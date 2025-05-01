Open Extended Reactions

Yes, I'm already looking ahead to the 2026 NFL draft.

I know we're still digesting all the best team fits and rookie outlooks coming off the 2025 NFL draft. There are also still 12 full months of studying tape, watching games and traveling to predraft events before we get to next year's first round. But this 2026 class looks really exciting. I see a handful of quarterbacks who could potentially go in Round 1, and there are some really good players on both sides of the ball who could make a big leap this season.

To get an early gauge on the class, I'm finding first-round landing spots for top prospects in my way-too-early mock draft. A few notes before we get rolling:

I did not make the draft order. The order of these teams doesn't reflect who I think will make the playoffs or who is going to the Super Bowl. We simply took the inverse of Super Bowl odds from ESPN BET, breaking some ties based on the 2024 standings and tweaking the back end to ensure the appropriate number of teams from each conference are in the playoff slots (Nos. 19-32).

This is super early. I just got home from the 2025 draft and haven't spent a ton of time watching tape on these 2026 prospects yet. This is based solely on where things stand right now, what I've seen from the class so far and what I'm hearing around the league.

I also expect plenty to change between now and next April (or really, even this fall). Fourteen players that I had in last year's way-too-early mock ended up going in Round 1 -- I actually had Will Campbell to the Patriots in the top five! -- but 13 were taken later in the draft and five went back to school.

Here are my early first-round projections for April 2026. Four quarterbacks get picked in Round 1, and I even included two early trades that make sense. Let's begin with one of them. (Underclassmen are noted with an asterisk.)

Projected trade: Browns leap to No. 1

Per our ESPN BET-based draft order, Tennessee has the top pick again. We don't know who will actually have the No. 1 pick next year, but the Browns have two first-round selections after their draft-night trade with the Jaguars. So I'm having Cleveland send the higher of its two picks (No. 3) and its 2027 first-rounder to the Titans to move up to the top spot.

If this happened, it would be the third time in four years that the No. 1 pick will have changed hands.

1. Cleveland Browns (via projected trade with TEN)

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

The Browns drafted two quarterbacks last week: Dillon Gabriel in Round 3 and Shedeur Sanders in Round 5. But Cleveland didn't address the position with any of its four picks in the top 70, and it might take a bigger swing next April. Klubnik made huge strides in his second season as a starter, finishing 2024 with 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdown passes and only 6 interceptions. He could be the long-term answer.

Klubnik maintains a strong platform while going through his reads and is consistent no matter the defensive structure. He also has the mobility to escape pressure, but he has B-level arm strength, so it will be important for him to show that he can throw into tight windows this season. His game reminds me a lot of Bo Nix.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama*

Proctor is a massive prospect at 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds. He's a mauler in the run game, and if he gets hands on rushers cleanly, he can quickly neutralize them. The pop in his hands and overall strength are his best traits, but he must become more consistent in pass protection. The 19-year-old has the potential to be a top-five pick. The Giants do have Andrew Thomas at left tackle, but their offensive line remains a work in progress.

3. Tennessee Titans (via projected trade with CLE/JAX)

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson*

If I were making a way-too-early rankings board, Woods would have an argument to be at the top. At 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, he has a nonstop motor and wreaks havoc. He has excellent hand power to stack, shed and disrupt plays. Woods had three sacks last season on the interior, and his pass-rush upside would be welcomed in Tennessee.

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina*

If the Jets are picking this high, they probably didn't have a great 2025 season. And that means they would be in the market for a quarterback, despite another year on Justin Fields' contract.

Sellers' superb traits make him a contender for a meteoric rise up the board. He's a true dual-threat, having passed for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns with 7 interceptions in 2024 while rushing for another 674 yards and seven scores. Sellers will have to improve his pocket vision and ball security (six lost fumbles in seven games), but he has the physical tools that NFL teams covet. He reminds me a lot of Donovan McNabb coming out of Syracuse.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State*

After getting their quarterback at No. 1, the Browns could use their second first-round pick to keep Downs in-state. He's the complete package at safety -- active, instinctive and capable of shutting down the middle of the field. He had two interceptions and seven pass breakups last season, but Downs can also make plays in the backfield via the blitz; his 7.5 tackles for loss were 14th among all defensive backs.

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. are among the top players in the 2026 draft class. ESPN Illustration

Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

The Raiders could use more protection for quarterback Geno Smith, especially with Kolton Miller's long-term future with the franchise in question. He's a free agent after the season. World is a 6-foot-8, 312-pound Nevada transfer who has improved each season. He broke out in 2024, giving up only five pressures and zero sacks. World is an agile pass protector who needs to add strength. But if he thrives in the Big Ten in 2025, don't be surprised if he is the first tackle off the board.

Projected trade: Rams move up the board

Just like the Browns, the Rams acquired a extra pick for this draft thanks to a trade they made last week. In this scenario, Los Angeles takes the pick it received from Atlanta and uses it to move up four spots. To get it done, the Rams would send the No. 11 pick, their second-round pick and then a 2027 third-round pick to the Panthers for the No. 7 pick and a fourth-rounder.

7. Los Angeles Rams (via projected trade with CAR)

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Here's Matthew Stafford's heir apparent. Stafford will turn 38 before the 2026 season, so this is a great spot for the Rams to pick Nussmeier, whose 79.1 QBR ranked 11th in the FBS in 2024. Nussmeier's arm is more flexible than powerful, and his anticipation skills result in some of the most exciting throws I've seen on tape. Interceptions are an issue -- he threw multiple picks in four games last season -- but he could be a first-round pick if he cleans those up.

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Yes, the Saints drafted Tyler Shough in the second round this year, but that won't stop them from drafting another QB if they're in the top 10. Remember, Derek Carr isn't a lock to remain with New Orleans beyond 2025.

Allar took a big step as a junior in 2024, throwing for 3,327 passing yards, 24 touchdowns with 8 interceptions. He has prototypical size (6-foot-5, 238 pounds) and every raw tool that a coach could want. He's known for his strong arm but still needs to work on his ball placement and progressions; his completion rate increase from 60% in 2023 to 66.5% in 2024 bodes well. Allar should be in the first-round conversation if he continues his upward trajectory.

T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson*

The Colts have recently used their first-round picks on edge rushers Kwity Paye (2021) and Laiatu Latu (2024), so we know they're not afraid to invest draft capital at the position. Paye doesn't have a long-term contract and is currently set to play 2025 on the fifth-year option. Parker had a breakout season in 2024, with 11 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. He is a versatile player capable of playing from multiple pre-snap alignments and stances, using his length as a run defender and closing speed in the pass rush.

Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn*

The Patriots went offense-heavy in the 2025 draft after using free agency to bolster their defense. We'll add more to that defense with Faulk, a towering 6-foot-6 edge rusher with a stout base. He can play multiple alignments, and he finished the 2024 season with seven sacks. He's already one of the best run defenders in the country but needs to become more consistent rushing the passer to be picked in this part of the draft.

11. Carolina Panthers (via projected trade with LAR/ATL)

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas*

After the projected trade down, the Panthers would acquire extra draft capital and still have the chance to select Hill, the type of rangy middle linebacker that Carolina currently lacks. He's explosive with great range. His play speed and ability to sift through traffic make Hill a true sideline-to-sideline off-ball linebacker. But he can also get into the backfield, as his 15.5 tackles for loss were the 17th most among all FBS defenders in 2024. Carolina could use Hill as a blitzer.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah*

The Seahawks drafted Grey Zabel in Round 1 this year, but they could easily go back to the offensive line next April. Right tackle Abraham Lucas has struggled to stay on the field in Seattle. Perhaps the Seahawks look for more help there. Fano is a physical, heavy-handed blocker who takes pride in putting rushers on the ground. He has light feet in pass protection and gave up only one sack last season. He has played both left and right tackle in college and could even slide inside to guard in the NFL. Fano would be a great fit in a zone-blocking scheme because of his ability to make effective blocks in space.

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC*

The Cowboys passed on taking a wide receiver early this year, so they still need a high-level complement to CeeDee Lamb. Enter Lane, who had 12 touchdown catches on 43 receptions last season. Lane has an high-end catch radius and sudden movement traits at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds. I just want to see more consistency. I was in attendance for his three-touchdown performance in the Las Vegas Bowl, but Lane had fewer than 50 yards in seven of the 12 games he played last season. If he expands his route tree and has a few more big games this fall, he could entrench himself as the WR1 of the class.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee*

With Jalen Ramsey on the trade block, the Dolphins need young defensive backs. McCoy makes plenty of sense here as an active, physical corner. He exhibits great awareness and has a quick read on routes run in his coverage. He had four interceptions and eight pass breakups last season, so the ball skills are there, too. McCoy could be CB1 next year if his game continues to ascend.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

I actually had Dennis-Sutton in this exercise a year ago, but he decided to return for his senior season instead of entering the 2025 draft. The Cardinals have boosted their defensive front this offseason, and Dennis-Sutton would be a continuation of that. He flashed in 2024, with 15 tackles for loss (13th among FBS defensive linemen) and 8.5 sacks. Dennis-Sutton will look to build on a dynamite College Football Playoff semifinal performance against Notre Dame (six tackles, two sacks, a pick-six and a forced fumble).

LT Overton, DT, Alabama

Sure, the Steelers drafted Derrick Harmon this year, but you can never have too many defensive tackles. Cameron Heyward will be 37 entering the 2026 season; the defensive line could see some turnover. Overton fits what the Steelers have looked for in the past, as the 6-foot-5, 283-pounder can play off the edge or reduce inside. His 13.4% pressure rate at defensive tackle last season was second best in the FBS. He probably would have been a top-60 pick had he declared for the 2025 draft, but Overton has the opportunity to boost his stock even more -- especially if he can improve his sack total (two last season).

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame*

The Bears didn't address running back until the seventh round last week (Kyle Monangai), so they could be seeking D'Andre Swift's successor in 2026. Their 4.0 yards per rush tied for third worst in the NFL last season. Love was electric for the Irish in 2024, averaging 6.9 yards per carry (10th best in the FBS) en route to 1,125 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He also had 237 receiving yards. He's an explosive strider, and his body control allows him to fit his 6-foot, 206-pound frame through coin slot-sized running lanes.

A.J. Harris, CB, Penn State*

The Vikings have plenty of questions at corner, save for recently extended Byron Murphy Jr. They didn't select one this year, so it could be the position they target immediately in 2026. Harris thrived in his first season at Penn State after transferring from Georgia, showing easy vertical speed and change-of-direction ability. He attaches in man coverage but also shows comfort in zone. Scouts just want to see more ball production, as he had only one interception in 2024.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State*

Tate is next in line out of Ohio State's wide receiver factory and would be a good addition for Denver to help quarterback Bo Nix. He is a smooth, efficient-moving receiver who had 52 receptions for 733 yards and 4 touchdowns last season as the Buckeyes' WR3. With Emeka Egbuka off to the NFL, Tate has a chance to step up his production and further show his dependability as a pass catcher and route runner.

play 0:30 Carnell Tate comes up with a beautiful diving catch for an OSU TD Will Howard goes deep to Carnell Tate for a 25-yard diving touchdown reception for Ohio State.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia*

Many thought the Bucs would find Lavonte David's successor early in the 2025 draft, but that position is still open. Allen is a patient second-level defender who quarterbacked one of the country's best defenses last season. He's an aggressive hitter who can fill gaps in a hurry coming downhill against the run. But I'd like to see better awareness in pass coverage.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami*

The Texans have massively overturned their line after a disappointing 2024, and there's a good chance that overhaul will continue into 2026. I liked the Aireontae Ersery pick last week, but Houston has a lot of work to do in improving C.J. Stroud's protection. Mauigoa significantly improved at right tackle last season, not giving up a sack. The 6-foot-6 315-pounder can control blockers at the point of attack. And while there is considerable debate among scouts about whether Mauigoa is a tackle or guard in the NFL, Houston needs a boost at both spots.

Nic Anderson, WR, LSU*

There aren't many clear top options in this receiver class right now, but I'm projecting a big season from Anderson. That would put him in the first-round mix. After setting the Oklahoma freshman touchdown receptions record in 2023 (10), he played in only one game in 2024 because of a quad injury and then transferred to LSU. Playing with Nussmeier at quarterback will help his profile. The Chargers could put together a solid group of young receivers in Anderson, Ladd McConkey, Tre Harris and Quentin Johnston.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah*

After trading up for their future QB earlier in this mock draft, the Rams can use this pick on the successor for right tackle Rob Havenstein, who will be 33 and a free agent in 2026. Lomu's game centers on his power profile and wide body, which he uses to generate movement at the point of attack. He could still add weight to his frame (6-foot-6, 304 pounds) and is expected to make a major leap in his second college season. His playing style, build and progression are reminiscent of Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann.

DJ McKinney, CB, Colorado*

Green Bay went all-in on offense through the first two days of the 2025 draft, so outside cornerback is still on its list of needs. We don't know whether Jaire Alexander will stick with the Packers yet, too. But McKinney would boost the unit. He has a long and slender build at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, which allows him to excel in press coverage. Playing opposite Travis Hunter last season, he wasn't afraid to play the ball in the air, finishing with 10 pass breakups and three interceptions.

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

The Bengals surprisingly did not address defensive tackle in this year's draft, so it looms as a huge need entering 2026. They need someone with Banks' great 6-foot-6, 325-pound size in the middle of the line. He showed flashes last season, and if he can continue to progress in 2025 and increase his sack total (4.5), he has the traits to be a top-20 pick.

Matayo Uiagalelei, Edge, Oregon*

Edge rusher is a clear weak spot on the Commanders' roster. Uiagalelei took a major step forward as a sophomore in 2024, with 10.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. At 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, he is a versatile edge rusher who already has an established repertoire of pass-rush moves. Coach Dan Quinn would love him rushing the passer in D.C.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson*

At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Terrell is smaller than his older brother A.J., who plays corner for the Falcons. But Avieon is a pest for opposing receivers, as his 11 pass breakups tied for the 15th most in the FBS last season. The loaded Clemson defensive front should bring a lot of pressure this season, which could lead to more interceptions for Terrell (two). The 49ers still need their Charvarius Ward replacement.

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Three of the Bills' first four draft picks this year were dedicated to the defensive front, but that shouldn't stop them from adding more. Bailey was a late transfer to Texas Tech from Stanford, where he finished with seven sacks and three forced fumbles in 2024. He is most comfortable from a stand-up position, and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich could scheme him off the edge in Buffalo.

Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

The Lions surprisingly did not draft an edge rusher until the sixth round this year (Ahmed Hassanein). Aidan Hutchinson played only five games last season (broken leg), but he was still the only Lions player with more than four sacks. Howell -- who could be a big riser in this class -- can help. He spent much of 2024 behind Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton but starred in the Las Vegas Bowl, finishing with a sack and an interception.

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas*

Muhammad's attitude and upside would be a perfect fit for Zach Orr's defense. His 11 pass breakups tied for the 15th most in the FBS last season, and he didn't give up a touchdown as a zone-heavy corner. Scouts want to see him generate more turnovers (only one interception in two seasons), but he'll get opportunities to show that progress with Jahdae Barron and Andrew Mukuba now in the NFL.

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

The Eagles have broken some of their draft trends recently. In 2024, they drafted a corner in Round 1 (Quinyon Mitchell) for the first time since 2002. This year, they drafted an off-ball linebacker in Round 1 (Jihaad Campbell) for the first time since 1979. Let's keep that going with Stowers, who would be their first Round 1 tight end since 1988. Stowers broke out last season, catching 49 passes for 638 yards and 5 touchdowns. His ability to create after the catch is special, as his 8.1-yard post-catch average was eighth best among FBS tight ends. He could eventually replace Dallas Goedert.

play 0:24 Diego Pavia finds Eli Stowers for Vanderbilt TD Diego Pavia throws a nice pass to Eli Stowers to extend Vanderbilt's lead vs. Georgia Tech.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon*

Bryan Cook and Mike Edwards are free agents after the 2025 season, which leaves Kansas City's long-term safety outlook unclear. Thieneman is rugged and plays with urgency. In run support, he fires up the alley with aggression and seeks out contact. He also makes the most of his opportunities around the ball, recording six interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2023 at Purdue. Now at Oregon, he's expected to be a firm final line of defense for the Ducks.