Fantasy basketball: Roto and category league rankings for 2024-25

Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander charge into the top 10 in roto and category leagues this season, while Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo fall further than we've seen in a decade.
Who makes the top 10? And how do things fall after that?
Here is our first set of roto and category league rankings for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season.
To check out our updated H2H points rankings, click here.
2024-25 fantasy basketball rankings: roto/category
Updated: Oct. 1
Player, team, primary position rank & other position(s)
1. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C1
2. Luka Doncic, Dal, PG1
3. Nikola Jokic, Den, C2
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG2
5. Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG3 & SG
6. Joel Embiid, Phi, C3
7. Anthony Davis, LAL, C4 & PF
8. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, SG1 & PG
9. Jayson Tatum, Bos, PF1 & SF
10. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG2 & SF
11. Trae Young, Atl, PG4
12. Chet Holmgren, OKC, C5
13. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF2 & C
14. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG5
15. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SF1 & SG
16. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, C6 & PF
17. Stephen Curry, GS, PG6
18. Karl-Anthony Towns, Min*, C7 & PF
19. James Harden, LAC, PG7 & SG
20. LeBron James, LAL, SF2 & PF
21. De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG8
22. Kevin Durant, Phx, PF3
23. Ja Morant, Mem, PG9
24. Damian Lillard, Mil, PG10
25. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG11
26. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG12 & SG
27. Desmond Bane, Mem, SG3 & SF
28. Devin Booker, Phx, PG13 & SG
29. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, C8 & PF
30. Paul George, Phi, SF3 & PF
31. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG14 & SG
32. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF4 & PF
33. Paolo Banchero, Orl, PF4 & SF
34. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG15 & SG
35. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, PF5 & SF
36. Bam Adebayo, Mia, C9
37. Myles Turner, Ind, C10
38. Brook Lopez, Mil, C11
39. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C12
40. Jalen Green, Hou, SG4
41. Dejounte Murray, NO, SG5 & PG
42. Rudy Gobert, Min, C13
43. Jamal Murray, Den, PG16
44. Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG17
45. Julius Randle, NY*, PF6
46. Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF7
47. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C14
48. Nic Claxton, Bkn, C15
49. Jalen Williams, OKC, PF8
50. Derrick White, Bos, SG6 & PG
51. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SF5 & SG
52. D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG18 & SG
53. Mikal Bridges, NY, SF6 & SG
54. Miles Bridges, Cha, SF7 & PF
55. Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG19 & SG
56. CJ McCollum, NO, SG7 & PG
57. Donte DiVincenzo, NY*, SG8
58. Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG20 & SG
59. Brandon Miller, Cha, SF8 & SG
60. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF9 & C
61. Darius Garland, Cle, PG21
62. Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, PF10 & SF
63. Anfernee Simons, Por, SG9 & PG
64. Klay Thompson, Dal, SG10 & SF
65. Buddy Hield, GS, SG11 & SF
66. Daniel Gafford, Dal, C16
67. Walker Kessler, Utah, C17
68. Zion Williamson, NO, PF11
69. Coby White, Chi, PG22 & SG
70. Zach LaVine, Chi, SG12 & SF
71. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG13 & SF
72. Jusuf Nurkic, Phx, C18
73. Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF9
74. Franz Wagner, Orl, SF10 & PF
75. Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF12
76. Devin Vassell, SA, SG14 & SF
77. Bradley Beal, Phx, SF11 & SG
78. P.J. Washington, Dal, PF13
79. Amen Thompson, Hou, SF12 & PF
80. OG Anunoby, NY, SF13 & PF
81. Jimmy Butler, Mia, SF14 & SG
82. Tyler Herro, Mia, SG15 & PG
83. Keegan Murray, Sac, PF14 & SF
84. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C19
85. Brandon Ingram, NO, SF15
86. Donovan Clingan, Por, C20
87. Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C21
88. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG16 & SF
89. Grayson Allen, Phx, SG17 & PG
90. Naz Reid, Min, C22 & PF
91. Draymond Green, GS, PF15 & C
92. Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG18
93. Terry Rozier, Mia, PG23 & SG
94. Josh Giddey, Chi, SG19 & SF
95. Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, C23 & PF
96. Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF16 & C
97. Reed Sheppard, Hou, SG20
98. DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF16 & PF
99. Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C24
100. Josh Hart, NY, SF17 & SG
101. Khris Middleton, Mil, SF18
102. Malcolm Brogdon, Wsh, PG24 & SG
103. Russell Westbrook, Den, PG25
104. Jonas Valanciunas, Wsh, C25
105. Marcus Smart, Mem, SG21 & PG
106. Ausar Thompson, Det, SF19 & PF
107. Stephon Castle, SA, PG26
108. Tobias Harris, Det, PF17 & SF
109. Mark Williams, Cha, C26
110. Trayce Jackson-Davis, GS, PF18 & C
111. Jerami Grant, Por, PF19
112. Alex Caruso, OKC, SG22 & PG
113. Jalen Duren, Det, C27
114. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mia, SF20 & SG
115. Caris LeVert, Cle, SG23 & SF
116. De'Anthony Melton, GS, PG27 & SG
117. Herbert Jones, NO, SF21 & PF
118. Jalen Suggs, Orl, PG28 & SG
119. Mike Conley, Min, PG29
120. Clint Capela, Atl, C28
121. Jaden Ivey, Det, SG24
122. Jordan Poole, Wsh, SG25 & PG
123. John Collins, Utah, PF20
124. Scoot Henderson, Por, PG30
125. Deni Avdija, Por, SF22 & PF
126. Cameron Johnson, Bkn, SF23 & PF
127. Zach Edey, Mem, C29
128. Kelly Oubre Jr., Phi, SF24 & SG
129. Trey Murphy III, NO, SF25 & SG
130. Collin Sexton, Utah, SG26 & PG
131. Alex Sarr, Wsh, C30 & PF
132. Taylor Hendricks, Utah, PF21
133. RJ Barrett, Tor, SF26 & SG
134. Malik Monk, Sac, SG27 & SF
135. Shaedon Sharpe, Por, SG28 & SF
136. Brandin Podziemski, GS, SG29
137. Jonathan Kuminga, GS, PF22
138. Jeremy Sochan, SA, PF23
139. Tyus Jones, Phx, PG31
140. Max Strus, Cle, SF27 & SG
141. Dereck Lively II, Dal, C31
142. Dennis Schroder, Bkn, PG32
143. Al Horford, Bos, C32 & PF
144. Bobby Portis, Mil, PF24
145. Chris Paul, SA, PG33
146. Keldon Johnson, SA, SF28
147. Ayo Dosunmu, Chi, SG30
148. Patrick Williams, Chi, PF25
149. Deandre Ayton, Por, C33
150. Royce O'Neale, Phx, SF29
*The trade sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo is not yet official so the players are listed with their original teams, however are ranked assuming they will be on their new rosters to begin the season.