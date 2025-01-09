Open Extended Reactions

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton came off the bench Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs, a move coach Doc Rivers said has more to do with his health and a minutes restriction after he had bilateral ankle surgeries over the summer than his production on the court.

"It's just not improving to the place he wants it or we want it, so we just got to monitor," Rivers said about Middleton's health. "We're cutting his minutes back a little bit and just trying to make sure he gets through this."

Middleton, 33, missed the first 21 games of the season after offseason surgery on both ankles. He has played in 12 games, making his season debut in early December, but had been in the starting lineup in his past seven games before missing Monday's game in Toronto due to ankle tendinitis.

Taurean Prince took Middleton's place in the starting lineup. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Andre Jackson Jr. were available after being listed on the injury report heading into the game.

Middleton is averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 23.8 minutes this season, but the Bucks have not found a consistent rhythm with him on the floor. Milwaukee is just 3-4 this season in games where Middleton has started.

However, Rivers said he has had too small of a sample to judge Middleton yet, especially while he's juggling limited playing time.

"The bottom line is just not moving every night the way you like to," Rivers said. "One night you see, moving great. One night, he's not. Minutes go up and down.

"It's just -- it's a tough go for him."