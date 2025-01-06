Paige Bueckers heads to the locker room after getting tangled up and returns to the bench with her knee wrapped in ice. (1:48)

The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.

Just five teams -- Georgia Tech, LSU, Maryland, Ohio State and top-ranked UCLA -- remain undefeated in Division I. Where do they land in Monday's new poll?

Utah entered the poll, replacing Ole Miss, which fell out.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2024-25 record: 15-0

Stat to know: Lauren Betts has totaled 104 points in her past five games to help the Bruins to their second-longest win streak to open a season (they started 16-0 in 2019-20).

What's next: Tuesday at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 2

2024-25 record: 14-1

Stat to know: Chloe Kitts had 17 points and 10 rebounds Sunday for her fourth double-double in 14 games this season. The rest of the Gamecocks have combined for three total double-doubles. Kitts totaled six double-doubles last season (37 games).

What's next: Thursday vs. Texas A&M, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 12-2

Stat to know: The Irish beat then-No. 17 North Carolina on Sunday to improve to 4-1 against AP-ranked teams, tied with South Carolina for the most ranked wins this season. Hannah Hidalgo, who combined with Olivia Miles to score or assist on 57 of Notre Dame's 76 points Sunday, has racked up at least 10 points in all 49 games of her college career.

What's next: Thursday vs. Wake Forest, 5 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: 4

2024-25 record: 14-1

Stat to know: The Trojans are 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 2012-13. JuJu Watkins scored 23 points and had a career-high 14 rebounds Sunday for her second double-double this season.

What's next: Wednesday at Maryland, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 5

2024-25 record: 15-1

Stat to know: The Longhorns climbed to a No. 1 seed in Friday's Bracketology after winning at Oklahoma, but Madison Booker scored fewer than 10 points in each of the past two games. Her three points Sunday tied for a career low, and her 1-for-9 shooting produced the worst field goal percentage of her career.

What's next: Thursday vs. Alabama, 8 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 6

2024-25 record: 17-0

Stat to know: Aneesah Morrow (21 points, 14 rebounds) notched her 15th double-double of the season Sunday. She has four more than any other Division I player this season, and 89 career double-doubles, which ranks fourth in D-I history.

What's next: Thursday at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 7

2024-25 record: 13-2

Stat to know: Paige Bueckers is closing in on becoming the fastest UConn player to score 2,000 points (she has 1,967 in 99 career games; Maya Moore holds the record at 108 games). But all eyes are on Bueckers' left knee, which bent awkwardly in a collision with a Villanova player late in the third quarter Sunday. "It's not the worst that we can imagine," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "She looks good. I'm optimistic." Bueckers suffered a torn ACL in the knee in 2022.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 8

2024-25 record: 14-0

Stat to know: They were all decided by single digits, but the Terps are 3-0 against AP-ranked teams this season. On Sunday, Kaylene Smikle had her 28th career game with at least 20 points, trailing only Caitlin Clark and Mackenzie Holmes for most such games since 2022-23.

What's next: Wednesday vs. USC, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 10

2024-25 record: 14-0

Stat to know: The Buckeyes are off to their best start since opening the 2022-23 season with 19 consecutive wins.

What's next: Wednesday at Michigan, 7 p.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: 9

2024-25 record: 13-2

Stat to know: The Sooners handed Tennessee its first loss of the season Sunday, marking Oklahoma's first victory over a team that was 10-0 or better since 2017. For an SEC-leading 11th time this season, at least 10 Sooners scored in the game.

What's next: Thursday at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 11

2024-25 record: 15-1

Stat to know: Madison Conner scored 29 points Saturday and hit at least five 3-pointers for the third time this season, which is tied for the second most in Division I, trailing Grand Canyon's Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (6).

What's next: Wednesday at Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 15-1

Stat to know: Ayoka Lee is averaging 17.3 points (and shooting 66.9% from the field) in 19.6 minutes per game.

What's next: Wednesday at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 13

2024-25 record: 15-0

Stat to know: The Yellow Jackets are closing in on their highest AP ranking in history. Georgia Tech reached No. 11 in the Feb. 7, 2022, AP Top 25.

What's next: Thursday vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: 14

2024-25 record: 12-3

Stat to know: The Blue Devils' defense held Pitt to 31 points on 24.4% shooting Sunday, and forced 29 turnovers. Pitt scored single digits in each of the first three quarters.

What's next: Thursday at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: 16

2024-25 record: 13-1

Stat to know: Georgia Amoore has scored at least 20 points in six consecutive games, the longest streak of her career.

What's next: Thursday at Florida, 5 p.m., SECN

Previous ranking: 15

2024-25 record: 13-1

Stat to know: The Lady Vols' undefeated season ended Sunday against Oklahoma. The 13-0 start had been their best since going 15-0 in 2017-18. Tennessee rallied after trailing by 19 and almost pulled off the comeback, led by Jewel Spear's 28 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter.

What's next: Thursday vs. LSU, 6:30 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 18

2024-25 record: 12-2

Stat to know: The Mountaineers forced BYU into 31 turnovers Saturday.

What's next: Wednesday at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 19

2024-25 record: 15-1

Stat to know: The Crimson Tide beat Florida on Thursday and Missouri on Sunday for their first 2-0 start in conference play since the 2003-04 season.

What's next: Thursday at Texas, 8 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 17

2024-25 record: 13-3

Stat to know: In their 76-66 loss to Notre Dame on Sunday, the Tar Heels were outrebounded 40-28 and outscored 20-8 on second-chance points.

What's next: Thursday vs. Duke, 7 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 21

2024-25 record: 12-2

Stat to know: After an 11-0 start, the Spartans lost two straight games before rebounding to beat Purdue on Jan. 1. Michigan State plays its first game in a week on Wednesday.

What's next: Wednesday at Nebraska, 8 p.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: 22

2024-25 record: 11-3

Stat to know: The Wolfpack, who have won seven consecutive games, shot better than 50% from the field for the second time this season in Sunday's win over Boston College.

What's next: Thursday at California, 10 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: NR

2024-25 record: 12-2

Stat to know: The Utes are 3-0 in the Big 12, including a road win at Iowa State on Sunday. They are one of two teams to beat Notre Dame this season (78-67 on Nov. 30 in a tournament in the Grand Cayman Islands).

What's next: Wednesday vs. Kansas State, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 23

2024-25 record: 12-3

Stat to know: The Hawkeyes have lost three of their past seven games.

What's next: Thursday at Illinois, 7 p.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: 20

2024-25 record: 14-2

Stat to know: After their seven-game winning streak was snapped Thursday at Clemson, the Bears got their first ACC road win with a victory at SMU on Sunday.

What's next: Thursday vs. NC State, 10 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: 24

2024-25 record: 10-4

Stat to know: The Wolverines cling to the final spot in the poll after losing three of their past four games, including a 20-point loss to then-No. 4 USC and a 16-point loss to No. 1 UCLA.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., B1G+