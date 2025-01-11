College Football Playoff 2024-25: Championship first look

Open Extended Reactions

The first 12-team College Football Playoff is down to the final two contenders: Notre Dame and Ohio State.

The seventh-seeded Fighting Irish and eighth-seeded Buckeyes will meet Jan. 20 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T. Whichever team wins will end a championship drought. Notre Dame aims for its first title since 1988. Ohio State's lull isn't nearly as long, as the Buckeyes won the first CFP championship a decade ago, but given how consistently elite they are, it has felt like a bit.

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman and Ohio State's Ryan Day are also aiming for their first championships as head coaches, and Freeman's past will be in the spotlight. Freeman and the Irish lost to the Buckeyes and Day in each of the past two seasons. But after a masterful coaching job this season, Freeman now will face his alma mater -- he was an All-Big Ten linebacker for Ohio State under coach Jim Tressel -- with everything on the line. Day, meanwhile, can secure the loftiest goal for a team that fell short of earlier ones, but never stopped swinging.

Here's your first look at the championship matchup and what to expect in the ATL. -- Adam Rittenberg

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T:

No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Ohio State

When: Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN

Can Jaden Greathouse carry over his semifinal performance to the championship game? David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

What we learned in the semifinal: Notre Dame's resilience and situational awareness/execution are undeniably its signature traits and could propel the team to a title. The Irish have overcome injuries all season and did so again against Penn State. They also erased two deficits and continued to hold the edge in the "middle eight" -- the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half -- while dominating third down on both sides of the ball. Notre Dame can rely on frontmen such as quarterback Riley Leonard, running back Jeremiyah Love and linebacker Jack Kiser, but also on backup QB Steve Angeli, wide receiver Jaden Greathouse and kicker Mitch Jeter. These Irish fight, and they're very hard to knock out.

X factor: Greathouse entered Thursday with moderate numbers -- 29 receptions, 359 yards, one touchdown -- and had only three total catches for 14 yards in the first two CFP games. But he recorded career highs in both receptions (7) and receiving yards (105) and tied the score on a 54-yard touchdown with 4:38 to play. A Notre Dame offense looking for more from its wide receivers, especially downfield, could lean more on Greathouse, who exceeded his receptions total from the previous five games but might be finding his groove at the perfect time. He also came up huge in the clutch, recording all but six of his receiving yards in the second half.

How Notre Dame wins: The Irish won't have the talent edge in Atlanta, partly because they've lost several stars to season-ending injuries, but they have the right traits to hang with any opponent. Notre Dame needs contributions in all three phases and must continue to sprinkle in downfield passes, an element offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has pushed. And they finally did start seeing results against Penn State. The Irish likely can't afford to lose the turnover margin, although they can help themselves by replicating their third-down brilliance -- 11 of 17 conversions on offense, 3 of 11 conversions allowed on defense -- from the Penn State win. -- Rittenberg

What we learned in the semifinal: The Buckeyes have a defense with championship mettle, headlined by senior defensive end Jack Sawyer, who delivered one of the biggest defensive plays in Ohio State history. On fourth-and-goal with just over two minutes remaining, Sawyer sacked Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, forcing a fumble that he scooped up and raced 83 yards for a game-clinching touchdown, propelling Ohio State to the national title game. The Buckeyes weren't perfect in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, and they struggled offensively for much of the night against a talented Texas defense. But Ohio State showed late why its defense is arguably the best in college football, too.

X factor: The play two snaps before the Sawyer scoop-and-score set the table. On second-and-goal from the Ohio State 1-yard line, unheralded senior safety Lathan Ransom dashed past incoming blockers and dropped Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner for a 7-yard loss. After an incomplete pass, the Longhorns were forced into desperation mode on fourth-and-goal down a touchdown with just over 2 minutes remaining. All-American safety Caleb Downs, who had an interception on Texas' ensuing drive, rightfully gets all the headlines for the Ohio State secondary. But the Buckeyes have other veteran standouts like Ransom throughout their defense.

How Ohio State wins: Texas took away Ohio State's top offensive playmaker, true freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who had only one reception for 3 yards on three targets. As the first two playoff games underscored, the Buckeyes offense is at its best when Smith gets the ball early and often. Notre Dame is sure to emulate the Texas blueprint, positioning the defensive backs to challenge Smith. Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has to counter with a plan that finds ways to get the ball in Smith's hands, no matter what the Fighting Irish do. -- Jake Trotter