

143. Max Strus, CLE, SF28 & SG

144. Onyeka Okongwu, ATL, C35

145. Chris Paul, SA, PG31

146. Tre Jones, SA, PG32

147. Shaedon Sharpe, POR, SG28 & SF

148. Jalen Suggs, ORL, PG33 & SG

149. Jordan Clarkson, UTAH, SG29

150. Harrison Barnes, SA, PF25

*The trade sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo is not yet official so the players are listed with their original teams, however are ranked assuming they will be on their new rosters to begin the season.