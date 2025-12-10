Aston Villa make £10.4m bid for Brazilian wonderkid Alysson Edward - sources

Nedum Onuoha and Julien Laurens discuss Aston Villa's win over Arsenal, and talk about whether they believe Villa are genuine contenders in the title race. (1:15)

Grêmio have received an official offer from Premier League side Aston Villa for 19-year-old striker Alysson Edward, sources told ESPN.

The clubs are still discussing terms, but the latest proposal is around £10.4 million ($14m).

Grêmio, in turn, have reportedly asked that half of this amount, at least £5.2m ($7m) be paid up front in cash, with the rest being paid in instalments.

Alysson Edward has been subject to a bid from Aston Villa. Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images

According to sources, the parties are also discussing the possibility of the Grêmio holding a percentage of any future sale of Alysson.

The striker's departure is seen as "essential" behind the scenes for 2026 financial planning, which suggests that the sale will be completed soon.

Alysson has represented Grêmio since the under-11s and was promoted to the senior side last year, he has a contract which runs until the end of 2029.

In the current season, he has played 39 matches for the senior squad, with two goals and three assists, in addition to having played for the under-20 side.

His greatest moment was the goal scored in the 3-2 victory over arch-rival Internacional, in Brazilian Serie A in September.

He has played three matches for Brazil U16 and scored three goals.