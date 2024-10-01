        <
        >

          Fantasy basketball: Roto and category league rankings for 2024-25

          Does Giannis Antetokounmpo crack the top 10 this season? Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
          • Andre Snellings, ESPNOct 1, 2024, 08:59 PM

          Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander charge into the top 10 in roto and category leagues this season, while Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo fall further than we've seen in a decade.

          Who makes the top 10? And how do things fall after that?

          Here is our first set of roto and category league rankings for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season.

          To check out our updated H2H points rankings, click here.

          2024-25 fantasy basketball rankings: roto/category

          Updated: Oct. 1

          Player, team, primary position rank & other position(s)

          1. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C1
          2. Luka Doncic, Dal, PG1
          3. Nikola Jokic, Den, C2
          4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG2
          5. Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG3 & SG
          6. Joel Embiid, Phi, C3
          7. Anthony Davis, LAL, C4 & PF
          8. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, SG1 & PG
          9. Jayson Tatum, Bos, PF1 & SF
          10. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG2 & SF
          11. Trae Young, Atl, PG4
          12. Chet Holmgren, OKC, C5
          13. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF2 & C
          14. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG5
          15. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SF1 & SG
          16. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, C6 & PF
          17. Stephen Curry, GS, PG6
          18. Karl-Anthony Towns, Min*, C7 & PF
          19. James Harden, LAC, PG7 & SG
          20. LeBron James, LAL, SF2 & PF
          21. De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG8
          22. Kevin Durant, Phx, PF3
          23. Ja Morant, Mem, PG9
          24. Damian Lillard, Mil, PG10
          25. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG11
          26. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG12 & SG
          27. Desmond Bane, Mem, SG3 & SF
          28. Devin Booker, Phx, PG13 & SG
          29. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, C8 & PF
          30. Paul George, Phi, SF3 & PF
          31. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG14 & SG
          32. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF4 & PF
          33. Paolo Banchero, Orl, PF4 & SF
          34. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG15 & SG
          35. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, PF5 & SF
          36. Bam Adebayo, Mia, C9
          37. Myles Turner, Ind, C10
          38. Brook Lopez, Mil, C11
          39. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C12
          40. Jalen Green, Hou, SG4
          41. Dejounte Murray, NO, SG5 & PG
          42. Rudy Gobert, Min, C13
          43. Jamal Murray, Den, PG16
          44. Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG17
          45. Julius Randle, NY*, PF6
          46. Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF7
          47. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C14
          48. Nic Claxton, Bkn, C15
          49. Jalen Williams, OKC, PF8
          50. Derrick White, Bos, SG6 & PG
          51. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SF5 & SG
          52. D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG18 & SG
          53. Mikal Bridges, NY, SF6 & SG
          54. Miles Bridges, Cha, SF7 & PF
          55. Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG19 & SG
          56. CJ McCollum, NO, SG7 & PG
          57. Donte DiVincenzo, NY*, SG8
          58. Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG20 & SG
          59. Brandon Miller, Cha, SF8 & SG
          60. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF9 & C
          61. Darius Garland, Cle, PG21
          62. Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, PF10 & SF
          63. Anfernee Simons, Por, SG9 & PG
          64. Klay Thompson, Dal, SG10 & SF
          65. Buddy Hield, GS, SG11 & SF
          66. Daniel Gafford, Dal, C16
          67. Walker Kessler, Utah, C17
          68. Zion Williamson, NO, PF11
          69. Coby White, Chi, PG22 & SG
          70. Zach LaVine, Chi, SG12 & SF
          71. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG13 & SF
          72. Jusuf Nurkic, Phx, C18
          73. Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF9
          74. Franz Wagner, Orl, SF10 & PF
          75. Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF12
          76. Devin Vassell, SA, SG14 & SF
          77. Bradley Beal, Phx, SF11 & SG
          78. P.J. Washington, Dal, PF13
          79. Amen Thompson, Hou, SF12 & PF
          80. OG Anunoby, NY, SF13 & PF
          81. Jimmy Butler, Mia, SF14 & SG
          82. Tyler Herro, Mia, SG15 & PG
          83. Keegan Murray, Sac, PF14 & SF
          84. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C19
          85. Brandon Ingram, NO, SF15
          86. Donovan Clingan, Por, C20
          87. Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C21
          88. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG16 & SF
          89. Grayson Allen, Phx, SG17 & PG
          90. Naz Reid, Min, C22 & PF
          91. Draymond Green, GS, PF15 & C
          92. Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG18
          93. Terry Rozier, Mia, PG23 & SG
          94. Josh Giddey, Chi, SG19 & SF
          95. Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, C23 & PF
          96. Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF16 & C
          97. Reed Sheppard, Hou, SG20
          98. DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF16 & PF
          99. Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C24
          100. Josh Hart, NY, SF17 & SG
          101. Khris Middleton, Mil, SF18
          102. Malcolm Brogdon, Wsh, PG24 & SG
          103. Russell Westbrook, Den, PG25
          104. Jonas Valanciunas, Wsh, C25
          105. Marcus Smart, Mem, SG21 & PG
          106. Ausar Thompson, Det, SF19 & PF
          107. Stephon Castle, SA, PG26
          108. Tobias Harris, Det, PF17 & SF
          109. Mark Williams, Cha, C26
          110. Trayce Jackson-Davis, GS, PF18 & C
          111. Jerami Grant, Por, PF19
          112. Alex Caruso, OKC, SG22 & PG
          113. Jalen Duren, Det, C27
          114. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mia, SF20 & SG
          115. Caris LeVert, Cle, SG23 & SF
          116. De'Anthony Melton, GS, PG27 & SG
          117. Herbert Jones, NO, SF21 & PF
          118. Jalen Suggs, Orl, PG28 & SG
          119. Mike Conley, Min, PG29
          120. Clint Capela, Atl, C28
          121. Jaden Ivey, Det, SG24
          122. Jordan Poole, Wsh, SG25 & PG
          123. John Collins, Utah, PF20
          124. Scoot Henderson, Por, PG30
          125. Deni Avdija, Por, SF22 & PF
          126. Cameron Johnson, Bkn, SF23 & PF
          127. Zach Edey, Mem, C29
          128. Kelly Oubre Jr., Phi, SF24 & SG
          129. Trey Murphy III, NO, SF25 & SG
          130. Collin Sexton, Utah, SG26 & PG
          131. Alex Sarr, Wsh, C30 & PF
          132. Taylor Hendricks, Utah, PF21
          133. RJ Barrett, Tor, SF26 & SG
          134. Malik Monk, Sac, SG27 & SF
          135. Shaedon Sharpe, Por, SG28 & SF
          136. Brandin Podziemski, GS, SG29
          137. Jonathan Kuminga, GS, PF22
          138. Jeremy Sochan, SA, PF23
          139. Tyus Jones, Phx, PG31
          140. Max Strus, Cle, SF27 & SG
          141. Dereck Lively II, Dal, C31
          142. Dennis Schroder, Bkn, PG32
          143. Al Horford, Bos, C32 & PF
          144. Bobby Portis, Mil, PF24
          145. Chris Paul, SA, PG33
          146. Keldon Johnson, SA, SF28
          147. Ayo Dosunmu, Chi, SG30
          148. Patrick Williams, Chi, PF25
          149. Deandre Ayton, Por, C33
          150. Royce O'Neale, Phx, SF29

          *The trade sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo is not yet official so the players are listed with their original teams, however are ranked assuming they will be on their new rosters to begin the season.