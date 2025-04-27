After 257 picks, it's a wrap for the 2025 NFL draft. Players landed with their new teams during a three-day run that saw surprising falls for a couple of top prospects.

Draft analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller have spent more than a year scouting this "meat and potatoes" class, and they each have thoughts to how things went down in Green Bay, Wisconsin. So, we asked them to break down the class in 28 categories, from best (and worst) picks to a few long-term predictions.

Who were the best value selections in each of the seven rounds? Which teams dominated and what were the best trades? Which picks surprised the most and what are the most ideal quarterback fits? And how should the Jaguars best utilize Travis Hunter? Reid and Miller tackle it all. Plus, they make Rookie of the Year predictions, standout classes, confusing slides, intriguing developmental prospects, undrafted free agents to know and big takeaways. Let's get to it.

Jump to a section:

Big takeaway | Best pick | Future star

Travis Hunter | Best value | Best fits

Surprises | QBs | Team breakdown | Trades

Rookie of Year | Fantasy | Predictions

What was your biggest takeaway from the draft?