Analysis of every pick in the 2025 NFL draft

The 2025 NFL draft kicked off Thursday night with some immediate fireworks in Green Bay, Wisconsin, when the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to No. 2 overall to select two-way player Travis Hunter. Two quarterbacks were drafted in the first round -- neither of them with the last name Sanders.

The draft continues Friday with the second and third rounds at 7 p.m. ET. The final rounds begin Saturday at noon ET, with all rounds airing on ESPN and ABC.

NFL Nation's team of 32 reporters will provide insights on every draft pick throughout the three-day event. Plus: We have updated depth charts for all 32 teams.

AFC EAST

Buffalo used the No. 30 pick on Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston. General manager Brandon Beane emphasized Hairston's speed -- 4.28 40-yard dash, fastest at the NFL Scouting Combine -- and said he will add something the Bills don't have. Hairston has versatility, but the 21-year-old's size, 5-foot-11, 192-pounds is something to note, as Beane described him as a "willing tackler" who bounced off bigger players at times. Analysis of every Bills pick from Alaina Getzenberg

In need of help on its defensive line, Miami selected Michigan DT Kenneth Grant, who should provide immediate support. There were several players on the board who fit the team's needs, but general manager Chris Grier suggested the Dolphins could address some of those needs via free agency; however, the defensive tackle market is currently bare. Miami decided against trading down and picked up a player it hopes could have a Dexter Lawrence II-type impact. Analysis of every Dolphins pick from Marcel Louis-Jacques

The Patriots used the No. 4 overall spot to select LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, shoring up their protection around quarterback Drake Maye. Campbell fits on the field with a nasty playing style and a team-first attitude. As one offensive line coach told ESPN leading up to the draft: "You want him on your team." The Patriots entered this draft with conviction to come away with more support for Maye, and this is a decisive first step in doing so. The Patriots ranked last in run block win rate (67%) and ahead of only the Bengals in pass block win rate last season (51%), according to ESPN Research. Analysis of every Patriots pick from Mike Reiss

The Jets used the No. 7 overall pick to select OT Armand Membou out of Missouri. Membou is the final piece in an offensive line puzzle that started to take shape in 2021. The Jets have a potentially formidable starting five, including two previous first-round picks (Alijah Vera-Tucker and Olu Fashanu) and a second rounder (Joe Tippmann) -- all under 29. This should allow them to be a physical, run-powered offense that can bring out the best in running back Breece Hall (if he doesn't get traded) while creating play-action chances for quarterback Justin Fields. Analysis of every Jets pick from Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

The Ravens used the No. 27 pick to deepen their secondary, selecting safety Malaki Starks out of Georgia. They love players who are movable pieces in the secondary because it helps them disguise coverages, and Starks epitomizes versatility. He is the only player in the FBS to play at least 1,500 snaps at safety and 500 snaps at slot cornerback over the last three seasons, according to ESPN Research. It's huge for Baltimore to gain a safety who can play free safety or closer to the line of scrimmage. The Ravens allowed the fewest points in the NFL (15.4) in its last eight weeks when Kyle Hamilton moved to deep safety. Analysis of every Ravens pick from Jamison Hensley

The Bengals addressed a key need by drafting Texas A&M defense end Shemar Stewart at No. 17. Not only does Stewart give the Bengals immediate depth, but he gives Cincinnati a viable long-term starter no matter what happens with Trey Hendrickson, who was given permission to seek a trade. In his call with local media after the pick was made, Stewart said he plans on being around Hendrickson to learn as much as possible. Analysis of every Bengals pick from Ben Baby

After trading out of the No. 2 overall spot, the Browns selected Michigan DT Mason Graham with the No. 5 overall pick. Cleveland views Graham as a perfect fit for its defense. He lived in the backfield as a penetrating defensive lineman and Cleveland's plan is for him to be a consistent contributor to a deep and aggressive defensive line. Analysis of every Browns pick from Daniel Oyefusi

Despite quarterback speculation swirling, Pittsburgh selected Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with the No. 21 overall pick. In selecting Harmon -- especially over quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart -- the Steelers stayed true to their identity as a defense-first team with a solid addition to ease the transition whenever soon-to-be 36-year-old Cameron Heyward decides to hang it up. Heyward is coming off a strong season, and in addressing the position now, the Steelers set Harmon up for success with a readymade mentor. Analysis of every Steelers pick from Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Texans general manager Nick Caserio made moves in the first round, but he did not make any picks. Houston traded out of the No. 25 spot, sending its pick to the Giants for the No. 34 overall pick, the No. 99 pick and a third-round selection in 2026. The Giants used the spot to selected quarterback Jaxson Dart. Analysis of every Texans pick from D.J. Bien-Aime

The Colts selected Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the No. 14 pick on Thursday. They had targeted Warren for months and had him pegged as one of the players on their board they most coveted. There was widespread belief he would be picked before getting to Indianapolis, but the Bears' decision to opt for Michigan TE Colston Loveland left Warren available to the Colts. Warren will be a multi-dimensional tight end for Indy, which has been seeking a player at the position who can play in all situations. Analysis of every Colts pick from Stephen Holder

Jacksonville started the draft off with a major move to get to the No. 2 pick overall and draft Colorado's Travis Hunter. First-time general manager James Gladstone admitted his first pick would set the tone for his tenure and it's hard to get more bold than trading up three spots -- and giving up next year's first-round pick as part of the deal -- and drafting the player who many believe was the best in the draft. And Gladstone upped things even more when he said Hunter has the ability to alter a football team -- and the sport.. Analysis of every Jaguars pick from Michael DiRocco

Tennessee used the No. 1 pick of the draft to select Cam Ward, its next hope for a franchise quarterback. Titans coach Brian Callahan gets to once again work with a No.1 pick after finding success with Joe Burrow as the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator. The heat will be on Callahan to get the most out of Ward quickly after a disappointing 3-14 season last year and struggling with quarterbacks Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. Analysis of every Titans pick from Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

The Broncos addressed their secondary by drafting Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron at No. 20. He is a player many in the league believed was a top-10 player, and he fits the Broncos' defensive scheme and can play multiple spots in the formation. He ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, is a physical tackler and plays with reliability and anticipation in coverage. In a secondary with the league's Defensive Player of the Year -- Pat Surtain II -- Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian at cornerback, the Broncos have answers at a time when defending the pass is at a premium. Analysis of every Broncos pick from Jeff Legwold

After swapping spots in a trade with the Eagles, the Chiefs selected Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons at No. 32. Simmons could be the long-term left tackle the Chiefs have been searching for for the last several seasons. The torn patella that prematurely ended his 2024 season at Ohio State is a concern, but the Chiefs did extensive research on his injury and concluded it won't be a problem going forward. Coach Andy Reid said Simmons would be ready to participate when training camp begins in July. Analysis of every Chiefs pick from Adam Teicher

The Raiders selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 6, the pick many experts had going to Las Vegas -- if he was still on the board. Coach Pete Carroll made it clear that he wants a run-heavy offense, and Jeanty is not only the top running back in this year's class but one of the best overall players. The addition of Jeanty fits Carroll's expectations of being competitive right away. At the same time, he and tight end Brock Bowers are solid foundational pieces to build on for the future.. Analysis of every Raiders pick from Ryan McFadden

Los Angeles used its No. 22 pick on North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, who gives the Chargers a back to go along with veteran free agent acquisition and running back Najee Harris. The likely hope for the Chargers is that the Hampton-Harris pairing blossoms into one of the league's best rushing offenses, propelling L.A. to the team that coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz pictured. Analysis of every Chargers pick from Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

Selecting No. 12, Dallas used its pick on Alabama guard Tyler Booker despite most mocks having the franchise taking a wide receiver. But Booker also helps the quarterback. When Prescott has been his best, the Cowboys have had stout offensive lines, first with Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin. Now they have three first-rounders on the line in Tyler Smith, Tyler Guyton and Booker. He can protect Prescott up the middle and also greatly help improve the running game. Analysis of every Cowboys pick from Todd Archer

The Giants didn't go quarterback with the No. 3 pick -- but they did later in the first round. New York selected Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter with their first pick, addressing defensive needs first. Carter was the kind of prospect the Giants couldn't bypass at No. 3. He was considered by some teams the best player in the draft. But later in the evening New York traded back into the first round and acquired the Texans' No. 25 pick. With the selection, they drafted Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. Analysis of every Giants pick from Jordan Raanan

The Eagles traded one spot up to draft Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell at No. 31, adding a versatile player who can help defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on a couple of fronts. Campbell, a first-team All-SEC selection last season, racked up 117 tackles in 2024 playing primarily as an off-ball linebacker. But he also rushed the passer and could contribute to an edge rotation that's led by Nolan Smith Jr. and second-year player Jalyx Hunt. Analysis of every Eagles pick from Tim McManus

The Commanders prioritized protecting their quarterback with the No. 29 pick, selecting Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. He is the fourth key addition Washington has made over the past year, after adding center Tyler Biadasz, drafting tackle Brandon Coleman in the third round in 2024 and trading for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. That group will pair with right guard Sam Cosmi to form a strong unit. It should be the best front Washington has had in more than a few years. Analysis of every Commanders pick from John Keim

NFC NORTH

The Bears added another weapon on offense, drafting Michigan tight end Colston Loveland at No. 10 overall. Chicago went with Loveland over Penn State's Tyler Warren because the "alignment" from coaching -- Loveland and Bears tight ends coach Jim Dray both played for Jim Harbaugh in college -- to scouting "was the best fit for us," senior director of player personnel Jeff King said. Ben Johnson's offenses run a lot of 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 WR, 2 TE), so adding a tight end with a top-10 pick foreshadows significant usage for Loveland as a playmaker in the passing game. Analysis of every Bears pick from Courtney Cronin

The Lions used the No. 28 pick to select defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. There's a possibility starting defensive tackle Alim McNeill could miss the beginning of 2025 as he recovers from a torn ACL that ended his season last year, so drafting Williams gives the team a security blanket at the position. Williams was a two-year starter at Ohio State. He has experience in big games and will be ready to help immediately on a Lions defensive line that was wiped out by injuries late last season. Analysis of every Lions pick from Eric Woodyard

The Packers broke a notorious streak with their No. 23 pick, selecting receiver Matthew Golden out of Texas. Quarterback Jordan Love was 3 years old the last time the Packers drafted a first-round receiver. Better late than never, especially considering all the questions about whether the Packers had a true No. 1 receiver, even before Christian Watson tore his right ACL in the 2024 regular-season finale. Golden was especially effective on deep balls during his season at Texas in 2024. He had 10 catches on passes thrown 25-plus yards downfield, most in the SEC and sixth most in the FBS. That's another area where the Packers could have been in trouble without Watson, their best deep-threat receiver. Analysis of every Packers pick from Rob Demovsky

Minnesota selected Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson with the No. 24 pick, one month after they committed $106 million in free agency for new center Ryan Kelly and new right guard Will Fries. Among other things, this approach demonstrates the influence coach Kevin O'Connell now has in the organization. It was O'Connell, after all, who said this in the moments after his team gave up nine sacks and struggled to run the ball in their wild-card playoff loss to the Rams: "There's no question we've got to find a way to solidify the interior of the pocket." Analysis of every Vikings pick from Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker still being available at No. 15 was a bit of a surprise, considering he was one of the most highly rated defenders in the entire draft. So, Atlanta drafting him can be viewed as a big win for the Falcons. Walker is not the perfect fit. Atlanta needed an edge rusher more than anything and Walker can certainly fill that role. But he played mostly off the ball for Georgia last season and his size -- 6-foot-1 and 243 pounds -- projects more as an inside linebacker. Expect new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to move Walker around plenty and use him in creative ways. Analysis of every Falcons pick from Marc Raimondi

Carolina used the No. 8 pick to select Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan, a new weapon for quarterback Bryce Young and coach Dave Canales. The selection shows they believe the defensive additions in free agency were solid enough to allow them to stick to their board and take their highest-rated remaining player. It also suggests they aren't convinced 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette can be a true No. 1 receiver. Analysis of every Panthers pick from David Newton

With the No. 9 pick, New Orleans picked Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. The Saints didn't stray from their recent draft history, where they've selected an offensive or defensive lineman in every draft since 2015. That includes first-round offensive linemen in 2020, 2022 and 2024. The pick might not excite a fanbase desperate for a playmaker, but it was a safe pick for a team that needs to build on both sides of the line. Analysis of every Saints pick from Katherine Terrell

The Bucs made a somewhat surprising choice with the No. 19 pick, taking Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka. With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan already on the depth chart, this feels like a luxury pick when they had more pressing needs at edge rusher and cornerback. Make no mistake about it, though -- Egbuka is worthy of a top-20 pick, and this could become a really smart pick should Godwin have a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury, and considering Evans is entering the final year of his contract. Analysis of every Bucs pick from Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

The Cardinals used the No. 16 pick to select Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who essentially completes the Cardinals' rebuild of their defensive front. He'll give Arizona a boost up front and as someone with a nose for the quarterback, he'll be an instant complement to Arizona's edge rushers. Nolen will also be able to learn from a bevy of veteran players around him like Calais Campbell, L.J. Collier, Justin Jones and Dalvin Tomlinson, which will help his growth on and off the field. His 6.5 sacks last season at Ole Miss were tied for third among defensive tackles and his 12 tackles for loss at DT were second in FBS. Analysis of every Cardinals pick from Josh Weinfuss

The Rams were slated to have the No. 26 pick, but traded it to the Falcons, leaving them without a first-round selection. They received a nice return, however, getting Atlanta's second-round (No. 46) and seventh-round picks (No. 242) this year, as well as their first-round pick in 2026. In addition to the No. 26 pick, Atlanta received a third-round pick this year (No. 101). Analysis of every Rams pick from Sarah Barshop

The 49ers used the No. 11 spot to select Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams. They essentially had to take a defensive lineman with their first pick and will almost certainly need to do so again in the next few rounds in their seemingly never-ending search for a tag-team partner for Nick Bosa. Williams is far from a finished product, and this will put the pressure on line coach Kris Kocurek to help him reach his potential, but it's a worthwhile swing on a player who might have gone much higher if not for a left ankle injury in 2024. Analysis of every 49ers pick from Nick Wagoner

Seattle took a big step forward in addressing its interior offensive line, selecting North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel at No. 18. Zabel fills a big need, and his physical traits make him a good fit for Klint Kubiak's outside-zone rushing scheme. He doesn't have to make a Pro Bowl to justify his selection, but Zabel's explosiveness -- he has a 36.5-inch vertical jump -- gives him that kind of upside. Analysis of every Seahawks pick from Brady Henderson