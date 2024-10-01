Fantasy basketball: Roto and category league rankings for 2024-25

Open Extended Reactions

Play Fantasy Basketball For Free Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander charge into the top 10 in roto and category leagues this season, while Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo fall further than we've seen in a decade.

Who makes the top 10? And how do things fall after that?

Here is our first set of roto and category league rankings for the 2024-25 fantasy basketball season.

To check out our updated H2H points rankings, click here.

2024-25 fantasy basketball rankings: roto/category

Updated: Oct. 1

Player, team, primary position rank & other position(s)

1. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C1

2. Luka Doncic, Dal, PG1

3. Nikola Jokic, Den, C2

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG2

5. Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG3 & SG

6. Joel Embiid, Phi, C3

7. Anthony Davis, LAL, C4 & PF

8. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, SG1 & PG

9. Jayson Tatum, Bos, PF1 & SF

10. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG2 & SF

11. Trae Young, Atl, PG4

12. Chet Holmgren, OKC, C5

13. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF2 & C

14. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG5

15. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SF1 & SG

16. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, C6 & PF

17. Stephen Curry, GS, PG6

18. Karl-Anthony Towns, Min*, C7 & PF

19. James Harden, LAC, PG7 & SG

20. LeBron James, LAL, SF2 & PF

21. De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG8

22. Kevin Durant, Phx, PF3

23. Ja Morant, Mem, PG9

24. Damian Lillard, Mil, PG10

25. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG11

26. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG12 & SG

27. Desmond Bane, Mem, SG3 & SF

28. Devin Booker, Phx, PG13 & SG

29. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, C8 & PF

30. Paul George, Phi, SF3 & PF

31. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG14 & SG

32. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF4 & PF

33. Paolo Banchero, Orl, PF4 & SF

34. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG15 & SG

35. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, PF5 & SF

36. Bam Adebayo, Mia, C9

37. Myles Turner, Ind, C10

38. Brook Lopez, Mil, C11

39. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C12

40. Jalen Green, Hou, SG4

41. Dejounte Murray, NO, SG5 & PG

42. Rudy Gobert, Min, C13

43. Jamal Murray, Den, PG16

44. Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG17

45. Julius Randle, NY*, PF6

46. Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF7

47. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C14

48. Nic Claxton, Bkn, C15

49. Jalen Williams, OKC, PF8

50. Derrick White, Bos, SG6 & PG

51. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SF5 & SG

52. D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG18 & SG

53. Mikal Bridges, NY, SF6 & SG

54. Miles Bridges, Cha, SF7 & PF

55. Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG19 & SG

56. CJ McCollum, NO, SG7 & PG

57. Donte DiVincenzo, NY*, SG8

58. Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG20 & SG

59. Brandon Miller, Cha, SF8 & SG

60. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF9 & C

61. Darius Garland, Cle, PG21

62. Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, PF10 & SF

63. Anfernee Simons, Por, SG9 & PG

64. Klay Thompson, Dal, SG10 & SF

65. Buddy Hield, GS, SG11 & SF

66. Daniel Gafford, Dal, C16

67. Walker Kessler, Utah, C17

68. Zion Williamson, NO, PF11

69. Coby White, Chi, PG22 & SG

70. Zach LaVine, Chi, SG12 & SF

71. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG13 & SF

72. Jusuf Nurkic, Phx, C18

73. Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF9

74. Franz Wagner, Orl, SF10 & PF

75. Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF12

76. Devin Vassell, SA, SG14 & SF

77. Bradley Beal, Phx, SF11 & SG

78. P.J. Washington, Dal, PF13

79. Amen Thompson, Hou, SF12 & PF

80. OG Anunoby, NY, SF13 & PF

81. Jimmy Butler, Mia, SF14 & SG

82. Tyler Herro, Mia, SG15 & PG

83. Keegan Murray, Sac, PF14 & SF

84. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C19

85. Brandon Ingram, NO, SF15

86. Donovan Clingan, Por, C20

87. Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C21

88. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG16 & SF

89. Grayson Allen, Phx, SG17 & PG

90. Naz Reid, Min, C22 & PF

91. Draymond Green, GS, PF15 & C

92. Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG18

93. Terry Rozier, Mia, PG23 & SG

94. Josh Giddey, Chi, SG19 & SF

95. Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, C23 & PF

96. Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF16 & C

97. Reed Sheppard, Hou, SG20

98. DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF16 & PF

99. Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C24

100. Josh Hart, NY, SF17 & SG

101. Khris Middleton, Mil, SF18

102. Malcolm Brogdon, Wsh, PG24 & SG

103. Russell Westbrook, Den, PG25

104. Jonas Valanciunas, Wsh, C25

105. Marcus Smart, Mem, SG21 & PG

106. Ausar Thompson, Det, SF19 & PF

107. Stephon Castle, SA, PG26

108. Tobias Harris, Det, PF17 & SF

109. Mark Williams, Cha, C26

110. Trayce Jackson-Davis, GS, PF18 & C

111. Jerami Grant, Por, PF19

112. Alex Caruso, OKC, SG22 & PG

113. Jalen Duren, Det, C27

114. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mia, SF20 & SG

115. Caris LeVert, Cle, SG23 & SF

116. De'Anthony Melton, GS, PG27 & SG

117. Herbert Jones, NO, SF21 & PF

118. Jalen Suggs, Orl, PG28 & SG

119. Mike Conley, Min, PG29

120. Clint Capela, Atl, C28

121. Jaden Ivey, Det, SG24

122. Jordan Poole, Wsh, SG25 & PG

123. John Collins, Utah, PF20

124. Scoot Henderson, Por, PG30

125. Deni Avdija, Por, SF22 & PF

126. Cameron Johnson, Bkn, SF23 & PF

127. Zach Edey, Mem, C29

128. Kelly Oubre Jr., Phi, SF24 & SG

129. Trey Murphy III, NO, SF25 & SG

130. Collin Sexton, Utah, SG26 & PG

131. Alex Sarr, Wsh, C30 & PF

132. Taylor Hendricks, Utah, PF21

133. RJ Barrett, Tor, SF26 & SG

134. Malik Monk, Sac, SG27 & SF

135. Shaedon Sharpe, Por, SG28 & SF

136. Brandin Podziemski, GS, SG29

137. Jonathan Kuminga, GS, PF22

138. Jeremy Sochan, SA, PF23

139. Tyus Jones, Phx, PG31

140. Max Strus, Cle, SF27 & SG

141. Dereck Lively II, Dal, C31

142. Dennis Schroder, Bkn, PG32

143. Al Horford, Bos, C32 & PF

144. Bobby Portis, Mil, PF24

145. Chris Paul, SA, PG33

146. Keldon Johnson, SA, SF28

147. Ayo Dosunmu, Chi, SG30

148. Patrick Williams, Chi, PF25

149. Deandre Ayton, Por, C33

150. Royce O'Neale, Phx, SF29

*The trade sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo is not yet official so the players are listed with their original teams, however are ranked assuming they will be on their new rosters to begin the season.