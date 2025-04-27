        <
          2025 NFL draft: Best picks, trades, QB fits and predictions

          • Matt Miller
            Matt Miller
            NFL draft analyst
              Matt Miller is an NFL draft analyst for ESPN, providing in-depth scouting on the nation's top pro prospects. A Missouri native, Matt joined ESPN in 2021 and also contributes to SportsCenter, NFL Live and ESPN Radio. Prior to joining ESPN, Matt spent 11 years as a senior draft analyst at Bleacher Report.
          • Jordan Reid
            Jordan Reid
            NFL draft analyst
              Jordan Reid is an NFL draft analyst for ESPN, providing in-depth scouting on the nation's top pro prospects. Jordan joined ESPN in 2021 and also contributes to SportsCenter and ESPN Radio. He played quarterback at North Carolina Central University and then went on to coach there from 2014-18.
          Apr 27, 2025, 10:35 AM

          After 257 picks, it's a wrap for the 2025 NFL draft. Players landed with their new teams during a three-day run that saw surprising falls for a couple of top prospects.

          Draft analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller have spent more than a year scouting this "meat and potatoes" class, and they each have thoughts to how things went down in Green Bay, Wisconsin. So, we asked them to break down the class in 28 categories, from best (and worst) picks to a few long-term predictions.

          Who were the best value selections in each of the seven rounds? Which teams dominated and what were the best trades? Which picks surprised the most and what are the most ideal quarterback fits? And how should the Jaguars best utilize Travis Hunter? Reid and Miller tackle it all. Plus, they make Rookie of the Year predictions, standout classes, confusing slides, intriguing developmental prospects, undrafted free agents to know and big takeaways. Let's get to it.

          What was your biggest takeaway from the draft?