Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, who underwent surgery earlier this week to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right, throwing elbow, declared for the 2025 NFL draft Saturday.

In a social media post, Beck thanked his Georgia teammates and coaches, calling his time with the program "an incredible journey" and writing that he will be around to support the Bulldogs during their College Football Playoff run, which begins Wednesday against No. 7 seed Notre Dame in a quarterfinal matchup at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Beck injured his elbow on the final play of the first half against Texas in the SEC championship game Dec. 7. Renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed Beck's surgery Monday in Los Angeles. Beck is expected to make a full recovery, according to the school, and he will resume throwing in the spring.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback is in his fifth year at Georgia, but he had another year of eligibility because of the COVID year in 2020 and appeared in only three games in 2021.

Beck, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, went 24-3 as Georgia's starter the past two seasons. He entered the fall as one of the top NFL prospects at quarterback. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. listed Beck and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders as the top quarterbacks for the 2025 draft entering the season. Kiper's latest Big Board lists Beck as the No. 4 draft-eligible quarterback prospect, behind Sanders, Miami's Cam Ward and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.

Beck did not match his 2023 numbers this fall but still finished with 3,485 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, 11 of which he threw during a five-game midseason stretch. He had 7,426 passing yards and 52 touchdowns over the past two seasons for Georgia, and he was a two-time finalist for the Manning Award and was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2023.

Redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton replaced Beck in the SEC title game, which Georgia won 22-19 in overtime, and will start against Notre Dame.