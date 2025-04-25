The NFL draft is finally here, which means teams making trades -- and adding some chaos to the weekend. After going the entire draft cycle with all 32 teams keeping their first-round picks, draft day brought some action.

Of course, some people say we'll find out who won draft-day trades in three or four years. Nonsense!

NFL general managers don't have the benefit of hindsight when it comes to making trades, so why should analysts when evaluating those trades? I'm grading these deals immediately, based on the information available -- just like the teams are doing.

To evaluate these deals, I'll be relying heavily on our Approximate Value-based draft pick value calculations, along with important factors like positional value, salary cap implications, veteran impact and short- and long-term team outlook. Trades during the draft can be enormously consequential and can set the direction for a franchise for years to come, so don't sleep on the importance of faring well here.

This page will be updated with deals as they come in throughout the draft:

NFL draft trade tracker

Jaguars get: Nos. 2, 104, 200

Browns get: Nos. 5, 36, 126, first-round pick in 2026