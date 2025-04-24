Peter Schrager says the Browns and Giants are listening to offers for the second and third picks in the NFL draft. (1:14)

We're tracking every single trade during and impacting the 2025 NFL draft, from Round 1 to Round 7. Which picks have exchanged hands?

It's a strange draft in that every NFL team entered in control of its first-round selection; there have been zero deals to shake up the first-round order. But we should see a few on the clock on Thursday.

There were 28 trades during the three days of the draft last year, including five in Round 1. There were 43 (including seven in Round 1) the year before, a record. So expect plenty of action. The Eagles and Patriots could be especially active -- they are tied for the most draft-day trades since 2010 with 55 apiece.

Here are all the draft-day deals for the 2025 draft.

2025 NFL draft trades